Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts On Etsy For The Person Who Has Everything

We found personalized gifts ranging from pet portraits to charcuterie boards

We found&nbsp;10 personalized gifts on Etsy that will be sure to surprise the special someone in your life who has everything.
Struggling to find a Valentine’s gift for someone who has everything? We all know that person who orders what they want and has it delivered before you even knew they needed it. Which makes finding a Valentine’s Day present even more difficult.

Fortunately, Etsy has a ton of personalized gifts that will be sure to surprise and delight the special someone in your life. We’ve spotted everything from pet portraits to immortalize their fur baby to custom leather catchalls that can be inscribed with a message. The best part is a lot of these items are one of a kind creations, so there’s no chance your Valentine will already have them. Just be sure to place your order well in advance so it arrives before Feb. 14.

We’ve rounded up 10 personalized gifts on Etsy that will be sure to surprise the special someone in your life who has everything:

1
An illustration of your pet
Etsy
Get a custom illustration of the only thing closer to their heart than you. Find it for $45 on Etsy.
2
These hand-painted portrait mugs
Etsy
Send your photos, names and custom message for mugs that will make your mornings. Find it for $124 on Etsy.
3
A custom framed cross stitch
Etsy
Choose your color scheme, decorative border and text for a custom cross stitch they'll cherish. Find it for $32 on Etsy.
4
A baking dish with their favorite recipe
Etsy
Share your favorite recipes and have them hand-painted on a food safe, oven safe and hand washable pan. Find it for $75 on Etsy.
5
A sideways initial necklace
Etsy
Select the length and letter for this necklace in silver, gold or rose gold materials. Find it for $34 on Etsy.
6
A leather catchall with a personal message
Etsy
Pick from a wide variety of leather colors and create your custom message. Find it for $30 on Etsy.
7
This personalized cheese board
Etsy
Select the wood species and name for this personalized charcuterie board. A great gift for the foodie in your life. Find it starting at $47 on Etsy.
8
This personalized photo sequin pillow
Etsy
Pick the photo and color for this personalized sequin pillow. Perfect for friends, family and partners. Find it for $25 on Etsy.
9
This initial decanter and glass set
Etsy
Choose from a wide variety of monogram and design styles, with the option of two to six glasses and matching wooden box. Find it starting at $50 on Etsy.
10
These initial leather cufflinkse
Etsy
Choose an initial letter for each of these custom cufflinks. Perfect for the dapper dresser in your life. Find it for $68 on Etsy.
