Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Persuasion'

Despite negative reviews, the period drama is trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Persuasion” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis and Henry Golding, this adaptation of Jane Austen’s final completed novel premiered on July 15. Thus far, reviews have been mostly negative, though some critics have praised Johnson’s performance.

The second most popular film of the moment has earned much more favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The animated kids' movie “The Sea Beast” follows a young girl who goes on an epic adventure with a sea monster hunter.

"Persuasion" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Persuasion" on Netflix.

The only other original films from Netflix in the current ranking are the disturbing documentary “Girl in the Picture” and Kevin Hart’s action comedy “The Man From Toronto.”

Older movies that are trending at the moment include the 2014 romantic comedy-drama “Barefoot” and the 2017 buddy cop comedy remake “CHIPS” ― both of which received negative views when they were released in theaters but seem to have found more receptive audiences in the streaming realm.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “The Dark Knight Rises”

9. “Barefoot”

8. “Mean Girls”

7. “The Man From Toronto” (Netflix)

6. “Girl in the Picture” (Netflix)

5. “12 Strong”

4. “Sing 2”

3. “CHIPS”

2. “The Sea Beast” (Netflix)

1. “Persuasion” (Netflix)

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

MoviesNetflixStreaming Servicesstreamline

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Here’s How The Happiest Couples Split Up Household Chores

Wellness

4 Tips For Exercising When Your Asthma Gets In The Way

Food & Drink

The Drug- And Alcohol-Fueled Lifestyle Of Chefs: How Does One Escape?

Parenting

Worried About Grooming? Teaching Kids Comprehensive Sex Ed Could Help.

Wellness

You Can Now Dial 988 For Mental Health Help. Here’s What To Know.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How To Know When Your Earwax Needs Medical Attention

Style & Beauty

Linda Evangelista Shows Off New Modeling Gig After She Was 'Brutally Disfigured'

Shopping

The Ergonomic Baby Carrier That’s Blowing Up On TikTok Is Pediatrician-Approved

Shopping

Small Home Decor For An Instant Visual Boost

Shopping

The Cutest Maternity Swimwear For Moms-To-Be

Shopping

Flex Your Green Thumb With 25 Items That Make Gardening So Much Easier

Shopping

We're Not Quite Sure Why You Don't Own These 28 Genius Beauty Products Yet

Shopping

This Magic Garden Hose Will Be The Best $35 You'll Spend This Summer

Shopping

47 Products To Soothe Your Deeply Organized Soul

Shopping

If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Travel

15 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Tulum

Wellness

New Study Reveals The Ages When Drinking May Be The Most Damaging

Style & Beauty

Does Shaving Make Your Hair Grow Back Faster? Experts Unpack 10 Popular Myths.

Shopping

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

Food & Drink

This Food Trendologist Knows What We’ll Be Eating Before Anyone Else

Shopping

29 TikTok Products You’ll Use All Year, But Especially When It’s Hot Out

Shopping

First-Aid Items That'll Get You Ready For Every Kind Of Summer Emergency

Shopping

Feeling Prime Day FOMO? Amazon Has More Deals Right Now

Relationships

10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships

Work/Life

The Weirdest Things IT Workers Have Found On Company Laptops

Wellness

6 Things Therapists Do When They're Experiencing Body Dysmorphia

Shopping

23 Toys For The Backyard That'll Keep The Kids Entertained For The Rest Of The Summer

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples Do When They Feel Disconnected

Shopping

Listen Up! These Are The Best Speaker Deals During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

How To Help 15 Middle School Teachers: Shop Their Amazon Wish Lists

Shopping

Epic Prime Day Deals To Spruce Up Your Home

Shopping

Deals On Deals Alert: 37 Things Under $25 You’ll Want To Buy Before Prime Day's Over

Food & Drink

How To Make A Perfect Negroni, An Easy Drink You Can Definitely Master

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Funny Names Kids Have For Things

Wellness

9 Things Only People With IBS Will Understand

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do After A Fight

Relationships

What Therapists Think Of Staying In A 'So-So' Marriage

Work/Life

5 Signs You're Being Undervalued At Work, And What To Do About It

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day