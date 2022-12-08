Though the holiday season can be cheerful and festive, buying gifts for your loved ones often feels stressful, especially if there are people on your list who seem to have everything and are hard to shop for.
That’s where thoughtful, personalized gifts get a chance to shine. And while Etsy is a popular choice for finding the perfect “made just for you” item, Amazon also has a ton of great customizable gift options your loved ones will appreciate.
From a dainty engraved ring perfect for the minimalist in your life to a durable personalized tumbler made for your favorite coffee lover, there’s a gift with a personal touch for everyone.
For most products, you’ll be able to choose letters of the alphabet from a drop-down menu or tap the “customize now” button to add an image or text to your product.
Below, we rounded up the best personalized gifts on Amazon. Be sure to pay attention to the delivery times on each product’s page to make sure they’ll arrive on time.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A dainty gold-filled initial necklace
Show them how much you care with this heart pendant necklace that you can get engraved with their initial.
A set of custom map coasters
Celebrating the holidays with long-distance loved ones? With this unique ceramic coaster set, you can get map imagery of any location worldwide. Options range from a set of two to a set of twelve.
An engraved Cross pen
You can never go wrong with a fancy, engraved pen, especially this one which has an overall 4.8-star rating on Amazon. You can even select whether the person is left-handed or right-handed so the engraving will be visible when they're using it.
A tiny hand stamped ring
Minimal jewelry
is in, and this subtle sterling silver ring is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for your accessories-loving friend. The ring sizes range from 3 through 13 and can be stamped with a name or any text of your choosing.
A pair of socks customized with someone's face
Keep their feet warm through winter with these conversation-starting socks with endless photo options. Get their face printed all over them — or yours, for a truly hilarious gift. They come in a variety of colors and sizes XS-XL.
A personalized leather journal
For your relative or friend who's always jotting down notes, thoughts and lists, this laser-engraved leatherette notebook is the perfect gift. It measures 5 inches by 8 inches and comes with 112 lined pages. Color options include black, burgundy, blue, gray, dark brown, pink and teal.
An engraved leather wallet
If you were already thinking about getting a wallet for someone on your list, consider gifting this 6-slot personalized wallet that can be stamped with their name. It comes in black, bronze, brown, chestnut brown and gray.
A personalized floral makeup bag
For the makeup enthusiast in your life, this floral cosmetics bag is excellent for carrying all their precious products on he go. Display their name across the front and choose from multiple floral color options, including turquoise, rose pink, mint green, rose gold and silver. You can get it in a pack of three or five, plus in a small and large size.
A personalized leather toiletry bag
Keep their shaving essentials protected with this customizable leather toiletry bag that features a waterproof lining to keep it from being ruined from spills or leaks. It's available in small, standard and large sizes, and in light brown, brown and black.
A monogrammed canvas tote bag
They can never have too many tote bags (especially if you fill one with stocking stuffers
), and this monogrammed option is a gift they'll want to take everywhere.
A create-your-own photo snow globe
Reminisce on your favorite memory together with this keepsake snow globe. It's even made of plastic (not glass), so it's kid-friendly. It comes with 4 pre-printed inserts for the snow globe base or you can opt for making your own. The base comes off so anyone can insert a photo of their choice.
A personalized wood cutting board
For the chef who loves the satisfaction of chopping veggies, this cutting board will be their favorite gift this year. It comes in walnut arched, bamboo rectangular, butcher inlay, two-tone and bamboo regular wood styles. Get their name, initial or, if you're buying for a couple, both names engraved.
An engraved tumbler
Even if an espresso machine
isn't quite in your gift budget this year, this spill-proof tumbler will be well welcomed by any coffee lover. In addition to getting their name or initial printed on the front, it also comes in multiple colors, including red, pink, purple, black and teal.
An initial bracelet
Still on the hunt for an affordable stocking stuffer for the jewelry wearer on your list? This gold-plated dainty bracelet comes with one sleek initial charm.
A custom photo blanket
Let them snuggle up with this customized photo blanket, which displays your photo of choice and optional text. Choose from multiple background colors and sizes up to 80 inches by 70 inches.
A customizable mug
Morning tea or coffee tastes better when it's in a personalized mug. You can get their name, initial, favorite phrase or a picture printed on this ceramic option. It comes in multiple interior colors, including green, black, blue, yellow and orange.