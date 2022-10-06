Can we all just admit that Halloween is the best? First of all, candy. Secondly, costumes ! And finally, pet costumes!! Your neighborhood cat in bat wings? Yes, please. A couples costume with your dog? Absolutely. A tiny cowboy hat for your four legged friend? Yes, tiny cowboy hats for all.

Costumes are such a blast, so you might as well get your pets in on the fun. Do they enjoy being dressed up in USPS uniforms or sherpa-lined denim jackets? The jury is out on that, but we absolutely do. From fierce animal costumes to high-end food looks to cool (you guessed it) cowboy hats, there are plenty of fur-baby-friendly costumes at Walmart this Halloween.