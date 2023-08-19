Keep Your Pet Comfortable In The Heat With These Affordable Walmart Buys

Walmart Pet water fountain, stainless steel water bowl and elevated pet bed

Summer is a great time for some fun in the sun. But, not so much for pets. While humans have a core temperature of around 98 degrees, a cat or dog’s normal body temperature is around 102 degrees. And when you add in blistering hot weather, it’s a recipe for overheating, exhaustion and even death.

However, there are ways to keep pets nice and cool during the summer, which doesn’t require cranking up the air conditioning (although it does help). From cooling mats to mini-water fountains, you’ll find top-rated products from Walmart that are designed to cool down cats and dogs when inside and outside, ahead.

Find some shade and scroll down for our picks.