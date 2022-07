Kasa security camera

Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, the Kasa security camera can move up and down, left and right so you can get a clear sense of the space day or night. It has a motion and sound detector that alerts your smartphone and is incredibly user-friendly. It even allows you to set your lights to turn on when the camera detects motion. It’s compatible with Alexa, Echo and Google Assistant and has 4.4 out of 5 stars with 6,322 five-star ratings.: "Cat vision! I just finished ordering a second Kasa indoor camera. The first one is almost a year old now. I mainly use it for monitoring our cat when we travel and to check on the cat sitting service we use. I put a 64G SD card into them, it stores adequate motion detection for my purpose. I usually leave the camera off when we are at home, I don't need videos of us sitting around watching TV. Some people complain the camera makes a loud grinding sound when you pan and tilt the camera. In reality, the camera is very quiet when you move it, but it does have a 2way speaker mic, and that picks up the sound of the motor which sounds loud in your phone's speaker. In person, it's very quiet. Another reviewer claims you need to be signed up for cloud service and have your phone on the same wifi system as the camera to use it. That's not true, you can view the camera anywhere in the world as long as the camera is on a WiFi network and your phone has a signal, network or wifi. An SD card stores alerts. 64 gig has been adequate for my needs. To access the SD slot, rotate the camera lens to the top, it's hidden near the base. I'm adding the second camera to watch my cat in another room she likes to hang out in, I'm going to also set it so it has a view of my front door, the pan/tilt/zoom work very well. No need to sign up for cloud storage, in my opinion. If that is something you need, Kasa has it available. I've been very pleased with all of my Kasa devices. For the price, you can't beat the Kasa camera." — Dxer