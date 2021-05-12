HuffPost Finds

32 Personal Care Items That Worked For Reviewers Who Tried 'Everything'

The end of your long quest to fix eye puffiness, foggy mask glasses and foot pain is just a few clicks away.
By Emma Lord and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

It can be so frustrating when you have a problem and just can’t seem to find a solution that really works ― especially when it comes to your body.

If you deal with painful blisters while wearing new shoes, bug bites in the summer, or even razor burn all over, you don’t have to just live with it. There are products that can ease these woes (and the many others that stem simply from being human). We’ve rounded up 32 items that helped reviewers after they’ve tried “everything” to fix their personal care issues.

1
A firming eye cream
Made with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil and hibiscus flower extract, this eye cream works to brighten and firm that sensitive skin around your eyes so you don't have to Google "how to not look tired" on the days you slept for eight seconds the night before.

Promising review: "COVID isolation and resulting stress has had me losing sleep every night. I had enormous bags under my eyes and have tried everything — frozen cucumbers, lotions. I tried so many products. This is the only product that has made a real improvement! Not kidding the bags are nearly gone. No stinging, safe for the eye area and absorbs quickly. I apply mornings and evenings. Granted during this time period I’m not applying makeup daily, but I plan to use the product from now on when I wear makeup in the future. Dispenses from a pump applicator. Very satisfied with the purchase." —h

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
2
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
Not only does it take some of the pressure off your ears, but it helps make a more personalized fit on masks with elastic straps that don't quite fit your face, so you don't have to replace them.

People are also using these to prevent their hearing aids or earbuds from falling out and getting lost while they're taking masks on and off. Plus this silicone ear-saver is anti-slip to keep it locked in place, and designed not to get tangled in hair.

Psst — a lot of reviewers mention this worked great for kids' masks, especially since sizing for kids' faces is all over the place and difficult to measure out when you're buying masks online!

Promising review: "Yay! These work as well as I hoped they would for ear-loop style masks (with elastic loops)! I have smallish ears that are a little more diagonal than usual, so some masks slip off my ears too easily, and others droop and gap a bit. I was looking at everything from velcro cord organizers to bra extenders and crocheted ear savers with buttons (those are pretty good too), for a better way to secure my masks. I also wanted to find something suitable for my older relatives with dexterity issues. These are the overall winner! They feel sturdy, and the multiple knobs make them very adjustable. I've used them with KN95s, pleated procedure style medical masks, and handmade fabric masks that have elastic ear loops." — CJ

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in 10 different color combos).
3
An orthotic shoe insert
For anyone with plantar fasciitis (that pain in your heel that makes you wince with every step), these inserts might help. Slip them right into your shoe to help cradle the heel.

Promising review: "These inserts are lifesavers! I ordered two pairs, one for my work shoes and one for my gym shoes. I work as a waitress and go to the gym five to six days a week. I have been suffering from plantar fasciitis and my feet hurt so bad after a run or a long shift. I have tried everything but to no avail. After just a few times wearing these, my pain has diminished immensely! I believe soon it will be gone altogether from wearing these. I have already ordered two more pairs for my other gym shoes so I don't have to keep switching them out. Thank you sooo much!" — japazilianbaby

Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.79 (fits women's shoe sizes 6-10; check out the Profoot store for more size options).
4
Some wax ear plug
These mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out all surrounding hullabaloo so you can get your beauty rest without making the insides of your ear sore. They can be used up to five times.

Promising review: "I tried everything to drown out my husband's snoring. I bought several other ear plugs on here. I tried turning white noise up in my headphones and listening to it during the night. I tried sleeping in other rooms. But NOTHING works like these. When you get the air tight seal in your ear just right, it blocks all the loud noise. And the best part is I am still able to hear my alarm in the morning (although it is a louder alarm tone right beside my side of the bed). Get these and you won’t regret it. They are affordable and literally saved my marriage. I can finally sleep in peace." — Ansley Oermann

Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $3.96.
5
A conditioning and healing castor oil
Filled with vitamins and fatty acids, this oil won't just strengthen weak hair but will help you maintain hair health over time. Reviewers mention seeing improvements in growth and strength within a week, with noticeable results within a few months. FWIW, it also helps condition and strengthen eyelashes, eyebrows and skin, so it really just shows up for you no matter what the task.

Promising review: "I am so happy I bought this product! I took steroid pain injections (from age 21-23) and the doctor failed to tell me it may cause you to lose hair. That's exactly what happened to me, I started to lose my hair and its thickness. I tried everything from Biotin, B-12, repairing shampoo and conditioners, hair masks, medicated shampoos and nothing was filling in my scalp or giving my hair the thickness like it used to. I decided to try this and it works! My scalp is filling back in and my hair is getting thick! It's a wonderful miracle! I started crying when I saw the results I was so happy! The oil is thick but it does not mean you cannot apply it you just need to really work it in. I usually leave it in overnight because it's easier to get out that way. You can also use other oils if it is too thick for you. It does have a slight smell but I think because it's all organic, but it is not overpowering or that noticeable. I am going to buy this product again and recommend it to other people!" — Angel of Light

Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
6
A blister-preventing balm
This basically magics an extra layer between your skin and your shoe. Not only will this help you avoid costly Band-Aids during a break-in period, but it'll help you get your money's worth out of your favorite shoes (why are the cutest ones always the least comfortable?).

Promising review: "I rarely write reviews. But for anyone who wears heels or dress flats, let me tell you, this stuff works. I wish I knew about it sooner! I used it for the first time today and I honestly am still shocked at how well it worked on my feet. I wore a pair of shoes today that rubs on my toes and heels. I normally have to cover my feet with bandaids and pressure tips and have tried everything with no luck. I put this stuff on this morning, over eight hours later my feet are blister-free. I really can’t believe it. Worth the money to me for sure!"Cherie

Get it from Amazon for $8.
7
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
Take care of those unwanted unibrow hairs that keep dodging your tweezers, or work whatever face fuzzies you might want to take care of in a gentle way, with this razor. This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it!

Promising review: "I just got this delivered today, so I decided to test it. I'm a woman with very dark and coarse hair, so my peach fuzz is a little more prominent than normal, and I'll admit that I do have a unibrow that I try to shave. I've tried everything from a facial blade that never really did much of anything, to a regular old razor, and then finally an electric razor. None of them did what this thing does. My electric razor cuts about half of the growth of the hair, and this razor completely eliminated it. I can't even feel any residual hair that's usually left when I shave, only skin. Plus the built-in exfoliation when in use is a great addition; no need for any sort of lotion or shaving cream (although you may want to use right after a shower or get the area wet to weaken the follicles, just as you would any other sort of razor before shaving, and also to avoid razor burn). I hadn't really intended on this happening, but I actually procrastinated on shaving my unibrow this time around and this is going to sound so odd but I'm glad that I did because it completely eliminated the existence of my unibrow." — Natalie Clark

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
8
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
This is an inexpensive lightweight concealer for anyone who wants to quickly touch up before Zoom calls or walks around the neighborhood, but doesn't want to commit to a whole layer of foundation. This also helps cover dark circles without caking and reduces puffiness.

Promising review: "I love this stuff so much. I have tried EVERYTHING on my under-eyes (all of it way more expensive than this) the only other under-eye concealer that comes close to this is the Bobbi Brown corrector and concealer (those are $20-$22 each) and the It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye — although I have not been able to find a perfect color match in that one yet. The rollers are absolutely perfect. Personally, I have the corrector, the brightener as well as the concealer in medium-dark. I use the corrector and then the concealer over top every single day. I have already repurchased both so that I have a backup. Perfect for dark purple under-eye circles. Mine are super bad and nothing else has worked except this product." — Michelle@Book Briefs

Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 18 shades).
9
Some Bio-Oil
Made with vitamins A and E, chamomile and lavender, you may recognize this oil as a product a lot of people use to help fade scars (both old and new), soothe cracked and dry skin and help moisturize without affecting your pores. People are also using it lately to help with dry and painful skin on their hands from hand-washing and sanitizing.

Promising review: "This is great stuff! My daughter is a teen and has been having severe acne breakouts, we tried everything even a prescription from her pediatrician for Retin A cream. Her acne just kept coming back. I was skeptical about trying an oil for acne scars because I thought it would cause her to break out more but after reading the reviews I decided to give Bio Oil a try, what did we have to lose? She washes her face with Cerave foaming wash and uses the Bio Oil at night and in the morning. She has been using these two products for about two weeks and we have seen no new breakouts and the scars on her cheeks have very much improved!" — Richandra Blake

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in four sizes).
10
A tea tree oil foot and body wash
Use this to help take care of myriad foot inconveniences, from athlete's foot to ringworm to toenail fungus to eczema.

Promising review: "This product is amazing and it really works. My husband had athlete's foot (only on one foot) for many years, he tried all the over-the-counter and prescription medications, and nothing worked. His foot was peeling and he would scratch it until it bled. I came across this soap in my search, and one of the reviews gave me hope it would work for my husband. He was hesitant at first because nothing worked in the past and he had given up on anything working. When he finally tried it, he loved the way his foot felt after. It took about a week or so for us to start seeing the difference. Now, his foot is all clear of the athlete's foot. He's been using it for about two months. I recommend this soap to my friends all the time." — 3SpoiledChi’s

Get it from Amazon for $15.30.
11
A memory foam seat cushion
This is so effective at relieving pressure from your tailbone that you'll no longer have a love-hate relationship with your office chair.

Promising review: "I have an active sciatic nerve and it's pinched because of my job where I need to sit for hours together. I had tried everything from standing up, using three different cushions, including that purple or egg seater thingie. Nothing worked. Particularly that egg seater is a hogwash — just a waste of money. Every night, I had to apply ice packs, medicinal patches. Then I saw ComfiLife, read the reviews, and finally decided to buy one. I have been using this for a few months now. Here is my experience: 1. The gel takes the ideal shape in such a way it doesn't put pressure on the nerve. I don't know if it is scientific but personally I DON'T feel like I'm sitting on a rock! 2. At the same time, it's not saggy or goes flat like that egg thingie, when you sit on this. 3. I don't know if anyone else felt it, I get this cool icy feel on the same sciatic nerve when I sit on this cushion, say, for an hour!! 4. I have sat on it for four hours without a break and I don't have the same pain I used to have! 5. The color of the cushion cover is ideal and doesn't look dirty at all. And it's removable!! Summary: Yes, you can sit for eight hours on this cushion and not writhe in pain later. Yes, this is worth the money to spend. And within a week, you will figure out if it works for you. Finally, I'm gonna get two more for my office and my car." — Balaji V

Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
12
A foot file
Remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing with this file. It works whether your feet are dry or wet at the time, and will leave your heels feeling gloriously soft. And if you need some proof, check out this reviewer's before and after pictures to see the difference it makes.

Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" — Kyla Jackson

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
13
A streak-free anti-fog spray
You can quickly spray this on eyeglasses, sunglasses and face shields to prevent them from fogging up while you're wearing a mask. This works super well for some reviewers, but not all — note that this is meant for non-antireflective-coated lenses, and the instructions for use are very specific. To apply, spray a small amount on both sides of your lenses, and use your fingers to rub it across the whole area. Let it sit for a full minute, then wipe with a dry soft cloth. Once they're fully dry, you should be raring to go!

Promising review: "I have tried everything to keep my glasses from fogging with my mask and this product is by far the best. I'm sorry I waited so long to purchase it. I live in the Florida Keys and do a lot of diving and snorkeling and it works fabulously for my dive mask also. I would highly recommend Optix 55 fog gone. Great price, also I think this bottle will last a very long time." — Bebe

Get it from Amazon for $8.55.
14
A bottle of Drop It
A natural wine sulfate and tannin remover, this little bottle works its magic on your glass in just a few seconds. It's designed to help ease those infamous post-wine headaches or reactions. It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed.

Drop It recommends 1-2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2-3 for a glass of red, and 7-9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds.

Promising review: "I have an allergy to sulfites so if I consume a glass or two of wine I break out in a skin rash. My skin becomes red, itchy and I scratch. Usually, the areas that affect me are my back and arms. If I scratch a lot it tends to bleed. If I refrain from wine, then of course I don't break out. I enjoy wine and I've tried everything and nothing seems to work or even come close except for Drop It! I have to say it helps! I squeeze 2-3 drops in my glass of wine, stir it around for at least 20 sec. and enjoy a glass of wine. I notice I don't break out and If I do, it's minimal. I would recommend it for anyone having any type of allergies. My skin is better, my nose is not congested and my throat does not itch. Thank you Drop It!" — Julie B.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
15
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
Help take care of odor-causing bacteria and soft plaque on your tongue with this scraper that won't irritate your gag reflex the way a spoon might. Reviewers are especially pleased with its durability after spending money to replace other flimsier versions. Other reviewers note that this was effective enough that they didn't have to use mouthwash nearly as often to combat odors.

Promising review: "I have never written a product review before but oh my god I need everyone to know this tongue scraper is LIFE-CHANGING! The past few months I’ve noticed a weird white/grayish look to my tongue. I didn’t think anything of it. I’ve also recently had bad breath which I’ve tried everything to control. I saw Dr. Tungs tongue cleaner on a BuzzFeed article and figured why not give it a try. Literally, the first time I used it, I could see such a major difference. Not to be too gross but like holy hell, I could visibly witness all the gunk being removed from my tongue. It was so disgusting but also intriguing. I couldn’t look away. The next morning I could tell that it worked. I had ZERO bad breath and my mouth wasn’t so dry. This product truly is life-changing. And so easy to use. You just hold the cleaner with either one hand or both and just gently scrape your tongue. It’s painless and super user-friendly. Definitely one of if not the next product I’ve ever purchased. 10/10 recommend." — Katelyn Foehner

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.75.
16
A contoured sleep mask
Designed to sit off the eyes to alleviate pressure, this mask will also completely block out the light in the room. It also has a strap designed to not get tangled in hair and is made with a super cozy memory foam.

Promising review: "The BEST BEST BEST and most comfortable sleep mask I’ve found. Night shifter for years, and have tried everything. Many other sleep masks have some qualities but not all. Some are high-quality material but let light in, others are comfortable but material frays or cones apart after a few months, some are good for blackout but have a hard metal adjustment clasps on the band hurts when you sleep on it. This one has an adjustable coast on the band but I don’t feel it when I’m sleeping like others. This one is AMAZINGLY SOFT, VERY THICK, plush, high-quality material, quality stitching that won’t come apart like so many others that are cheaply made, and it’s EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE even though it’s a good price. Very impressed and pleasantly surprised." — .

Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in four colors).
17
A satin-lined cap
Made with a lightweight jersey cover, this cap will help preserve your curls without any added frizz at night, and keep your hair out of your face. It's designed to be nonslip but not too tight, either, so you'll barely notice it's there.

Promising review: "I'm a night shower-er, and I've tried everything to keep my curly hair from being frizzy and just BIG in the mornings. Sleeping with my hair down? Nightmare. Hair in a bun? Loose strands everywhere. Silk pillowcases? Cold! I tried this because I saw it on a BuzzFeed article and it seemed to be working for people like me with dyed hair prone to breakage. When my hair is mostly dry, I do a loose twist with my fingers and pull the cap on. My hair finishes drying overnight, and the next morning everything is loose and bouncy and NOT FRIZZY! It also helps prevent those little flyaways all over, and on top of everything, the fabric is cute, lightweight, and feels durable. 10/10." — Anna Grace

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in 24 colors).
18
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
Made for sensitive teeth and gums, this pen can help lighten years' worth of stains from coffee, tea, wine or just, you know, existing as a human with teeth. And if you need more proof, check out the difference in one reviewer's smile.

Promising review: "I have tried just about everything you can buy from the store for teeth whiting, and while they work they always leave my teeth extremely sensitive or with shooting pains. This product is amazing! Not only did I start seeing a difference in the whiteness of my teeth after just a few uses, but no sensitivity what so ever!" — Tyler

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
19
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Simply brush this on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots and painful hangnails, leaving you with thick, strong nails and nail beds you're not tempted to pick at all the livelong day. And if you need more proof, this reviewer has a great before-and-after picture showing just how well this oil works.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
20
A shampoo scalp massager
You can use this in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp, so you can get all of the decadence of feeling like someone is washing your hair without physically going to a salon.

Psst — a lot of reviewers mention this has also helped with psoriasis, dandruff and scalp tenderness!

Promising review: "I LOVE this brush! My hair is really thick, so I always have a problem with my scalp not getting clean. No matter what I tried, I’d always end up finding itchy spots where there’s still shampoo or conditioner left in my hair. With this, my scalp finally feels CLEAN. It also helps with my shedding problem, since I find hair in the craziest places. With this brush, I have a lot of loose hair right after I shower, then much less for the rest of the time. It’s amazing, and I wish I had bought one much sooner." — JustSayErin

Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in three colors).
21
A "Bug Bite Thing"
This little tool suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness without buying a bunch of creams and riding out the rollercoaster of itch. It works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice and more.

Promising review: "When I get mosquito bites, they normally swell up to the size of a penny. They last for weeks and even after they've finally stopped itching, I am left with bruising that sticks around for months. In the summer I'm normally soaked in DEET, but those blood sucking demons have found a way to bite me through any kind of repellant AND my clothes. I've tried everything from rubbing alcohol, to cortisone, to prescription itching medications, and absolutely nothing has saved me from wanting to rip my skin off... until now. Good god is this thing magical — I honestly cannot recommend it enough. After 20 seconds I couldn't feel a thing. The itching immediately dissipated and the rash was already lightening up. I'm telling you this thing is MAGICAL. Less than 12 hours after using it and my bite is gone." — gobrowns

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
22
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Take care of razor bumps, ingrown hairs, and razor burn with this solution, so you don't have to spend hours psyching yourself up to shave knowing that you're gonna be dodging sensitive spots on your skin.

Promising review: "I’m not one to leave a review about many products but I saw a review on this product that made me buy it and I thought it wasn’t only fair to pay it forward! I’ve dealt with horrendous ingrown hairs for years! I’ve tried everything to minimize them, expensive wax packages and expensive serums and creams, plucking, not shaving — you name it I tried it. This product has literally put everything I’ve tried to shame! For the price too! it was so worth it! I’ve been using it for about a month every day after I get out of the shower (I saw someone say they put it in a spray bottle to get full use of the product rather than it seeping into a cotton ball 10/10 would recommend) I haven’t gotten an ingrown since and the ones I had healed! The smell is kind of strong but so are the results. I also have pretty sensitive skin and I was worried about using it after I shave/wax, burns a lil bit but it didn’t cause a flare-up. Can’t wait to not be insecure at the beach this summer!" — Jess

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
23
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Give your lashes instant length so effective you'll feel like they're about to take flight while still looking natural enough that they won't be mistaken for falsies.

Promising review: "This is the best mascara. I have had the worst time finding a mascara that I like. I have tried everything. I have heard about a different brand that I think is a bit pricey but was will to try it because I could not find anything I liked. I went on Amazon to order the pricey brand and saw. I saw all the great reviews and the photos and the GREAT PRICE. For the price, I had to try it. When I received and tried it, I immediately ordered one for my mom to try. She loved it also. This is my new mascara. you won't go wrong with this!" — Monica Spisak

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
24
A set of satin pillowcases
Gentle on your skin, these pillowcases create less friction for your hair, so you don't have to wake up 10 minutes early every morning to work through your tangles. It's also ridiculously cooling in the summer months. Plus, a lot of reviewers swear by these for acne prevention.

Promising review: "These have been absolutely amazing. I have suffered with acne for so long and have tried almost everything to get rid of it. At one point I was washing my cotton pillow cases daily. Then I decided to give the silk pillow case fad a try and for the price I figured wouldn’t matter if they did t do anything. I have been amazed by the results. Within a week of using these my acne completely cleared. On top of that my hair is less tangled in the morning and I don’t wake up with creases in my face from where I lay face down on the pillow. Washes really well and no shrinkage. Absolute game-changer and will be ordering more." — Rebecca Bradley

Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four sizes and 24 colors).
25
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks
If you deal with acne, this mask is for you. It's designed to suck the gunk out of your pores (and preexisting acne) like a vacuum and leave your skin feeling so smooth and firm.

Reviewers also singing its praises for reducing the size of their pores. Many of them advise mixing the mask with apple cider vinegar for the best results.

Promising review: "I bought this as a last hope for cystic acne. I bought Amazon's brand of raw apple cider vinegar with the mother to mix with the clay powder because I heard that worked best for people experiencing skin problems. My skin has been a rollercoaster for the past five years. But recently, things have gotten really out of control. My self esteem is the lowest it's been. This mask had been such a lifesaver. I'm not sure words can describe how impressed I am with this healing clay mask. Since my skin has been through hell and I've literally tried everything, it's pretty resilient so I've been using this mask every night for the last four days. It's not nearly as drying as I thought it would be so that hasn't been an issue. But the mask has dried up everything and I have no new breakouts. I was so happy that I cried. If I could give this product a million stars, I would!" — Aften StAmour

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
26
A tube of antiperspirant hand cream
This is not a niche problem, and it's high time people get a solution that actually works.

Promising review: "I've struggled with a severe case of hyperhidrosis since I was born. I've tried pretty much everything out there, and besides surgery, this is the only product I've found that WORKS. I cannot say how much I LOVE this product. It was so exciting to see a commercial that actually said the word hyperhidrosis instead of excessive sweating. After hearing that on the TV I knew I had to try this product and I'm so glad I did. Other products give you this awful tingling sensation that burns. This doesn't! Once you apply it at night, you can't feel it the next morning. It worked for me after one application, and I just can't say enough great things about this. I NEVER review products, but if my review can help this company get more clients who are struggling with hyperhidrosis to try it, then it's worth it. You will not be sorry you tried this!" — Rachel

Get it from Amazon for $14.75.
27
A Squatty Potty
This is one of those internet-famous stools you can put at the base of your toilet to prop your feet up on while you go. The placement helps align your colon to make the process a whole lot easier and faster (like, 20 seconds compared to several minutes).

Promising review: "First off, let me say I'd marry this if I could. I love Squatty Potty and Squatty Potty loves me. Anyways, back to my review. I've struggled with... inconsistency in the bathroom if you catch my drift. I've tried everything from laxatives (natural and non) to drinking hella water and increasing my coffee intake. I knew I had to go, but I never really went.. all the way. But no longer! There's a reason these things are selling. It's so much easier on your body in almost every aspect. After you use a Squatty Potty, every potty without one just seems... sad and unsatisfying. I'm thinking about buying another one and taking it to the office. No shame." — Gbell

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
28
A pair of lacy thigh bands
Made to stay in place all through the warm weather months, these will make sure that you don't have to worry about that dreaded thigh chafe whenever want to flounce around in dresses.

Promising review: "LIFESAVER! Okay, that's a little hyperbolic, but these are really fantastic. I have tried everything to alleviate the pain! I usually wear a pair of volleyball shorts under my skirts, but when the temperature is above 75 degrees putting on an extra layer down there defeats the joyous ventilation of skirt wearing! In comes these Bandelettes: they stay up and they keep you chafe-free ALL DAY! I've worn mine hiking, at work, walking around town, you name it! The one downside is the little strips of rubber or whatever that hold them up to create a bit of a suffocated sweat line on one's thighs, albeit super thin and only when worn for a long time. I highly recommend them. Plus! This is my second summer wearing this pair and they're still going strong! And I wear them multiple times a week!" — K Sully

Get a pair from Amazon for $18.95 (available in women's sizes S-3X and 17 colors).
29
A hair finishing stick
Take care of those little wisps and flyaways that don't quite make it into your ponytail with a few swipes of this.

Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I feel like I’ve tried everything to tame my flyaways and baby hairs, and this product makes it a quick and easy part of my morning styling routine. It holds like a flexible gel, and the mascara-type wand allows me to apply it just where I need it so my hair doesn’t look matted or clumpy. My coworker borrowed this from me once and ordered her own the same day. I love it!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $6.38.
30
A sunburn soother
Made with aloe and coconut oil, this product is meant to hydrate skin and gently relieve pain from the sun's unforgiving rays within just a few hours. A lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching.

Promising review: "I suffered from a severe burn that was raw and blistered and tried everything I could to relieve the pain. Out of all the products, this was the best! The product is like a runny lotion which was perfect for me. This allowed for an easy application with little pain. The cooling sensation was instant and it gave me some mobility back in my shoulders and back. Before I was so stiff from my burn I had limited movement. After my husband applied the lotion, my movement was still limited but there was an improvement and much less pain involved. I have highly sensitive skin and this stuff caused no irritation at all. I do recommend this product and will be sure to always have it on hand during the summer months." — Chelsea

Get it from Amazon for $7.69.
31
A detangling brush
Made with an easy-to-hold handle that's so effective on all hair types, this brush has amassed over 20,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — people swear by it for detangling fast without pulling on or damaging hair (or buying an entire shelf's worth of detangling creams that never quite do the trick). This brush is designed to work on all hair types, but reviewers with 2C through 4C hair say it has worked well for them. It also works on wet and dry hair, so you don't have to time out your brushing.

Promising review: "We love the brush!!! I have an 8-year-old daughter who has always thought getting her hair done was so unpleasant. She has been adamant about keeping her long Rapunzel hair and I have tried everything to make it easier on her. A couple of years ago I found out about the wet brush and I thought I had found the magic trick until now. While that worked better than other brushes we had used, it doesn’t come close to the Crave detangling brush. It glides right through her tangles and cuts brushing time down to a third of the time we were spending brushing her hair previously. It took me all of two uses to turn around and buy another one for backup! She’s happy, I’m happy! Thank you for making such a wonderful product at a reasonable price! I will definitely be recommending this brush!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.88 (available in six colors).
32
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
You'll finally get the perfect cat-eye on the first go without having to wing it (read: wasting eight cotton balls, half a bottle of eye makeup remover and all of the minutes you were setting aside to make your morning coffee). This tool is double-sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye!

Promising review: "This stamp has totally changed (and elevated) my eyeliner game! I was a little dubious at first because I have literally, tried everything in an attempt to make a flawless wing/cat-eye look. I've never been able to master it and therefore, had pretty much given up on trying to make that happen for me. THIS STAMP IS A GAME-CHANGER! The first couple of times you use it will be some trial and error to determine where the appropriate starting point is on your lid, but once you get that down, it's literally SO EASY and looks perfect every time. I stamp and then fill in the rest of my eyeliner with my normal product — presto! Perfect wings in three minutes. And it DOES NOT budge. You can put this on at 6 a.m. and it still looks good at 6 p.m. It is also easy to remove with any drugstore makeup remover or towelette. If it came in other colors I'd buy them all!" — J. Massie

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four sizes).
