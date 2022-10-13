Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

iRobot Roomba 676 robot vacuum

Most pets shed like it’s their full-time job, and running a robot vacuum a few days a week — or even every day — is an easy solution (and way less exhausting than vacuuming yourself). This robot vacuum cleans your house so you don’t have to, and you can even schedule it to tidy up when you’re not at home. It works on both carpets and hard floors, and when the cleaning is done it docks itself to charge.