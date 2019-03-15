I know what you’re thinking: Instagram is where we go to escape into a world of beautiful people, places and pets. No one wants to be reminded of the realities of daily life ― especially money.

But trust me on this one: These seven women are anything but boring. And among the memes, vacation pics, cute kids and #flawless selfies flooding their feeds, you’ll also find priceless personal finance advice that just might inspire you to be better with your money, too.

1. The Budget Mom

Kumiko Ehrmantraut founded her blog, The Budget Mom, after finding herself with a pile of debt and learning to budget her way out of it. Along the way, she became an accredited financial counselor and designed her own line of budgeting tools.

Kumiko’s workbooks, budget trackers and envelopes are an Instagram dream. And she isn’t afraid to share the nitty-gritty of her daily spending, too, warts and all. Her stories are especially great to watch for detailed accounts of her daily spending and saving. Follow The Budget Mom if you want to keep up with the progress of one reformed overspender while receiving tons of practical advice.

2. Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche

What exactly does a Budgetnista do? It would be easier to explain what she doesn’t do.

As a personal finance educator, Aliche serves up down-to-earth, actionable advice via her best-selling books, TV appearances, speaking engagements, social media platforms and Live Richer Challenges. This year, she even helped write the New Jersey law A1414, which makes it mandatory for the state’s middle school students to learn financial literacy.

On Instagram, followers can get a peek into how Aliche runs her business, bonds with employees and connects with her community. The energy she brings to her stories is infectious, too. Even if you don’t feel like dealing with your money today, you’ll come away feeling more positive about your situation after listening to her speak (or sing) about important financial topics.

3. Farnoosh Torabi

Torabi has been a staple of the personal finance community for years. After releasing her first book, You’re So Money, in 2008, she continued to gain recognition as a champion for young professionals and breadwinning women, appearing on the “Today” show and “Good Morning America,” writing for Glamour and O, The Oprah Magazine, and hosting shows on TLC and Yahoo, to name a few. She also hosts the popular “So Money” podcast and is a financial education ambassador for Chase Slate.

Instagram is where Torabi chronicles her life as a money expert, which apparently involves hanging with celebs like Chrissy Teigan and chilling on the New York Stock Exchange floor (how badass is that?). Oh, and she lays down some pretty solid money advice, too.

4. Erin Chase

Feeding a family can be both time consuming and expensive, especially if you’re committed to cooking healthy meals at home. And as a successful business owner, wife and mom to four boys, Chase probably knows that better than anyone.

That’s why she founded $5 Dinners, where she dishes up the best couponing strategies, meal plans and budget-friendly recipes. Her money-saving advice has been featured on major shows such as the “Today” show, “The View,” “Rachael Ray” and more.

On her Instagram, you’ll find plenty of drool-worthy dishes, but the best part is that they cost less than $5 to make and are easy to whip up. Follow $5 Dinners if you want to stop wasting food and money without sacrificing deliciousness.

5. Cat Alford

Like many personal finance bloggers, Alford began her journey saddled with debt. She founded a blog that chronicled living on a budget and growing her income, and soon became a well-known and respected money expert.

Through writing, speaking and online courses, Alford teaches other moms how to gain the confidence and skills they need to focus on their passions, earn more and become more active in their families’ finances.

Alford’s Instagram is a delightful mix of family and #moneymotivation for people who want to take control of their finances. And you don’t have to be a mom (or even a woman) to get value out of following her account; there’s plenty of practical advice and insight that applies to just about everyone.

6. Dominique Broadway

Coming from a traditional financial planning background, Broadway noticed that there were very few resources for younger investors without a ton of assets. That’s why she founded Finances Demystified, a site dedicated to educating young professionals, creative professionals, entrepreneurs and new families about building wealth.

As a millennial money expert, Broadway is both effortlessly cool and fiercely ambitious ― and her Instagram is a perfect encapsulation of that ethos. Broadway’s feed is worth checking out simply for her great style and eye for composition. But add in the fact that Broadway is one of the sharpest money experts around today, and she’s a must-follow for anyone who wants to take their finances to the next level.

7. Patrice Washington

Washington is a best-selling author, coach, speaker, entrepreneur, podcaster and all-around personal finance badass. She admits that her financial philosophy might drive other so-called experts crazy, but believes that women should focus on living a disciplined but fulfilling life, not pinching pennies to attain the wealth they deserve.

Washington has been a staple on Steve Harvey’s television and radio programs, as well as a guest on “Dr. Oz,” “Fox & Friends” and within the pages of numerous national magazines.