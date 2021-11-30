If you’re having difficulty figuring out what to get your loved ones for Christmas this year — especially if you only see them once a year — a good way to go is the personalized route. We love seeing our faces and names on things — just think about how giddy you feel when you actually find your name on a $20 keychain in a tourist gift shop.

Lucky for you though, you don’t have to rely on a slightly sketchy beachside souvenir shop to do your personalized shopping this year. Etsy has literally thousands of items to choose from that make thoughtful gifts for everyone on your holiday list. You can personalize or customize almost everything, including warm blankets, pillows with a beloved pet’s face on them, and keepsake jewelry.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that shipping times vary greatly, partly because of supply chain issues that are affecting manufacturers’ productivity and because the items you’re buying are made to order. Pay special attention to estimated shipping date ranges on each product’s page, and check the seller’s page to see if they provide any updates on changes in shipping speed before ordering.

Below, we rounded up some of the coolest personalized gifts on Etsy you can order right now that are just waiting for you to put a name on.