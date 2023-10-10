ShoppingPetssalesCleaning

My Cat Is A Serious Shedder. Here Are The Pet-Hair Solutions Worth Grabbing For Prime Day.

Fortunately for pet owners, hair-busting goods are currently on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.
The Shark Clean Sense <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shark-HP102PETBL-Allergies-Particles-Allergens/dp/B0BHC5PN66?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Shark-HP102PETBL-Allergies-Particles-Allergens/dp/B0BHC5PN66?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">air purifier</a>, the Bissell Spot Clean <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-SpotClean-Portable-Cleaner-2458/dp/B07D46SQ63?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="carpet cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BISSELL-SpotClean-Portable-Cleaner-2458/dp/B07D46SQ63?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">carpet cleaner</a>, a de-shedder <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pat-Your-Pet-Rake-Black/dp/B0BSMGJJYN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pet brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pat-Your-Pet-Rake-Black/dp/B0BSMGJJYN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">pet brush</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brigii-Handheld-Cordless-Crevices-Rechargeable-M1/dp/B0B87L91GW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="crevice vacuum cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Brigii-Handheld-Cordless-Crevices-Rechargeable-M1/dp/B0B87L91GW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=650b9faee4b0e83cc0da74ea%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">crevice vacuum cleaner</a>.
After living with a long-haired Persian cat for several years, I resigned myself to the idea that my clothing, furniture and just about every other surface in my home will always be coated in pet hair.

However, the bevy of cleaning tools that have been created specifically for dealing with fur has helped me realize that this might not necessarily be the case. And fortunately for other pet owners out there like me, many of these hair-busting goods are currently on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Through Oct. 11, snag discounted items like upholstery cleaners, special carpet brooms, air purifiers “purrfectly” suited to trap hair and dander and much more in the list ahead.

1
Amazon
Smart Sheep wool dryer balls (47% off)
This pack of six reusable static-reducing and all-natural wool dryer balls are meant to attract fur from clothes while also helping to speed up drying time. They claim to work on all kinds of fabrics, including linen and cotton, and won't irritate sensitive skin, unlike some fragranced dryer sheets.
$15.96 at Amazon (originally $26.95)
2
Amazon
Ameritex waterproof pet blanket (20% off)
If there's one particular spot of furniture in your home or car that your animal is always laying on, this reversible pet blanket can help protect it from mess and stubborn pet hair. Available in a variety of sizes and colors, the blanket is water-resistant, leakproof and machine-washable.
$15.99 at Amazon (typically $19.99)
3
Amazon
Pat Your Pet deshedding pet brush (37% off)
Intended for the coats of heavily shedding pets, this rake-style grooming brush can help de-shed and prevent matting by collecting the undercoat using the row of non-scratching and dual-sided teeth.
$12.68 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
4
Amazon
Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX (48% off)
Promising powerful purification and an anti-allergen technology called NanoSeal which captures more micro-pollutants than HEPA standards require, the Shark HP201 Clean Sense air purifier claims to trap 99.98% percent of particles from the air in areas up to 1,000 square feet. It also intuitively tracks air quality and constantly adjusts its power to filter the air in your home.
$169.99 at Amazon (typically $356.99)
5
Amazon
Afloia pet grooming kit (20% off)
A grooming kit and pet vacuum all in one, the Alfoia is designed with a powerful vacuum that can capture 99% of hair while simultaneously brushing your pet and removing excess undercoat. The kit promises to have a low-noise operation and also includes a nail clipper and several pet brush attachments.
$119 at Amazon (typically $149.99)
6
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ self-emptying robot vacuum
This Roomba by iRobot is ideal for pet hair, features a longer battery life than other models and has a bagless and automatic self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of debris. It has 10 times the power-lifting suction of the brand's previous models and a three-stage cleaning system for a more effective performance. The programmable robot intelligently maps your home, detects dirtier areas, and uses integrated sensors to help the Roomba identify and seamlessly navigate around furniture, cords and pet waste messes.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $799.99)
7
Amazon
Levoit Pet air purifier
Affordable, energy-efficient and ozone-free, the Levoit air purifier designed just for pet owners uses a three-stage HEPA filtration system, including a carbon activated filter to trap particles, hair and dander and reduce odor in the air in spaces of up to 219 square feet. It offers two whisper-quiet operation modes and a display light that can turn off during sleep.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $129.99)
8
Amazon
3M Easy Trap sweep and dust sheets
These disposable dusting sheets work on both wet and dry surfaces and can be securely wrapped attached to all your existing dusting tools and mops or used on their own to trap hair, sand, dust and dirt from all your household surfaces. They claim to capture eight times more dust and hair than conventional fringed dusting options and the box contains 60 sheets.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $15)
9
Amazon
Appbiul electric air duster
Equipped with a wide array of cleaning attachments that work on everything from keyboards to bookshelves and other crowded surfaces, this high-powered electric duster can suction up dust and debris or blow pressurized air to replace compressed air dusting cans.
Get deal at Amazon (typically $59.99)
10
Amazon
Shark Navigator Light upright vacuum
Perfectly suited for floor-to-ceiling cleaning, the Shark Navigator Light is ultra-portable and can easily maneuver around furniture and tight spaces while intuitively detecting the type of floor surface it's being used on. It features a detachable extra-long wand and hose to access crown moldings and other hard to reach areas, and comes with both a crevice duster attachment and an upholstery tool.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $149.99)
11
Amazon
Brigii crevice vacuum
This mini crevice vacuum with a HEPA filter promises a 3-in-1 operation that busts hair and dust using either the automatic suction, hand-pump suction or blowing function. Its petite design and array of attachments makes it easy for this rechargeable tool to access hard-to-reach areas like crown moldings, in between keyboard keys or the crevices of drawer interiors.
Get deal at Amazon (typically $49.99)
12
Amazon
Holikme dryer vent cleaner kit
If you're a pet owner, there's most likely an abundance of pet hair infiltrating your dryer's lint trap which can affect its performance and potentially become a fire hazard. This dryer vent cleaner kit comes with a 30-foot hose and synthetic brush attachment to clear out vents safely and effectively.
Get deal at Amazon (typically $22.95)
13
Amazon
Mr. Siga rubber broom
This rubberized broom with telescoping handle captures deeply embedded hair and debris from carpets and hardwood floors so well that many reviewers were shocked at how much their vacuums were leaving behind. It also features a built-in squeegee that's great for cleaning shower walls, windows and tile.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $23.99)
14
Amazon
Uproot Cleaner Pro pet hair remover
Infinitely reusable, this scraper tool features a multi-fabric edge that grabs even deeply embedded hairs from surfaces. While this works on a variety of materials, knitted fabric is not one of them.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $23.99)
15
Amazon
Shark Clean Sense air purifier
Specifically equipped to remove and trap pet hair, allergens and dander from the air, the Shark Clean Sense air purifier uses a high-performance filtration it claims can exceed HEPA filter standards using a "nano-seal" technology. With the capacity to filter areas up to 500 square feet, it smartly detects your air quality in real time and adjusts its power automatically.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $229.50)
16
Amazon
Bissell SurfaceSense Pet upright vacuum
Ideal for allergy sufferers or pet owners, this bagless upright vacuum cleaner has a smart seal allergen system to lock away dust and dander and intuitively adjust its speed and power based on floor type. A tangle-free brush roll eliminates annoying hair wrap and a cyclonic pet hair spooling system allows for a hands-free disposal.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $299.99)
17
Amazon
Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner
Using superior suction power and professional-level scrubbing action, the Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro portable carpet cleaner can lift away hair, dirt, stubborn pet messes and more from all your soft surfaces.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $175)
18
Amazon
Bissell PowerGlide cordless stick vacuum
This slim and agile cordless vacuum only weighs about 9 pounds and has 3-in-1 capabilities to power through pet hair on both carpet and hard surfaces. The tangle-free brush prevents hair wrapping and the accompanying attachments — a pet turbo eraser tool, a crevice tool and a dusting brush — clean hard to reach dirt and messes.
Get deal at Amazon (originally $248)
19
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like some of the other items in this list, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
Get the deal at Amazon (originally $123.59)

