Keep Your Pet Comfortable In The Heat With These Affordable Walmart Buys

Here are some clever ways pet owners can keep their fur babies cool on hot days.
Pet water <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVeken-95oz-2-8L-Pet-Fountain-Cat-Dog-Water-Fountain-Dispenser-with-Smart-Pump-Blue%2F405400704&subId1=64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fountain" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVeken-95oz-2-8L-Pet-Fountain-Cat-Dog-Water-Fountain-Dispenser-with-Smart-Pump-Blue%2F405400704&subId1=64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">fountain</a>, stainless steel water <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FColdest-Dog-Bowl-Stainless-Steel-Non-Slip-Dog-Bowls-Cats-Pet-Feeding-for-Food-or-Water-64-oz-Sahara-Peach%2F689828877&subId1=64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bowl" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FColdest-Dog-Bowl-Stainless-Steel-Non-Slip-Dog-Bowls-Cats-Pet-Feeding-for-Food-or-Water-64-oz-Sahara-Peach%2F689828877&subId1=64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">bowl</a> and elevated pet <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Original-Coolaroo-Elevated-Pet-Dog-Bed-for-Indoors-Outdoors-Large-Nutmeg%2F164533005&subId1=64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bed" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FThe-Original-Coolaroo-Elevated-Pet-Dog-Bed-for-Indoors-Outdoors-Large-Nutmeg%2F164533005&subId1=64df7369e4b0ee8ece70c1ce" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bed</a>
Walmart
Summer is a great time for some fun in the sun. But, not so much for pets. While humans have a core temperature of around 98 degrees, a cat or dog’s normal body temperature is around 102 degrees. And when you add in blistering hot weather, it’s a recipe for overheating, exhaustion and even death.

However, there are ways to keep pets nice and cool during the summer, which doesn’t require cranking up the air conditioning (although it does help). From cooling mats to mini-water fountains, you’ll find top-rated products from Walmart that are designed to cool down cats and dogs when inside and outside, ahead.

Find some shade and scroll down for our picks.

1
Walmart
A sunscreen for your dog
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Pups need protection from the sun too. The Warren London dog sunscreen has UV protection and aloe vera to keep your dog’s exposed skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays. It comes in a handy spray bottle to easily apply the sunscreen to your dog’s coat, paws, snout, and ears for protection. This sunscreen also works as a leave-in conditioner for better skin and fur hydration.

Promising review: “Easy to use and works well. My dog is white with pink skin so she burns easily. This works well.” — Carole
$13.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A cooling mat for cats and dogs
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

The Tzumi reversible pet cooling mat keeps your pet comfortable and cool, thanks to its non-toxic self-cooling gel and durable design. It’s pressure activated, which means as soon as your dog or cat lays on top of it, the mat will start cooling them down. The mat is for indoor and outdoor use, alike.

Promising review: “It took a couple of weeks for my dog to get acclimated to the cooling mat. Once she got used to it, she uses it all the time to stay cool.” — anonymous
$24.88+ at Walmart
3
Walmart
A collapsible pool for your furry friends
Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Summertime means spending time in a swimming pool. The Funyole pet pool is a 48-inch pool that’s foldable and portable, while it’s ideal for dogs and children, alike. Made from durable high-strength PVC, this mini-pool makes it easier to cool off your fur-babies in the backyard when it’s hot outside.

Promising review: “The pool is a nice size for our big dog. It folds up as promised. The cover fits well. Our dog enjoys running and jumping in to splash water everywhere.” — Becky
$40.89 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A cooling vest to wear
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

One of the best ways to keep your pup cool during a walk in the park or even a long hike is with the Kurgo Core cooling vest. Simply dunk this lightweight vest in cool water, wring it out, and place it on your dog. Your dog’s temperature gets lower and lower as the water evaporates, while the vest’s light blue color helps reflect sunlight. The vest is made from air mesh, so it’s breathable too. It’s available in small and medium sizes. (The large is currently sold out.)

Promising review: “It works! Have a German Sheppard / Huskie mix with lots of thick, double layer fur. We live in humid, hot Texas & walk her twice a day. This sure helps to keep her cooler & recover faster after her walk!” — BSBL
$57.95 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A small battery-powered fan
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Keeping your pet cool during the summer is as easy as placing a small battery-powered two-speed fan like the Treva 5-inch personal fan in their crate or where they sleep. It just needs two DD batteries for up to 55 hours of cooling time, and it’s compact enough for just about any pet’s bed. And don’t worry, its mesh design will keep your pets safe from its whirling fan blades.

Promising review: “Believe it or not, this little fan puts out some pretty impressive waves of air. Two speeds works well for me and runs on only two D cell batteries. I recommend this as a back up when the electricity goes out, for camping and picnics, etc.” — Shun
$22.55 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A water fountain for pets
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Made from BPA-safe materials, the Veken 2.8-liter pet fountain is a water fountain that makes drinking more attractive. It re-circulates and filters water, so it’s clean every time your pet goes for a drink. The brand and reviewers encourage proper maintenance (like changing the filters regularly) to keep this device at peak performance.

Promising review: “Very satisfied. Use drinking water or something other than well water. It lasts longer. Easy put together and clean . I've had 3 others. This one worth it, if you maintain correctly” — Patricia
$23.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
An elevated bed for pets
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Instead of laying on a hot floor, the Coolaroo elevated pet bed gives your furry friends the opportunity to get some space between them and the ground. It’s designed to give pets some airflow during warmer days, while the bed’s design is UV-resistant and made from breathable fabric. It’s cool to be this elevated.

Promising review: “Who would have thought it would be the perfect size for a cat?! What luxury for a cat to have all that comfy, airy space to himself! Sometimes, after resting a while all stretched out he will suddenly decide to flip over to his other side. It's like having a double bed all to himself. He loves his Coolaroo! What a hit it was! And still is!” — Momzdotter
$24.12 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Coldest Pet Bowl
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to keep your pets cool during the summer. The colder the water, the better. The Coldest pet bowl, which is ideal for dogs and cats, is a bowl that’s made from stainless steel to keep it colder for a longer period of time.

Promising review: “I love these bowls. This is the second one I've bought. Keeps the water cold, which my doggies love. Especially in the summer. I have one outside too and that even stays cool.” — Lisa
$39.95 at Walmart

