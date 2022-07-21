Shopping

The 7 Best Pet Cameras On Amazon

Get peace of mind with the highest-rated and most popular pet cameras from brands like Ring and Furbo.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Blink-Mini-White/dp/B07X6C9RMF?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blink mini cam" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Blink-Mini-White/dp/B07X6C9RMF?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Blink mini cam</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kasa-Smart-Home-Security-Camera/dp/B08GHX9G5L/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kasa smart cam" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kasa-Smart-Home-Security-Camera/dp/B08GHX9G5L/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kasa smart cam</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/blurams-Wireless-Security-Detection-Two-Way/dp/B07YB8HZ8T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blurams pet cam" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/blurams-Wireless-Security-Detection-Two-Way/dp/B07YB8HZ8T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62d57e3ee4b0f69130329cb2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Blurams pet cam</a>.
Amazon
The Blink mini cam, Kasa smart cam and Blurams pet cam.

Before I adopted my dog, I never thought I’d be the kind of person who fawned over and worried about their pet excessively. In fact, I couldn’t conceive of all the different products one can find to pamper and care for a pet, let alone picture my current reality as a woman who pushes a creaky and cranky 15-year-old Chihuahua around in a stroller. Frankly, I’m surprised that I’ve gone this long without buying a pet camera with which to peer in on my beloved little creature while away from home.

But the time has come to keep an even closer eye on my old girl, and the idea of being able to look in on her while I’m at work or out and about seems incredibly comforting. I’ve heard great things about popular pet cameras like the Furbo, and found that there are many other enticing options as well.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the most promising options on Amazon. All of them are highly rated, with thousands of reviews and over 4.2 stars. Keep reading to check out some promising reviews and pick one out for yourself. Not only will they bring you peace of mind when it comes to your pet’s health and safety, but they can help keep your home safe from intruders, as well!

1
Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam
With 4.7 out of 5 stars and 60,912 five-star reviews, the Ring indoor cam is one of the most popular of the bunch. It’s a small plug-in camera that allows you to see, hear and even speak to your pets while they’re at home via the Ring app from your phone, tablet or Echo device. It’s easy to install in a standard outlet and the Wi-fi connection can even pair with Alexa.

Promising review: “Best $60 I've spent. Buying this was a Hail Mary for being able to keep track of our dogs when we’re away from the house. The male dog, in particular has destroyed multiple pillows and a couple of dog beds in his fits of anger. With the two-way communication, we can check in on them any time and even speak to them. And, yes, it sounds like out voices coming through that tiny little speaker. In addition, I’m getting notifications posted by others in the area when things are caught on their outdoor cameras. Just received on minutes ago about a questionable vacuum cleaner salesman, complete with color video. My wife saw this and suggested we get a Ring doorbell, too. Probably will. By the way, it seems to settle the dogs down when they can hear from us. Just sayin’." — Martin W. Novak
$59.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Furbo dog camera
Specifically made with pets in mind, the Furbo camera allows you to live stream video day or night thanks to night vision and a 160-degree wide-angle view. It features two-way audio and a barking sensor so you know when your little dude needs to hear your voice. It also has treat-tossing capabilities so you can give them a snack from time to time. It’s easy to set up and install and has 4.5 out of 5 stars and 23,926 five-star ratings.

Promising review: “I’ve learned my dog is even lazier than I thought. love being able to watch my pug literally just sleeping for seven hours a day and my coworkers really enjoy the constant updates of me telling them where my pug is sleeping and forcing them to watch his small, fawn body laying in the same spot. I have learned that my cat must leave the house when I go to work because I never catch her on the camera. Maybe she has a job? It would be nice if she paid some rent. The treat shooting mechanism shoots small treats, which is fine for him, well maybe not for him because he'd prefer it shot pizza slices, but they're the proper size treats for a smaller dog. A larger dog would need the treats launched at them more often. The launching mechanism does make a motorised sound that might scare some dogs, though mine doesn't hear it at all and also doesn't notice when the treats fly in his direction, he finds them later as if they appeared. Just remember to turn the camera off through the app when you get home because nothing is worse than accidentally opening the app and seeing yourself blobbing on the sofa.” — bowiezinspace
$169 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Wansview home security camera
Get clear, smooth live video with the Wansview camera. It has two-way audio and is compatible with Alexa. The built-in microphone and speaker make for convenient communication with your fur baby. It has a 105-degree wide-angle lens combined with 320-degree horizontal and 80-degree vertical rotation so you can look at the entire room with ease. It has a motion detection alert notification that sends 10-second videos to your phone so you don’t miss any important moves. It has 4.3 out of 5 stars and 19,514 five-star reviews.

Promising review: “Another Great Camera by Wansview! I bought this Q5 camera because I own 4 other Wansview cameras and all of them are excellent! This new camera does not disappoint. Same excellent quality and performance. This camera uses the new Wansview phone/tablet software. It is packed with many useful features! What I like about the camera: 1. Easy setup using QR code, just enter your Wifi information and then point the generated QR code at the camera! Setup complete. 2. Great picture Quality and wide angle lense. 3. 360 panning, tilting and zooming 4. Night vision is excellent... 5. Motion Detection and alarm 6. SD Card Recording! 7. Optional cloud recording... 8. Preset positions 9. Hidden SD card Slot 10. Long Wifi Range 11. Accessible over the internet! 12. Adjustable mounting stand.
What I don't like: 1. Subscription-based cloud recording. You get 1 month free and then it's 50$ a year for basic plan. Don’t get me wrong... it is a great option for those that can afford it but for cheap people like me.... a large SD card works flawlessly and it's free! If you’re deciding.... don’t — just get it!” — Peter
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
4
Amazon
Petcube pet monitoring camera with built in vet chat
The Petcube pet camera has a 110-degree wide-angle view and 30-feet night vision with the ability to zoom in as well. It includes 24/7 vet consultations via the Petcube app in case you notice anything amiss with your pup, as well as real-time sound and motion alerts. It has 4.2 out of 5 stars and 8,885 five-star ratings.

Promising review: “The best thing I’ve ever purchased on Amazon. This is the best thing for my puppy,, I work really long nights at work and I don't get off work from a night shift til 1-2 pm the very next day from Amazon. I ordered these puppy cams so I could be a lot more at ease when I’m working. There is a setting where I can talk to him right thru the app so he can hear me. It’s also motion sensitive so if he’s running Aron the house get into stuff the app will alert me, I feel much safer with these cams and my puppy being alone.” — Tierra Rogers
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
5
Amazon
Kasa security camera
Compatible with both Alexa and Google Home, the Kasa security camera can move up and down, left and right so you can get a clear sense of the space day or night. It has a motion and sound detector that alerts your smartphone and is incredibly user-friendly. It even allows you to set your lights to turn on when the camera detects motion. It’s compatible with Alexa, Echo and Google Assistant and has 4.4 out of 5 stars with 6,322 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "Cat vision! I just finished ordering a second Kasa indoor camera. The first one is almost a year old now. I mainly use it for monitoring our cat when we travel and to check on the cat sitting service we use. I put a 64G SD card into them, it stores adequate motion detection for my purpose. I usually leave the camera off when we are at home, I don't need videos of us sitting around watching TV. Some people complain the camera makes a loud grinding sound when you pan and tilt the camera. In reality, the camera is very quiet when you move it, but it does have a 2way speaker mic, and that picks up the sound of the motor which sounds loud in your phone's speaker. In person, it's very quiet. Another reviewer claims you need to be signed up for cloud service and have your phone on the same wifi system as the camera to use it. That's not true, you can view the camera anywhere in the world as long as the camera is on a WiFi network and your phone has a signal, network or wifi. An SD card stores alerts. 64 gig has been adequate for my needs. To access the SD slot, rotate the camera lens to the top, it's hidden near the base. I'm adding the second camera to watch my cat in another room she likes to hang out in, I'm going to also set it so it has a view of my front door, the pan/tilt/zoom work very well. No need to sign up for cloud storage, in my opinion. If that is something you need, Kasa has it available. I've been very pleased with all of my Kasa devices. For the price, you can't beat the Kasa camera." — Dxer
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
6
Amazon
Blurams security camera
Featuring motion detection technology, the Blurams camera captures a crisp, clear video image even when the light is dim. It automatically records a video that saves to the cloud for 24 hours and is sent to your phone, and no subscription is required. It pairs with Alexa and Google Assistant devices, responds to voice commands and is a great way to keep an eye on your little pup. It has 4.2 out of 5 stars and 9,088 five-star ratings.

Promising review: "Fantastic camera for home! I love these cameras! I have two of them in my house and would love to get a couple more! Some of the things I love about this camera are: (1) the ability to select which portion of an image (see photo) I want to receive notifications on, (2) the ability to save a preset view so that if I move it around, I can click the preset and go back to where I want it to stay, (3) the ability to talk through the camera, (4) the ability to turn off notifications for sound, and (5) NO MONTHLY SERVICE FEE! Although this one isn't made for outdoor use, I placed it inside my house looking out my front door and I'm able to spy on my packages and whenever someone approaches the house. I often use my camera to also talk to my kids when I can't get a hold of them. Ha ha! All in all, a GREAT device and will DEFINITELY be buying more for our home in the future!" — My Review
$39.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
7
Amazon
Blink Mini compact plug in smart camera
Quickly and easily set up the Blink mini camera for the ability to see, hear and speak to your pet from wherever you may be. It has a motion sensor that alerts your phone, pairs with Alexa and can even be used as a video doorbell if you ever decide not to use it solely as a pet cam. It has 4.4 out of 5 stars and 139,600 five-star ratings.

Promising review: “A diamond in the rough. SO...I rarely write reviews but was so amazed by this camera I wanted to let others know. I bought the camera after using the Ring indoor camera for twice the price and it made a constant clicking noise with the filter adjustment to light in the room that was a known issue Ring told me and not a defect. I've tried all the other brands out there WYZE, etc and disappointed with all. Then I tried the Blink Mini which I thought was a good price. The setup was a breeze, up and running in 30 seconds. The app is responsive and user-friendly. My wifi is sloooow but it still loaded a 1080p HD quality view when I accessed it from my mobile app. My favorite feature is the night vision. All my previous cameras just showed a dark room or shadows but this camera shows a clear and crisp picture in pitch black darkness. Very pleased with this and you can't go wrong here. My 2 year indoor camera journey has come to an end here." — Tech Guru
$34.99 at Amazon
Popular in the Community

