- A tear-proof screen so you and your fur babies can enjoy fresh air without having to worry about claws ripping right through the screen door.
- A genius pet gate with a cat door that’ll let your feline friends into places the big pups can’t go.
- A pet hair remover to make sure your pet’s shedding does minimal damage to your sinuses and your furniture. It’s like a lint roller without the annoying sticky pads that you have to constantly replace.
A tear-proof screen
Available in three sizes.
Promising review
: "I have cats who like to hang on my screens and this stuff has held up now for almost two months without even one spot that has ripped. It is a little darker than my old screen but once it was in window, you can hardly tell difference. Regret not getting this years ago
." — jen k
A genius pet gate with a cat door
Fellow BuzzFeed Editor Jenae Sitzes
has used this gate and thinks it's great!:
I've used this exact gate in the past and found it really easy to set up in my doorway, and it's extremely sturdy once you adjust the tension properly — I can't see any dogs being able to break through, and it's made of metal, which discourages chewing. I personally used it when I adopted my younger cat and needed to slowly introduce him to my older cat. The space between the bars were wide enough for them to see and sniff each other without any possibility of them fighting. I will say that once the younger cat got braver, he was able to leap over the top of it, but my older, bigger cat could not (which meant the younger cat always had a means of escape). So keep that in mind, depending on your use case. You can also install it a few inches above the ground to get some extra height.Promising review:
"I wish we bought this gate years ago
since it was a constant game of figuring out how to keep the dog away from the cat's food and box. We even occasionally used a rollaway suitcase in a doorway as our makeshift solution. FINALLY — peace, cleanliness, and less money spent on extra cat food that our dog would devour
every time she got a chance. Great gate!" — HillsideHaven
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I have allergic reactions to dog hair and dander so imagine my surprise when we learned our new quarantine pup wasn’t hypoallergenic as we had thought. Cue a mad dash to buy every product under the sun to keep my allergies in check because from the moment she came home we were in love...Then enter the Chom Chom roller, the roller to end the need for any other roller. Gone are the days of stripping and sticking with a disposable lint roller. Gone are the days of dragging that red lint brush paddle over the furniture. And definitely gone are the days hauling out the vacuum just to zip away the excess dog fur on the couch. If you use it right— and I mean vigorously roll back and forth, up and down, to and from like your life depended on it— the Chom never fails...
Truthfully, it picks up more than enough for me to be satisfied." — L. White
A convertible cat scratching pad
Available in two colors.
Promising reviews:
"My cats love this and it fit well with my home decor. It is easy to assemble and very good-looking. You can use it as a side table too!" — Che Bian
"Totally money worthy! It’s very sturdy and my cats are in love with this scratch board<3, highly recommend!" — Quan Gan
A pack of 10 transparent couch protectors
Available in multiple pack sizes.
Promising reviews:
"Easy to use and is the first thing that has ever protected my sofa from cat paws! I wish I’d bought this product five years ago!
" — Carol Palmer
"Our cat was destroying the corner of our brand-new sectional, so I was excited to try these out. I didn’t want to try sprays or anything with pins that puncture the couches. I was a little worried about the quality of the adhesive, but the screen has been holding up and my cat no longer scratches that corner
. There are plenty of screens in the package to add more if she finds a new spot." — NKakanis
An air purifier
Available in black and white.
Promising reviews:
"This product is amazing. We do cat rescue...so I'll just leave it at that. It immediately changed the smell in our home. No more smell, unless it's immediately after someone uses a box.
Air just smells cleaner, more fresh. We started with one and bought two more!" — M. Otto
"I originally bought this product because of my family's pet allergies. The purifier is compact and extremely quiet
(compared to my previous experiences with other purifiers). So far so good! No one in my home has any pet allergic reactions and it really helps the smell. This device really helps regulate the air and I basically use this 24/7. The night-light comes in handy
and my pup sleeps next to the purifier 75% of the time. I really recommend this product to anyone with allergies, pets, or stuffy houses." — Lien Nguyen
Weeping Birch Home / Etsy
A handy personalized feeding tracker
Weeping Birch Home
is a small biz based in Illinois that creates handmade and laser-cut home decor and gifts. They've got tons of different versions of this tracker for dirty dishes, medication, and more! It's available with or wihtout a back magnet.Promising review:
"This is absolutely everything I was looking for. The craftsmanship alone is outstanding. It spins seamlessly and the magnet is beyond strong. Shipping was also extremely fast. I am beyond happy with this, though I can’t say the pups are…. They’re likely heart broken that second breakfast will no longer be a thing." — Tracy Capote-Sanchez
A couch cover
Available in five sizes and 20 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"These are really nice! I wasn't expecting much in the way of quality at this price point but was pleasantly surprised when I opened the package. The fabric is really durable and the construction of the covers is excellent.
I bought two of these, the regular-sized couch cover and the oversized chair cover. Both fit perfectly....The fabric on the covers is a microfiber that is very soft while still being tough enough to handle abuse from my four cats. I ordered the green color for my sage green furniture and found the reverse side with the lighter green to be a pretty close match. I haven't used the straps and probably won't. My furniture is made of a micro suede fabric and the covers haven't slipped at all, so there's really no need to strap them down. All in all, very pleased with this purchase. An excellent value!" — Kathy V.
An odor-eliminating candle
Each candle is made with 100% soy wax and can burn for up to 60 hours. Feline parents also swear by this product for eliminating odors around the house! Available in multiple scents and 2-packs.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly
also finds this candle helpful and said:
"Cleo clocks in hours luxuriating on the couch on the reg. So I light this bad boy to make the joint smell nice and eliminate any dog smells.
Sure, regular candles help some. But this candle acts fast and I don't have to keep it lit for long, which is safe/good because I'm terribly forgetful.
It comes in so many ~regular~ candle smells like Fresh Citrus
and Pumpkin Spice
— not just the de rigueur odor-neutralizing Clean Laundry or Fresh Air. And in case you're wondering, Mango Peach
smells divine
."
And a stain and odor-eliminating spray
Carpet messes are undoubtedly the worst to clean up, but you can also use this on clothes and other surfaces
like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non carpet use. Also available in a gallon size.Rocco & Roxie
is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys. Promising review:
"I honestly have no idea how we managed without this product before.
We’ve tried most everything, from carpet cleaners to products that just cover scent. Nothing truly worked or lasted to get the cat urine odor out of our carpets. We were at our wit’s end when it began to happen in our own room — one corner of the room has become nearly unbearable. We didn’t even want to enter our own room. I purchased this product as a Hail Mary, hoping the positive reviews were true. THEY ALL UNDERSTATED THIS PRODUCT!! My fiancé followed the instructions down to the T and the smell is COMPLETELY GONE. Not even the slightest hint of urine anymore.
I admit, I’m more of a citrus/floral girl for smells so this more minty scent isn’t my style, but the fragrance doesn’t linger too long. But what remains is a completely neutralized smell. In addition, the carpet seems generally cleaner. I am so grateful to this product." — Amazon customer
A pet grooming tool
Promising reviews:
"Life changing. I'm mad that I didn't buy this two years ago
... works so well! I think my dog was super happy because it definitely got rid of a bunch of loose hair that I'm sure was making her very hot!" — Jessica
"Finally a tool that easily and harmlessly removes Joy's shedding hair. She is a Pomeranian and it's hard to keep her brushed. She loved the combing and really enjoyed it. Looking forward to less hairy clothes and upholstery. I wish I had seen this years ago.
.." — Corinne
A collapsible pet bed ottoman
Available in two sizes and 13 colors/patterns.
Promising reviews:
"I needed to purchase an ottoman for my bedroom and also replace my dog's little dog house. This product is literally perfect! I have a small Maltese who weighs 10 pounds and she absolutely loves it." — Melissa
"The perfect cat bed for my Maine Coons. They got in it immediately. It's large, sturdy, and looks great in my living room.
Room for one inside and one on top." — khakitag
A waterproof (and urine-proof) double-layered litter trapping mat
And in case you're wondering, it is *very* easy to clean. You can open it up (like the photo on the right) and dump leftover litter back in the box, wash it under a sink, or suck up any leftover litter with a vacuum! Available in two sizes and three colors.Promising review:
"Going from no litter mat for this box to using this new mat there is a noticeable decrease in litter strewn across the floor
, which is what I wanted. The cats certainly don't mind the texture so they have no problems with it either. Would recommend." — Kelliar
"I was pleased to find that [the litter mat] works very well. The litter falls down the holes and is not seen so it looks clean all the time.
Very few granules are being tracked off the mat and I see the litter falling down through to the lower layer to be poured out later." — LyricMama
Or a top-entry litter box with a grooved lid
Reviewers say it works for both small and bigger cats alike! One reviewer's tip
: Make sure the side without
the grooved lid is facing a wall so that cats can't jump out that way (the grooved side is what prevents litter tracking).
Note that if you have a senior cat with limited mobility, you'd want to provide a litter box with low, easy access
for that cat. Available in four colors and two sizes.Promising reviews:
"Wow — I can't believe I went four years without this
. My house is sooooo much cleaner now; my two (fairly big) Ragdolls barely track any litter now. Great product." — Josh
"This box is seriously amazing. My cat went right in and has plenty of room to go to the bathroom without missing or spreading litter everywhere.
I would have loved to have had this six years ago when I got her." — Amazon customer
A clear toy blocker
It can also help discourage them from hiding under furniture! Available in three sizes.Promising reviews
: "WISH I WOULD HAVE FOUND THIS YEARS AGO FOR MY DOGS!
I recently bought it because my 11-month-old is constantly throwing stuff and pushing things under couch. I was able to install this while the baby was climbing all over me and haven't had any problems with adhesive. Also keeps my two small dogs from hiding their bones and toys under the couch! Perfectly invisible. Literally life changing! I can finally throw away self-made blockers, which were pool noodles that always moved." — Crystal K
"A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners insane amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.'
Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." — Allison Goldstein
A multi-tasking dog feeder with bowls and built-in food storage
This set comes with two 32-ounce stainless-steel bowls and a huge plastic zip bag that'll keep your pup's food fresh. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"This is the BEST dog food feeder on the market!!!
I already bought one a few years back for my two dog's. I used the bowls for feeding, they had a separate water dish...They are really FANTASTIC!! The top slides so you can put the dog food in it.
It also comes with a plastic zip bag and has a lock. Unlike some out there, the slider is all one piece with a bottom, so if your dog is able to remove bowls they CAN'T get to the food
. I can't say enough good things about it!! ...It's definitely worth the money, this feeder will last forever. It's not made of wood, but some kind of plastic, you wouldn't know it by looking at it, cause it looks like wood grain. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS PRODUCT!!!" — Charlene
OR a pair of food storage containers on wheels
You get a large 33-quart bin and a smaller, stackable 12-quart bin, so you could store dog and cat food separately, or just use the top bin to store other pet supplies. You could also use the bottom bin for storing a cat's litter bag and the top bin for food — the options here are endless! The wheels on the bottom bin make it easy to roll around, a helpful feature for those with limited mobility or less arm strength. A scoop is included! Available in seven colors.Promising review
: "This is AWESOME. I wish I found this years ago.
The castors roll well, even on carpet. The smaller bin is a great addition. We keep it on top of the big bin and fill it up as needed. Less bending over to feed the herd of puppies.
The scoop is sturdy and easy to handle without being flimsy or too heavy. It's been dropped by little hands repeatedly and no cracks or breaks. Honestly, I cannot find a negative on it.
I really like it." — Amy T
A hanging, portable, multi-level cat condo
Promising reviews:
"I purchased this because we live in a small home and our cat tree was taking up too much space in the living room.
I am super happy with my purchase. I have three cats and they all go in it! In the photo [on the right] on the top is our 16-pound cat and it is holding him good! I was a bit worried when I saw how high it was off the ground but they jump into it easily
! I love how much space it has saved me and how easy it was to assemble,
it took me like three minutes. Really great material too. I think it is thicker than the canopy for my gazebo haha." — Ariel
"I originally bought this 1.5 years ago because I wanted to give my kitty more space in our micro apartment
and create a sort of ladder to the loft. It has since traveled around the country with the kitty and myself. It packs well during a move, is very simple to set up, and provides a nice, high, cozy place for her to watch the apartment from.
I feel that this was the best thing I've gotten for her. I bought the small version because my kitty is small. At one point we lived with another, very large (16-pound) cat who had trouble fitting into the kitty condo and could only fit in the bottom floor." — Rae-O
A small silicone-bristled paw washer
Available in three sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"This works great! Quality is great and it comes apart easily to rinse off every few uses. My 75-pound lab always has dirty feet after a stroll in the winter/spring/fall in the Midwest, and living in an apartment with no garage space or mudroom to clean him up is not ideal! The paw washer is easy to use and after dunking each foot a few times, we just wipe his feet off with a towel to get any remaining (sometimes dirty) water off of his paws without having to give him a full bath.
I ordered the Large but we could have probably done better with the medium." — Haley Albright
For safety purposes, a cord protector to prevent any cable chewing
Available in 14 sizes and three colors.Promising review:
"So I have one of those cats who chews on electrical cords. I can't begin to tell you how many cords she has chewed through — alarm clocks, lamps, and all of the charging cords for our phones. I was pretty sure I'd find her fried one day. I was hoping for ANY kind of help to get her to stop chewing, and then I came across these sleeves. They're easy to install and can usually wrap around more than one cord at a time
, which is helpful for the TV equipment (cable box and DVD player). Just open the sleeve and slide the cords inside. So far, my cat hasn't chewed any cords since I encased everything in these sleeves!
Be sure to have scissors available for install, since you can cut these to any length you want. I've purchased this same item twice, to outfit all of the exposed cords I could find!" — impossible girl
And a small cable protector
Available in four color packs.
Promising review:
"These cable protectors are the perfect way to keep my charging cables safe! My cat has a tendency to chew on cables for attention, and he can quickly bite through an iPhone charger or laptop charger. Replacing them gets expensive, so I was willing to spend $7 on these things... My cat tried to bite the cable several times while I was wrapping, but the protector is hard enough that he couldn't do any damage at all!
If you're careful about wrapping your wires tight enough, you shouldn't have any problems with cats biting through
, even those with stronger jaw and sharper teeth like mine. The pack came with a bonus cable protector end holder, but I don't seem to need it as the protectors don't slip at all." — Caitlin
A no-rinse waterless dog shampoo
P.S. reviewers say it works great for cats
, too!Promising review:
"Perfect!!! I have six dogs so it’s hard for me to give them all baths all the time. I absolutely love this product! Spread it on and rub an old rag over them after you’ve worked it in. It is unbelievable how much dirt comes out just in your hands.
I will definitely order more! For my long hair dogs I just add to the brush and brush them." — Amber
An artificial grass mat
If you've got a balcony or patio, I highly recommend putting the lawn mat there! Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"This is the greatest thing on earth!
OMG. This is so useful for our patio. We are still potty training our puppy and sometimes we let her potty every hour and having this little patch of grass in our patio works wonders. I read on one of the reviews that you can put a puppy pad
in between the layers to absorb the pee... We did that and every couple of days we change the pads and once a week we clean the grass and the two other plastic layers under it with soap and water, let it air dry. We spray each individual parts with a lemon scented pet deodorizer
and a few hours later, it's good as new. It sounds like a lot of work, but if you maintain it, it could last a long time.
The grass is pretty good quality (considering our pup only pees on the grass, not poop). Our pup is 13 pounds so far and she's still good with this little patch of grass. If you take care of it and use it with puppy pads, this could last you a long time. Really good purchase in my eyes." — Kym
A litter box enclosure disguised as furniture
Available in three colors.
Promising reviews:
"Very easy to assemble and looks and feels great. The extra storage on the top allows you to put your items on to make it much more discreet!
It took me a couple of days to decide whether or not to buy it, but I wish I would’ve bought it sooner. Great addition to my room and overall aesthetic." — Edriane Alvaro
"I agonized over which cat furniture to choose to hide my cat's litter box when moving to a smaller apartment space...I am happy I went with this one, which looks really nice. The instructions were surprisingly good and easy to follow; putting it together was simple. You can put the door on either side, and you can also leave out the middle part to fit a larger box." — Wynne
A mounted cat grooming brush
Promising review:
"Both my cats seem to love this inexpensive product. Bought on a whim but very pleased.
Little need for catnip, with some positive attention and gentle encouragement they started using this groomer and haven't stopped
, only when it falls down. Didn't want to use screws and haven't found a lasting adhesive tape that holds up under such constant use. Command strips are on the shopping list." — Amazon customer
A Bissell Pet Stain Eraser
I tried the Pet Stain Eraser for the first time when my cat had a nasty incident on my white (!!) carpet, and within seconds — literally seconds — the stain, the gunk, and the smell were disappearing
. My partner returned to the room and couldn't tell where the stain had been at all. And another huge bonus is the compact size. I live in a small apartment with limited storage space, so the fact the something handheld can be so powerful is awesome.
Highly highly recommend for any pet household!Promising review:
"Love! A must for pet owners! It’s light and easy to take wherever you want. Especially when I was going room to room cleaning up spots. I cleaned carpet stains, porch cushions, and car trunk. I was very impressed how well such a small machine worked. Definitely would recommend for a portable cleaner! Also, it was easy to clean the actual machine. I don’t feel like I’m spreading grossness from place to place with a dirty machine." — Christina C.
An anti-chew spray
Grannick's is a family-owned small business that focuses on one safe and effective products: the Bitter Apple Taste Deterrent. The formula was created by pharmacist Irv Grannick in the '60s after realizing there was no deterring product that actually
worked. Promising reviews:
"My five-month-old Golden Retriever was not happy being baby-gated into our kitchen, he was tearing everything up! So we used the Bitter Apple on the furniture in the living room so he could roam while we are at work. He hasn't chewed on anything!
And we all know how puppy Goldens love to chew!" — MurphyPascal
, Petco customer
"I bought this the beginning of last week because my puppy has started teething. She was chewing on all of my furniture (kitchen cabinets, hutch, table, chairs, rug, etc). She would also try to bite my feet. I sprayed this on everything she was chewing (including my socks), twice daily. Within four days, she stopped chewing on everything
and now only chews on her toys! A must have for anyone with a puppy! — Regina13
, Petco customer
A tiny but mighty scraper tool
Promising review:
"This little miracle tool loosens every little follicle of Gretchen fuzz with ease. I no longer have to worry about getting out of my truck in my favorite corduroy pants looking like I just rode a llama cross-country. All in all, I would highly recommend this product." — Amazon customer
An organic cat grass growing kit
The Cat Ladies
is a family-owned small biz ran by an animal-loving mother-daughter duo. They sell unique, environmentally-friendly pet products such as their best-selling cat grass kit!Promising review:
"I am very impressed with this!!! I have two rescue kitties that are indoor only... I was reluctant to try this because I do NOT have a green thumb at all... But I figured I'd give this a try
. Amazingly, it worked!!!... My cats are enjoying it and it seems to be working well for them. They're not chewing on the stray synthetic carpet fibers from their worn out kitty condo (I'm sure that can't be healthy for them), so I'm very happy with this product.
I would definitely recommend this. If it'll grow for me, it'll grow for anyone." — Lynda Dundar
An automatic pet feeder
It plugs into the wall, but it also accepts batteries in case of power outages. You can also record a 10-second voice clip of yourself saying something like, "Juno! It's time to eat!" How cool is that? Available in two colors and two sizes.
P.S. reviewers with cats, small/medium sized dogs
, andbunnies
all say it's great!Promising reviews
: "I like it very much, as do my cats... They've gotten used to the sound of the food going into the bowl and know when it’s time to eat, and neither cat has tried to get the lid off. It has also helped with me getting to sleep later and with my cat not chewing on my headboard to wake me up in the morning 🤦🏼♀️
. We will also be purchasing one for the clinic cat at the vet hospital where I work." — Marilyn S.
"Pistol Pete is an adorable feline; however, the 4 a.m. 'wake up and feed me' calls were getting old. He would gently tap our faces, but if ignored, he'd go to the bedside table and start swatting stuff onto the floor. Subtle. The Petlibro automatic feeder is the perfect remedy, not just for those early morning wake-up calls but also to portion out the feedings.
He used to nag us throughout the day as if he had not been fed in weeks. Only downside is he often sits vigil next to the feeder waiting. At first he tried to tamper with it, but the lid's on pretty secure. He's let that go." — K Flo
A wall-mounted scratching post
This is made of sisal wood, which is stronger and sturdier than cheap cardboard (the common material for scratching posts). Promising review:
"The average cat scratching post is a hideous blend of string and beige carpet that sucks the soul from any room in which it is placed. Not this one. This scratching post is sleek, well made and unassuming, blending easily into any room.
It arrived well packaged and was easy to install with the hardware provided. Furthermore, it is robustly constructed and stands up to constant use by my cat.
" — D James
A small handheld vacuum
Promising review:
"I have tried sooooo many different types of handheld vacuums to get pet hair out. I’ve wasted so much money. UNTIL NOW! I am absolutely mind blown by how well this vacuum works!!!
THIS IS A MUST HAVE IF YOU HAVE PETS. It was so easy to use and I love the silicone top because it makes it easy to get into the little cracks
of the stairs. I have carpet for the stairs so I didn’t have the issue that others had with the air blowing things to the side. My main goal for this vacuum was to get the hairs that are stuck in the carpet out. Others must be using the vacuum for crumbs. I was so excited by how my stairs turned out, I also used it on my couch to get the little feathers from my pillows out. Worked great. Highly recommend!! — Franchesca Nguyen
Or a robot vacuum
This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base as well as a remote control (batteries included), four side brushes, an AC power adapter, and a cleaning tool.Promising review:
"After running Eufy for nearly two months now, I can confidently say I absolutely LOVE it! It is amazing on my hardwood floors. It picks up sooo much fine dust brought in by my two German Shepards! They shed year-round! And it’s super effective with pet hair!
Wow! I use Eufy once a day for a little more than hour, emptying and cleaning the brushes out about three to four times during use. It seriously has been life-changing, keeping my floors cleaner than sweeping! Great purchase and I would highly recommend!!" — Jacqueline M
A cozy window hammock
This hammock is pretty sturdy and can hold up up to 40 pounds
! And to fold (in case you want to close your blinds) simply take the two bottom poles out of the suction cups and the hammock will hang vertically.Promising review:
"I used to have a dresser against the window and my cat would hang out on it to sightsee. But when I moved the dresser away, I knew I needed to get a cat perch. This product is an absolute winner. Really well-made in my opinion
. The mesh mat is very sturdy and the extra flannel is a bonus. I like that you can tie the flannel down so it won’t move around. The frame, though plastic, is lightweight (doesn’t add to weight) yet sturdy and the suction cups and wires are very sturdy
too. It only came crashing down once BUT that was my error — I didn’t wipe off the window to clean. But when I did, I DAMPENED THE WINDOW where I attached the suction cups and since then it never came down." — Jennifer
My Farmhouse Essential / Etsy
A wood kennel cover
My Farmhouse Essential
is a small business based in Gainesville, Georgia. They create tons of handmade woodwork home decor! Available in six sizes and 11 wood finishes.Promising reviews:
"Fits the crate perfectly, doesn’t slide around but easy to move when needed. It changes the entire dynamic of the room.
Previously I had a metal crate sticking out like a sore thumb. Now I have a beautiful piece of furniture at a very small cost. It also arrived quickly. Very pleased with it and I’ve ordered a second one for a smaller crate." — Alicia Staton
"Buy this if you want to create additional storage or surface area for a studio apartment
if you have a dog! High quality
and a lot of options to choose from." — Elena