32 Personal Care Items That Worked For Reviewers Who Tried 'Everything'

It can be so frustrating when you have a problem and just can’t seem to find a solution that really works ― especially when it comes to your body.
If you deal with painful blisters while wearing new shoes, bug bites in the summer, or even razor burn all over, you don’t have to just live with it. There are products that can ease these woes (and the many others that stem simply from being human). We’ve rounded up 32 items that helped reviewers after they’ve tried “everything” to fix their personal care issues.
A firming eye cream
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
An orthotic shoe insert
Some wax ear plug
A conditioning and healing castor oil
A blister-preventing balm
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
Some Bio-Oil
A tea tree oil foot and body wash
A memory foam seat cushion
A foot file
A streak-free anti-fog spray
A bottle of Drop It
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
A contoured sleep mask
A satin-lined cap
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
A shampoo scalp massager
A "Bug Bite Thing"
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
A set of satin pillowcases
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream
A Squatty Potty
A pair of lacy thigh bands
A hair finishing stick
A sunburn soother
A detangling brush
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
