HuffPost Finds

One-Of-A-Kind Personalized Ornaments To Give As Gifts

We found customized ornaments for the 2020 holiday season you'll be eager to gift.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Personalizing an ornament is an easy and elegant solution for adding a&nbsp;<a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/thoughtful-inexpensive-gifts-for-friends-him-her_n_5be0b2cde4b01ffb1d053096" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">sentimental touch</a>&nbsp;to any gift.
Personalizing an ornament is an easy and elegant solution for adding a sentimental touch to any gift.

After what’s been a helluva year, many of us are looking forward to a respite from the chaos by ringing in the holidays, whether it’s getting a head start on your holiday shopping list, experimenting with some festive recipes or decorating for some holiday cheer.

Unfortunately, it’s likely that this holiday season might be different from years past. You might not be traveling at all this holiday season. You’re probably limiting the number of family and friends you see (or maybe not even seeing them at all). If that’s the case, you probably want to gift them something special that lets them know how much they mean to you.

An ornament is a thoughtful and memorable gift that the receiver will have for years to come to hang on their tree or display with other holiday decorations. Personalizing an ornament is an easy and elegant solution for adding a sentimental touch to any gift.

There are a lot of personalized and custom ornaments out there. It can be as simple as a glass or ceramic ornament with their name on it, or a one-of-a-kind ornament with their photo or an illustration on it.

A custom ornament is even more special to gift those who’ve experienced major life events over the past year, whether it’s buying a home, getting married or having a baby. Whatever the event, you can find an ornament for it.

We even spotted a quarantine-themed ornament that can be personalized with your family or friends names. We’ve found some of the best personalized ornaments to gift this season.

Take a look:

1
This family quarantine ornament
Etsy
Get this 2020 Quarantine Personalized Family for $18 from Christmas Keepsake on Etsy.
2
This illustrated wooden ornament
Etsy
Get this Best Friends Ornament for $13 from By Sarp on Etsy.
3
This wooden key ornament
Etsy
Get this First Christmas in New Home Ornament for $15 from The Personalized Gift on Etsy.
4
This wooden wedding ornament
Etsy
Get this Mr. and Mrs Our First Christmas Ornament for $13 from By Tracey on Etsy.
5
This custom dog bone ornament
Etsy
Get this Dog Bone Personalised Clay Decoration for $5 from Luna Moon Creations GB on Etsy.
6
This quarantine baby ornament
Etsy
Get this Personalised First Christmas Born During Lockdown for $14 from Beautiful Gift Shop on Etsy.
7
This custom ceramic dog ornament
Etsy
Get this Custom Dog Ornament for $25 (normally $27) from Fox and Clover Boutique on Etsy.
8
This wire name ornament
Etsy
Get this wire name ornament for $13 in different metallic colors from Themes Design on Etsy.
9
This glittery ornament
Etsy
Get this Crafts By Gillian for $6 in multiple letter and ball colors from Crafts By Gillian on Etsy.
10
This painted acrylic ornament
Etsy
Get this Painted Acrylic Christmas Ornament for $18 from Alexis And Lynn on Etsy.
11
This illustrated glass wedding ornament
Etsy
Get this Wedding Ornament for $48 from Happy You Happy Me on Etsy.
12
This fun filled ornament
Etsy
Get this Name Ornament for $30 filled with crystals, pompoms or legos from Shy Ware on Etsy.
13
This wooden tag ornament
Etsy
Get this wood gift tag for $5 from Ludoviko Boxes on Etsy.
Holidays and CelebrationsHoliday Gift GuideWomenChristmasParents