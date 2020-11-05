HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

After what’s been a helluva year, many of us are looking forward to a respite from the chaos by ringing in the holidays, whether it’s getting a head start on your holiday shopping list, experimenting with some festive recipes or decorating for some holiday cheer.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that this holiday season might be different from years past. You might not be traveling at all this holiday season. You’re probably limiting the number of family and friends you see (or maybe not even seeing them at all). If that’s the case, you probably want to gift them something special that lets them know how much they mean to you.

An ornament is a thoughtful and memorable gift that the receiver will have for years to come to hang on their tree or display with other holiday decorations. Personalizing an ornament is an easy and elegant solution for adding a sentimental touch to any gift.

There are a lot of personalized and custom ornaments out there. It can be as simple as a glass or ceramic ornament with their name on it, or a one-of-a-kind ornament with their photo or an illustration on it.

A custom ornament is even more special to gift those who’ve experienced major life events over the past year, whether it’s buying a home, getting married or having a baby. Whatever the event, you can find an ornament for it.

We even spotted a quarantine-themed ornament that can be personalized with your family or friends names. We’ve found some of the best personalized ornaments to gift this season.