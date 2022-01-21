Tsunami From Tonga Volcano Eruption Causes Massive Oil Spill In Peru

A worker cleans up an oil spill on the Peruvian beach in Ventanilla that was caused by abnormal waves, triggered by a massive underwater volcanic eruption half a world away in Tonga. Pilar Olivares via Reuters

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga.

President Pedro Castillo said a committee will be formed to propose ways of dealing with the crisis, in keeping with national policies aimed at protecting the environment.

An oil spill off Peru, stemming from the Tonga volcano eruption, is the country's "worst ecological disaster," officials say.



Roughly 6,000 barrels of oil were spilled, shutting beaches and halting fishing in South America https://t.co/xYX0Uvl742 pic.twitter.com/K1GfS8plMn — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 20, 2022

Prime Minister Mirtha Vásquez said Repsol has promised to deliver a cleaning schedule, to incorporate local fishermen in the cleanup on beaches and to deliver food baskets to affected families.

Vásquez said the United Nations will provide a team of experts to help Peru deal with the oil spill. People are barred for now from going to the 21 polluted beaches because of health concerns.

Rescue teams in Peru are racing to save birds trapped in an oil spill caused by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away in Tonga https://t.co/jkuvtATU1d pic.twitter.com/tm1Ds26uWt — Reuters (@Reuters) January 21, 2022

Peruvian authorities say an Italian-flagged ship spilled 6,000 barrels in the Pacific on Saturday in front of the La Pampilla refinery. In recent days, environmental activists have collected oil-stained or dead seabirds.

Repsol said Peruvian authorities had not provided a tsunami warning and that the ship was continuing to unload oil to the refinery when the waves hit.

