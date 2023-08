Keep Your Pet Comfortable In The Heat With These Affordable Walmart Buys

An elevated bed for pets

4.4 out of 5 starsInstead of laying on a hot floor, the Coolaroo elevated pet bed gives your furry friends the opportunity to get some space between them and the ground. It’s designed to give pets some airflow during warmer days, while the bed’s design is UV-resistant and made from breathable fabric. It’s cool to be this elevated.“Who would have thought it would be the perfect size for a cat?! What luxury for a cat to have all that comfy, airy space to himself! Sometimes, after resting a while all stretched out he will suddenly decide to flip over to his other side. It's like having a double bed all to himself. He loves his Coolaroo! What a hit it was! And still is!” — Momzdotter