HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Lovimals Get the pet parent in your life these socks, which can be customized with their fur baby's face.

The holidays are here, which means you’re probably scrambling to get gifts for everyone from your partner’s parents to your sustainable sibling.

While you’re checking your list twice, don’t forget the pet owners in your life. You might get a dog owner a dog DNA kit, like the ones we reviewed earlier this year. For a cat lover, you may want to check out this cat-shaped cheese board.

But if you’re looking for something a little more personalized, check out these pet portrait socks from Lovimals. And the best part? They’re on sale right now.

There’s just one catch: You only have until Thursday, Dec. 12, to get socks in time for a Christmas delivery.

Usually one pair of these socks goes for $30, but they’re on sale for $19 right now. Two pairs usually are $57, but are now $37. And three pairs are $52, down from $80; four pairs are $66 now, down from $102.

These socks are completely customizable: You’ll be able to upload a picture of the pet, pick the color of the socks and decide if you want to add extra faces. (Of course, you don’t have to upload a pet photo if you’d rather make it a fun gag gift for your partner or parent.)

These socks come in blue, green, red, pink, purple and gold. Keep in mind they come in only one size, but it fits up to a men’s size 11.