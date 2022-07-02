33 Personal Care Products That Just Make Sense To Have On Hand In Summer

Popular items from this list include:
A pair of popular cushioned “recovery” sandals are perfect for anyone who is craving all the cute summer fashion with a side of ridiculous comfort (and pain relief).
A handy as heck sunburn soother you’ll probably want to stock up on now to have on hand this summer — it’s made with aloe and coconut oil to hydrate skin and gently relieve pain from the sun’s unforgiving rays within just a few hours.
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing that suctions on all kinds of bug bites to reduce swelling, itchiness, and redness.
A pair of popular cushioned "recovery" sandals
Available in women's sizes 5–12 and 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype, well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size
— I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not.
Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." — leah
A handy as heck sunburn soother
Psst — a lot of reviewers mentioned this also helped prevent peeling and itching! Promising review
: "I ordered this two weeks ago after seeing rave reviews. So grateful I did. Yesterday I got the worst burn. It was unbelievable
. I applied this four times over 24 hours. When I woke up this morning it was a lot better and has just gotten increasingly better throughout the day. The burn is mostly faded, and the pain is so much better
. I hope to never burn this badly again, but I will be stockpiling this lotion all the same." — Carolina G.
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
A delightful little tool called the Bug Bite Thing
This device works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more. It's available in three colors.Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few time to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
A DEET-free plant-based bug repellent
Promising review:
"This stuff works fantastic. It lasts for hours and no chemical smell.
It has a definite lemon smell but not like a furniture polish lemon smell. I had no bites and I was out for about three hours. Bugs didn't bug me at all and it has no DEET.
You would need to reapply if you're getting in and out of the water so just keep that in mind. Mosquitoes LOVE me so if it works on me, then it should work on anyone." — Gina Central
A battery-operated flexible rotating fan
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"We live in Florida and realized how badly we needed a fan for our newborn. We use it pretty much on a daily basis. We put it on her car seat and on her stroller when we go on walks. I’ve even propped it up on our desk when I’m working and holding our daughter.
The three speeds are great: low usually offers just enough of a cool down and high is very impressive because it’s fast and quiet. The lights we didn’t really need but has been a nice feature to have. Our daughter hates going in her car seat and this helps to distract her sometimes. Plus, since we live in Florida we have to wait to go on walks until later in the day and the light lets us be seen easier. Overall, it’s a great and I’d definitely recommend!" — EmLe
A CurlCap, which is a satin-lined backless adjustable cap
CurlCap is a Black-owned apparel company founded by Britney Sade that specializes in caps designed for natural hair with an open back and flexible scrunchie design. Available in 11 styles.Promising review
: "This hat is comfortable, well made, and cute! It is now my go-to hat for casual days when I put my hair in a ponytail. I have also worn it playing tennis and found that it's more comfortable than wearing a visor.
The back elastic really keeps the hat secure without feeling too tight. I have the black twill, and would love to see it in other colors in this fabric for walking, running, and tennis. Love." — Me
A hands-free portable neck fan
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail (but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught)
. Available in two colors.Promising review
: "I took this on vacation to a tropical vacation and it was the smartest move ever. It looks like headphones so no one looks at you weird, and the airflow is great. They have rolling blackouts here but I have not skipped one beat. I pop on my fan and keep it breezy.
I have also used it while applying my makeup so I don't start sweating before it sets. I take this thing all over the island and people ask where I got it once they figure out it's a fan. Plus the light makes me feel a little safer if I'm still outside during night time. I love the convenience of the charger but I've used it continuously for two hours so far and the battery held up just fine. The places you can take this and stay cool are just amazing
. BUY THIS!" —Tiarra Reyes
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
A set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets
Psst — it's also gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free! Promising review:
"I love this stuff!!! In Florida, where the sun can take the moisture out of you between the heat and the humidity, you can tend to get a little dehydrated, no matter how much water you drink.
I put one of these packets ion my large water bottle and drink. I start to feel better soon after I drink one.
I don't do more than one a day, unless I am working extra hard outside in the summer heat. It reminds me of lemon/lime sports drinks without that awful sugary after taste." — N. Abdallah
An illuminating moisturizer
Available in four shades.
Promising review:
"Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." — Kim Wilmot
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Available in three colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray
Available in five sizes.
Promising review:
"So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." — GoodLife7
A facial ice roller
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Promising review:
"I bought this to help with sunburns and it is AMAZING! I first heard of it because I got a sample size in my Ipsy. Sunburns take forever to heal on me and after applying this, my burns are practically gone in a day.
I also use this on my kiddo’s sand rash from his wetsuit and it felt better faster than Bag Balm." — Lost Naiad
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down a Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
A tin of Cirepil blue wax beads
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"Holy crap. Please listen to this review. This is the best and easiest to use wax I have ever tried.
It dries super quickly and when it dries it creates a vacuum seal around the hair. It does not stick to skin in the slightest and cuts the pain down 75%. I would pay $150 dollars for this stuff because it is so good.
" — Amanda
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad
Available in sizes Twin–California King.
Promising review:
"Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool.
This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin
Plus a set of satin pillowcases
Available in 23 colors and three sizes.
Promising review:
"My hair has never been better! I got this because of TikTok and it has done wonders for my hair. My hair isn’t frizzy or dull looking when I get up in the morning." — Aaron Key
A "sport-brella" — SPF 50+ maneuverable personal umbrella
Psst — a lot of reviewers swear by this for easy hands-free shade solutions for strollers and wheelchairs as well! Available in two sizes and eight colors.Promising review
: "I originally bought this about three years ago and my husband used it and liked it so much recently with all the 'COVID driveway happy hours' he bought an additional one for him.
It is easy to maneuver and angle to block the sun, but non-intrusive. It is easy to fold and replace in the carrying case. It is worth every penny
." — Sarah B.
A set of cooling patches
Promising review:
"Used these on a sunburn on my back, and they were very soothing. Also provided padding when leaning back in my seat. I stuck one on my shoulder also to keep my seatbelt from rubbing the sunburn there. I bought them to use on the back of my kids' necks to help prevent heat exhaustion on a very hot day outside but ended up just using them for burn relief." — Joanna
A set of reusable silicone Nippies
Available in two sizes and three shades.
Promising review
: "I LOVE these! Total game changer. Very smooth taper, seamless transition for layering under the most challenging tops like silk and super soft lightweight T-shirts.
I’ve owned this pair for a year, they still stick well and are just starting to lose adhesion around the edges. I even wear them while exercising, no issues!
I actually bought another pair to replace them months ago and still haven’t needed to open them :) I wear these a couple of times a week and am very happy with the product, highly recommend!
It blends nicely with my skin color, it does not show even under white tops." — Lets Go Shopping
A bottle of AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I'm a believer. My daughters have thick, curly hair that takes about 10 minutes to condition and wet-comb daily. Chlorine is kryptonite; their hair becomes frizzy polyester if they swim, rinse, and air dry
. This AquaGuard Pre-Swim conditioner is amazing. We work it into wet hair, put the hair in a braid or ponytail, and swim. After swimming, the kids rinse off and comb their hair again. The next morning is the test — no polyester! In fact, the hair looks, smells and behaves as if it had been freshly washed and conditioned before bed.
So very worth it!!!" — Denise
A Vanicream clinical strength anti-perspirant
Promising review:
"I recently developed a serious reaction to antiperspirants. My underarms would break out in a horrible, painful red rash. So I tried different 'natural deodorants.' They did not break out my underarms, but they didn't really work! So I tried Vanicream after reading several reviews. IT WORKS!! My underarms don't break out, and it works as well as any antiperspirant/deodorant on the market.
After my first order, I ordered two more. Couldn't be more relieved and happy to find this product!!" — Amazon customer
A truly multi-talented set of cooling towels
Available in 12 color combos.
Promising review
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the COVID shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
A set of moisture-wicking exercise socks
Available in four color combos and sizes S-XL.
Promising review:
"Great running socks! I got these for the tab in the back that fits high enough in my running shoes to eliminate blisters. These definitely handle moisture, even in the Florida heat." — Leslie Cornwall
A set of popular wickaway sweatbands
Promising review:
"Amazing quality! These are super soft and keep your head cool when working out! I couldn’t believe how well they work at wicking away moisture and staying cool!
They came in a super nice box that will help me to not lose them — like I’m prone to. The colors are cute and the headbands aren’t too tight at all! They have nice stretch to them if you have a larger head.
This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made on Amazon! I’m so glad I bought these!" — Gypsigirl213
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"After many years of razor burn on my face/neck, I finally broke down and bought this per a friend's recommendation. I have sensitive skin and had given up hope that anything could help. This totally changed my outlook on shaving
. My neck especially would be the worst. I dab it on immediately after I rinse and dry, post-shave. It does burn a bit but that goes away pretty quickly. Totally worth it to not have razor burn/bumps anymore. I only apply it once after shaving
even though the directions recommend repeat applications the following day. Go ahead and purchase, you won't be disappointed!" — bill nye
A set of body cleansing wipes
Promising review:
"Wow, these things work REALLY well. We don't have a shower at work and I wanted to start riding my bike to work... 12 miles each way. After a test run with these on a hot day after a ride (sweaty and stinky), they worked like a charm. I did my first ride to work last week and arrived quite sweaty. I only had to use one wipe (cleaning strategically) and air-dried for 15–30 seconds. No residue and I felt (and more importantly... smelled) as clean as if I just took a shower.
As the day pressed on, I continued to feel clean... even more so than after showering. These things are fantastic." — green freak
A satin-lined Hairbrella
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. Available in 10 colors.Promising review
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed
, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers in a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL!
Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter and a UV light sanitizer
Available in two colors. Promising review:
"We bought three of these units a couple years ago when the wildfires on our coast sent smoke and bad air quality up our way. It wasn't feasible to keep the windows closed 24/7 in the middle of summer. Not only did they work well for this purpose we also noticed a reduction in allergic symptoms from seasonal allergies,
food/cooking smells went away within minutes and when we repurposed one of the units for the spare bathroom where my husband smokes and uses vaporizers the filters worked overtime to clean the air. On a fresh prefilter with a HEPA that isn't spent you can't even tell he smokes in there, and the stuff it collects is fascinatingly disgusting, lol.
In this unit we change the filters much more frequently to keep that level of cleaning up and we DO cut our own filters to fit based on several other reviewers' suggestions. Such a great value for the price." — FriendlyShopper
A pair of popular quick-dry water shoes
Available in seven sizes and 44 colors.
Promising review
: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color, haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot.
Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that.
So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." — Samantha Lindsay
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long-lasting and not sticky at all." — EBATL