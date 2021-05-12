32 Personal Care Items That Worked For Reviewers Who Tried 'Everything'

A blister-preventing balm

Amazon

This basically magics an extra layer between your skin and your shoe. Not only will this help you avoid costly Band-Aids during a break-in period, but it'll help you get your money's worth out of your favorite shoes (why are the cutest ones always the least comfortable?)."I rarely write reviews. But for anyone who wears heels or dress flats, let me tell you, this stuff works. I wish I knew about it sooner!I wore a pair of shoes today that rubs on my toes and heels.. I put this stuff on this morning, over eight hours later my feet are blister-free. I really can’t believe it.