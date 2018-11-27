Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
All Of The Personalized Gifts At Walmart You Actually Want

It's a holiday shopping secret we had to share.
By Katelyn Mullen
11/27/2018 06:11pm ET

There’s something extra sweet about getting a personalized gift that you’d actually use. Maybe it’s the extra attention to detail, or maybe it’s knowing your gifter must have thought up this idea weeks in advance. Or did they?

The internet has taken personalized gifting to the next level and it’s only getting easier. Peer-to-peer marketplace Etsy has nearly cornered the market, customizing just about anything you can imagine, but did you know useful personalized options are available at big-box retailers like Walmart and Amazon?

Interestingly, Walmart’s personalized gift section is almost as impressive as Etsy’s with its wide variety of options. It’s a holiday shopping secret we had to share. Below, find some of the best gifts you can personalize at Walmart, because holiday shopping keeps getting easier.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Jewelry
Walmart
Personalized Gold Over Sterling Silver Roman Numeral Bar Pendant
2
For Kids
Walmart
Personalized Super Sweet Rag Doll
3
Functional Home Decor
Walmart
Galvanized Beverage Tub - Family Name w/Stand https://www.walmart.com/ip/Galvanized-Beverage-Tub-Family-Name-w-Stand/36143753
4
Monograms
Walmart
Personalized Brown Faux Leather Clutch Set
5
Functional Home Decor
Walmart
Personalized Acrylic Tray - Vintage Family
6
For Kids
Walmart
Favorite Hobby Coffee Mug
7
Holiday Themed
Walmart
Personalized Rustic Christmas Doormat
8
Functional Home Decor
Walmart
Personalized Timeless Monogram Glass Coaster Set
9
Monograms
Walmart
Personalized Monogrammed Nickel Plated Plain Money Clip
10
For Kids
Walmart
Personalized Sweet Treats Ice Cream Bowl
11
Monograms
Walmart
Personalized Embroidered Monogram Apron
