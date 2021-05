32 Personal Care Items That Worked For Reviewers Who Tried 'Everything'

A conditioning and healing castor oil

Filled with vitamins and fatty acids, this oil won't just strengthen weak hair but will help you maintain hair health over time. Reviewers mention seeing improvements in growth and strength within a week, with noticeable results within a few months. FWIW, it also helps condition and strengthen eyelashes, eyebrows and skin, so it really just shows up for you no matter what the task.: "I am so happy I bought this product! I took steroid pain injections (from age 21-23) and the doctor failed to tell me it may cause you to lose hair.I tried everything from Biotin, B-12, repairing shampoo and conditioners, hair masks, medicated shampoos and nothing was filling in my scalp or giving my hair the thickness like it used to.started crying when I saw the results I was so happy! The oil is thick but it does not mean you cannot apply it you just need to really work it in. I usually leave it in overnight because it's easier to get out that way. You can also use other oils if it is too thick for you. It does have a slight smell but I think because it's all organic, but it is not overpowering or that noticeable." — Angel of Light