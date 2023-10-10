Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed.

After living with a long-haired Persian cat for several years, I resigned myself to the idea that my clothing, furniture and just about every other surface in my home will always be coated in pet hair.

Advertisement

However, the bevy of cleaning tools that have been created specifically for dealing with fur has helped me realize that this might not necessarily be the case. And fortunately for other pet owners out there like me, many of these hair-busting goods are currently on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Through Oct. 11, snag discounted items like upholstery cleaners, special carpet brooms, air purifiers “purrfectly” suited to trap hair and dander and much more in the list ahead.