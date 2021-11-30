Unique, Personalized Gifts You Can Order On Etsy Right Now

Find the perfect custom gift with these offerings, from headphone stands to fun socks with the recipient's face on them.

If you’re having difficulty figuring out what to get your loved ones for Christmas this year — especially if you only see them once a year — a good way to go is the personalized route. We love seeing our faces and names on things — just think about how giddy you feel when you actually find your name on a $20 keychain in a tourist gift shop.

Lucky for you though, you don’t have to rely on a slightly sketchy beachside souvenir shop to do your personalized shopping this year. Etsy has literally thousands of items to choose from that make thoughtful gifts for everyone on your holiday list. You can personalize or customize almost everything, including warm blankets, pillows with a beloved pet’s face on them, and keepsake jewelry.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that shipping times vary greatly, partly because of supply chain issues that are affecting manufacturers’ productivity and because the items you’re buying are made to order. Pay special attention to estimated shipping date ranges on each product’s page, and check the seller’s page to see if they provide any updates on changes in shipping speed before ordering.

Below, we rounded up some of the coolest personalized gifts on Etsy you can order right now that are just waiting for you to put a name on.

1
A personalized name necklace
Etsy
Fans of dainty jewelry will truly appreciate this handmade necklace featuring their name. Choose from either a rose gold, sterling silver or 18k gold finish and up to 22 inches in length.

Get it for $31.50.
2
A pair of socks with their face on it
Etsy
These socks are sure to make whoever receives them laugh — and they'll never have to worry about someone else wearing them. Choose from 20 themes, including rainbow, supernova, dollar bills and galaxy.

Get them starting at $7.99.
3
A custom pet pillow
Etsy
Your favorite pet owner will adore this pillow with their pet's face on it. You can choose two different photos and background colors for each side. Or you can choose to just get a pillowcase instead of a pillow. Sizes range from 14 inches by 15 inches to 20 by 20 inches.

Get it starting at $27.43.
4
A cozy embroidered robe
Etsy
Keep your loved ones warm during the coldest months of the year with this plush robe. You can add embroidery to the front, back or on both sides of the robe.

Get it starting at $52.49.
5
A book page-holder to relieve stress on your hands
Etsy
If you're stuck on what to get a book lover that well, isn't a book, consider this book page-holder with an engraved name. All you have to do is put your thumb in the hole and hold the book as you usually would to keep the pages at bay and read comfortably without finger strain. It comes in three wood types: walnut, padouk and beech.

Get it starting at $5.79.
6
A monogrammed AirPods case
Etsy
Keep their AirPods safe and in style with this personalized silicone case. It fits AirPods 1, 2, 3 and AirPods Pro, and comes in navy, gray, red, army green, pink, purple and mint. There are also 11 engraving options, so you can choose which style fits them the best.

Get it starting at $18.
7
A personalized charcuterie board
Etsy
What could you possibly give to the person you know who loves to host others? A personalized charcuterie board, of course. This board comes in espresso, blonde, and amber shades, and fits cheeses, olives, sliced vegetables and meats.

Get it starting at $57.95.
8
A personalized headphone stand
Etsy
Whether you're buying for a gamer, an avid Netflix watcher or someone who works from home, this headphone stand will fit in nicely on their desk. You can get it personalized to include their name carved out on top.

Get it starting at $25.
9
A personalized heavyweight blanket
Etsy
This ultra warm, plush-lined, cable-knit sherpa blanket comes in cream, gray and navy. It has a personalized leather patch that you can have etched with your loved one's name or a special message for a special someone. It measures 50 inches by 60 inches.

Get it for $70.20.
10
A personalized mini bartending kit
Etsy
For the cocktail connoisseur in your life, this mini bar tool set comes in a personalized wood box that you can get their name engraved on. It includes 17 pieces and everything a bartending pro or beginner will need to make delicious drinks including a bar mat, cutting board, 25-ounce cocktail shaker, ice tongs and a Hawthorne strainer.

Get it starting at $99.
11
An engraved whiskey decanter
Etsy
This whiskey decanter can be personalized with the name of your choice. It has a heavy, weighted base and holds 28 ounces of liquid. You can also add two or four personalized glasses to accompany your gift.

Get it starting at $52.18.
12
A dainty name ring
Etsy
Get their name or someone they hold close to their heart engraved on this simplistic ring. It comes in silver, gold and rose gold finishes and sizes up to 11.5.

Get it for $19.87.
13
An embroidered yoga mat
Etsy
If you know someone who's recently taken up yoga, this personalized no-slip yoga mat will be an accessory they always reach for. It measures 68 inches by 24 inches and you can select from 15 different colors of print for their name.

Get it starting at $22.49.
14
An insulated stainless steel bottle
Etsy
As a coffee lover, you can never have too many insulated tumblers. This one can be engraved with a name, and the seller says it stays hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 18 hours. Colors include white, graphite, matte rose and forest green.

Get it starting at $29.99.
15
A leather phone stand
Etsy
Help someone embrace a hands-free lifestyle by getting this personalized phone stand. It comes in pink, brown, black and gold and blue. It measures 3.5 inches by 2.5 inches.

Get it starting at $12.
16
A desktop bicycle stand
Etsy
Show your favorite cyclist how much you care this holiday season with this handmade desktop bicycle. It can be customized to have their name written in the writing on the front wheel.

Get it for $24.36.
