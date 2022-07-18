“Persuasion” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, this adaptation of Jane Austen’s final completed novel premiered on July 15. Thus far, reviews have been mostly negative, though some critics have praised Johnson’s performance.

Advertisement

The second most popular film of the moment has earned much more favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The animated kids' movie “The Sea Beast” follows a young girl who goes on an epic adventure with a sea monster hunter.

Netflix "Persuasion" on Netflix.

The only other original films from Netflix in the current ranking are the disturbing documentary “Girl in the Picture” and Kevin Hart’s action comedy “The Man From Toronto.”

Older movies that are trending at the moment include the 2014 romantic comedy-drama “Barefoot” and the 2017 buddy cop comedy remake “CHIPS” ― both of which received negative views when they were released in theaters but seem to have found more receptive audiences in the streaming realm.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

Advertisement