Pet Hair Cleaning Products That Actually Work

From vacuums to brushes, these are the best products to clean up pet hair in your home.

If your pet has free range of your home, there’s a good chance that a fair amount of pet hair is lingering about. And while nothing can dampen the joys of having a furry friend to keep you company on cold winter nights and during long pandemic stretches at home, the constant pet hair cleanup routine can be aggravating.

Luckily, there are quite a few great tools that are particularly effective at removing pet hair from surfaces, floors, upholstery, clothing and more. There’s something for every need, budget and preferred cleaning method — whether that’s vacuuming, sweeping or lint rolling.

We’ve included a couple of popular preventative pet brushes to try to keep the shedding under control, as well as a range of tried-and-true pet hair cleaning products. The last thing you want to do is waste your money trying to figure out the best way to tackle the pet hair situation when all that extra cash should clearly be spent on toys for your little furball.

A broom that removes pet hair
Quickly and easily get rid of pet hair with this natural rubber broom. It acts like a magnet and peels fur out of carpets, rugs, hard flooring and linoleum. The adjustable handle makes it a breeze to use on even the most out-of-the-way corner of your home, and it can even be used as a window squeegee.

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
A smart robot vacuum
Leave the vacuuming to the Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot. It is specially designed to clean pet hair from hard floors, and includes a wet mop and dry vacuum setting, so your floors will be gleaming.

Get it from Amazon for $399.99.
A large lint roller with an extendable handle
Give your couch and bed a quick clean with the Evercare Pet Mega lint roller. It's a quick and easy way to remove pet hair from high-traffic areas. The handle extends to 42 inches so you can easily clean up without having to hunch over.

Get it from Target for $18.89.
A deshedding tool
If your pet can tolerate being brushed, then the Furminator tool is an absolute must. Few brushes are better at removing loose undercoats while protecting the animal's topcoat and skin. It's a popular, very highly rated item that pet owners have loved for years.

Get it from Amazon for $37.49.
A cult-favorite vacuum
Specially designed to make pet hair cleanup easier, the Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum is as good as it gets. It can suction pet hair and grime from all kinds of surfaces while still being lightweight, quiet and durable. (As an added bonus, it's also great at sucking up human hair.)

Get it from Bed Bath and Beyond for $599.99.
A pet hair remover garment brush
Don't leave the house without first brushing yourself off with the Oxo Good Grips Furlifter garment brush. It's an effective, reusable tool with a self-cleaning base so you don't have to invest in sticky papers.

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
A deshedding brush glove
Go straight to the source with these gloves — your pet won't even know they're being brushed. These Delomo pet grooming gloves have silicone tips that give your pet a relaxing massage while you brush away dirt and loose hair.

Get them from Amazon for $11.04.
A rubber pet hair removal brush
This convenient rubber pet hair removal brush by Chemical Guys is safe for all materials, including leather. The natural rubber doesn't scuff surfaces and is durable, effective and long-lasting.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
A powerful handheld vacuum
Bissel's Pet Hair Eraser Lithium Ion hand vacuum is a great alternative to hauling out a large vacuum. It's a lightweight and cordless device that sucks up pet hair and dirt. It includes a detachable motorized brush accessory to get hair that has become deeply embedded in furniture and carpets, and a crevice tool that helps you clean hard-to-reach areas.

Get it from Target for $72.99,
A wood and metal pet hair remover
Technically a lint remover, this eco-friendly and durable Meckai tool works wonders on pet hair. It'll refresh your couches, bedding and more without breaking the bank.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
A roller with a self-cleaning base
Sick of rollers with sticky paper? Same. The Delomo pet hair remover roller makes cleaning up pet hair from couches, beds, blankets, carpets and more super easy thanks to its self-cleaning base. It's durable, convenient and easy to use.

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
