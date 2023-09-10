ShoppingHalloween Halloween CostumesPet

Pet Halloween Costumes That Your Picky Furball Might Actually Wear

Your pets deserve a fun and happy Halloween too.
’Tis (almost) the season for trick-or-treating, candy and costumes. While you’re looking for the perfect costume for yourself, it might be a good opportunity to also find one for your pets, So we rounded up the best and cutest Halloween costumes for dogs and cats at Target.

We know that many pets don’t love being dressed up, so we’re recommending costumes that are made out of lightweight materials that are easy and convenient to pull on. Your pets will never know they’re being even more adorable than usual.

Scroll down and shop our picks for a happy Halloween with your pets, below.

1
Target
A glow-in-the-dark anglerfish
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Made with lightweight materials, this deep sea-themed headwear will surely impress you with its cuteness. The headwear comes in a turquoise and orange colorway and has a Velcro strap, so you won’t have to wrestle your pet to place it on its head. It’s even glow-in-the-dark to get a more authentic anglerfish look.

Promising review: “Amazing costume for my cat. She would never admit it, but she agrees she looks amazing in it.” — kjl7b2
$5 at Target
2
Target
A chef’s hat
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Is your pet a wiz in the kitchen? This pet-sized toque is great for showing off your pet’s love and devotion for all things culinary. It features a white and red checkered base, while its top is puffy and white. The headwear also has an elastic strap that’s adjustable to safely secure it to your fur baby's cute little head.

Promising review: “Bought this hat for my aunt’s dog (yes it’s for cats but it still works) and she loves it (my aunt not necessarily her dog haha). The hat’s good quality and has so far survived two attempts of being destroyed (as mentioned her dog in fact doesn’t want to be a little chef haha). If you have a dog or cat and want them to look adorable then you need this!” — MollyKillers
$5 at Target
3
Target
A skeleton hoodie
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Get your pet into the Halloween season with this skeleton costume. Not only is it super adorable, but it’s also easy to pullover your pet with large cutouts for its front legs and belly. It also has a hoodie with cutouts for your dog or cat’s cute little ears. The costume is glow-in-the-dark too.

Promising review: “Put this on my dog the day I purchased it and he has lived in it since! He loves it. It is great material and the ‘Glow in the dark’ feature is great! It is so much fun to see my dog as a ‘skeleton’ at night. We can't wait until Halloween to take him out in it.” — TaeRod
$10 at Target
4
Target
A Target delivery costume
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

If you love getting deliveries from Target (and who doesn’t), then let this costume show off your devotion. It features a hook-and-loop closure for easy placement and removal, while its snazzy Target ball cap has an adjustable elastic strap for the perfect fit.

Promising review: “So cute! I thought it was really cool it comes with a pen to write your dogs name on the name tag. Loving all the target things target is releasing lately!” — Smthewester
$13 at Target
5
Target
A baby chick
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

There’s nothing cuter than a baby chick. Well, maybe a dog or cat dressed as a baby chick is a lot cuter. This costume has faux feathers and a headpiece that’s detachable to maximize cuteness. It also features convenient Velcro straps to quickly dress up your pet with the least amount of resistance. The costume is lightweight too, so your dog or cat won’t completely hate wearing it. (Maybe.)

Promising review: “The whole outfit fit him great! We got so many complements on his costume. The hat actually fit his big Pit head as well, which Pit parent’s know rarely ever happens— though to add it didn’t fit his ears through the holes, but they were tucked behind and he did not mind at all.” — Makenzynicole
$13 at Target
6
Target
A candy corn sweater
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

One might argue that eating candy corn is only acceptable during the Halloween season. Although dogs and cats really shouldn’t eat super sweet candy, they can still dress the part come October. This sweater comes in white, orange, and yellow stripes, while it’s a pullover-style sweater with cutouts for your pet’s front legs and belly. It also features the word “Boo!” on its back for extra spookiness.

Promising review: “This is literally so adorable on my Boston Terrier. Fits perfectly!” — Emily
$13 at Target

