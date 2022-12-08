Though the holiday season can be cheerful and festive, buying gifts for your loved ones often feels stressful, especially if there are people on your list who seem to have everything and are hard to shop for.

That’s where thoughtful, personalized gifts get a chance to shine. And while Etsy is a popular choice for finding the perfect “made just for you” item, Amazon also has a ton of great customizable gift options your loved ones will appreciate.

Advertisement

From a dainty engraved ring perfect for the minimalist in your life to a durable personalized tumbler made for your favorite coffee lover, there’s a gift with a personal touch for everyone.

For most products, you’ll be able to choose letters of the alphabet from a drop-down menu or tap the “customize now” button to add an image or text to your product.

Below, we rounded up the best personalized gifts on Amazon. Be sure to pay attention to the delivery times on each product’s page to make sure they’ll arrive on time.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.