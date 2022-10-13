Shopping
Petshomewalmartcleaning products

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Top-rated products for cleaning up muddy carpets and all the fur.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Easily clean up after your pet with these Walmart products.
Walmart
Easily clean up after your pet with these Walmart products.

Much like having a human child, owning a fur baby comes with cleaning up messes big and small. Muddy paws, pee and dander come with the territory, but it’s a small price to pay for the joy they bring us and the companionship they provide. When messes inevitably happen, having the right tools and products on hand help make cleanup easier and more effective, and Walmart is a one-stop shop for all your pet cleaning needs.

From carpet cleaners to robot vacuums, here are eight cleaning must-haves for pet owners.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Bissell Little Green portable spot and stain cleaner
Think of this as a mini carpet cleaner for muddy paw prints, small “accidents” and the like. Bissell’s Little Green cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away small messes from carpets, stairs and even car interiors. Plus, a portion of each purchase supports the company’s pet foundation that saves homeless pets.
$99 at Walmart
2
Scotch-Brite lint rollers
Pet owners know that shedding is a part of life, and the easiest way to get fur and fluff off of dark clothing is a good old fashioned lint roller. Each roller in this 3-pack has 100 sticky sheets and an ergonomic handle. Keep one at home, in your car and at the office for last-minute touchups.
$11.97 at Walmart
3
OxiClean carpet stain remover
Pet accidents happen, and when they do an effective cleaner will make your carpet look (and smell!) good as new. This convenient spray uses a special oxygenation process to deep clean and freshen carpets with ease.
$4.98 at Walmart
4
iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum
Most pets shed like it’s their full-time job, and running a robot vacuum a few days a week — or even every day — is an easy solution (and way less exhausting than vacuuming yourself). This robot vacuum cleans your house so you don’t have to, and you can even schedule it to tidy up when you’re not at home. It works on both carpets and hard floors, and when the cleaning is done it docks itself to charge.
$194.99 at Walmart
5
Hoover PowerDash pet carpet cleaner
This lightweight carpet cleaner uses antimicrobial brushes to deep clean and heat for faster drying. It’s ideal for both pet messes and everyday stains, and the upright design is easy on the back.
$99 at Walmart
6
Resolve brushing kit
This carpet cleaning system is excellent at deep cleaning entryways, stair landings and area rugs that have seen their fair share of muddy shoes and paws. The foam is new and improved with more dirt-fighting power, and the upright brush means you can get a deep clean without having to scrub on your hands and knees.
$20.87 at Walmart
7
Dirt Devil pet vacuum cleaner
This vacuum is designed with pet owners in mind. It comes with a turbo claw pet tool that removes embedded dirt and even the most stubborn pet hair from upholstery, dog beds, carpets and stairs. A carbon odor-trapping pet filter helps to reduce unwanted smells in the vacuum.
$88.99 at Walmart
8
Bissell carpet and upholstery cleaner
Oops, your furry friend made a mess on the couch again. Never fear, this powerful upholstery cleaner is here. It removes stains and neutralizes odors from carpets and upholstery, and the company claims that it also discourages pets from soiling the same area again.
$15.96 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A mounted brush that encourages your cat to groom themselves

25 Pet Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Just How Safe Is Your Nonstick Cookware?

Wellness

Do You Get More Anxious Or Sad In The Fall? There’s A Reason For That.

Style & Beauty

Remember The Training Bra? What Exactly Was It Supposed To Train, Anyway?

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Parenting

The Top 10 Baby Name Trends For 2023

Shopping

Your Home Will Look Straight Out Of A Magazine After Snagging These 51 Last-Minute Fall Prime Day Deals

Shopping

Big Sales On Power Generators: Prepare For Emergencies Now, Thank Yourself Later

Travel

This Travel Trend Allows You To Explore Without Spending A Ton On Trips

Shopping

The Best Massage Guns And Body Massagers To Grab On Prime Day

Shopping

Score Up To 44% Off On Bedding This October Prime Day

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Shopping

Everyone's Scooping Up The Perfect Gift At Amazon's Sale: The Lego Advent Calendar

Shopping

The Top 10 Toys And Kids Items Parents Are Buying During October Prime Day

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Shop These Popular Fitness Items Before The Prime Early Access Sale Ends

Shopping

I'm A Home Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

I'm A Parenting Editor — Here Are The Items Worth Buying Before Fall Prime Day Is Over

Shopping

I Implore You To Buy My Beloved Vacuum Cleaner At The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

Save Now And Stock Up On Weighted Blankets Before The Cold Sets In

Shopping

Your Wardrobe Is Begging You To Buy These 40 Cozy Things Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

Shopping

36 Practical Things Worth Buying During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

These Popular Food Storage Containers Are Over Half Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals On Travel Products

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Shopping

These Popular Robot Vacuums Are Up To 77% Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

The Biggest Amazon Deals On Apple Products That End After Tonight

Shopping

These Must-Have Portable Power Boosters Are Up To 40% Off, Ending Tonight

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

Samsung’s The Frame TV Is 21% Off For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

These Popular Hot Brushes Are On Sale During Amazon Early Access

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Deals To Snag Before They’re Gone Tonight

Shopping

The Perfect Gift For Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

Stock Up For The Holidays Now On These Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

Shopping

The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast