Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts On Etsy For The Person Who Has Everything

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Struggling to find a Valentine’s gift for someone who has everything? We all know that person who orders what they want and has it delivered before you even knew they needed it. Which makes finding a Valentine’s Day present even more difficult.

Fortunately, Etsy has a ton of personalized gifts that will be sure to surprise and delight the special someone in your life. We’ve spotted everything from pet portraits to immortalize their fur baby to custom leather catchalls that can be inscribed with a message. The best part is a lot of these items are one of a kind creations, so there’s no chance your Valentine will already have them. Just be sure to place your order well in advance so it arrives before Feb. 14.