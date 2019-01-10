Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
10 Items For Pets That Are As Cute As All Of Your Other Furniture

We love our pets, but not all of their stuff.
By Danielle Gonzalez
01/10/2019 05:07pm ET

While we love our pets, sometimes we aren’t in love with all of their stuff.

Among all of the fluorescent feathered cat toys and bone covered bowls — it can be difficult to find pet items that aren’t tacky. It’s even harder to find pet items that won’t clash with your decor or look like an eyesore.

Why not get a luxe litter box enclosure that doubles as furniture so your cat can do their business in style? Organize all of your dogs bones, balls, top-rated treats and other toys in a chic woven storage bin that looks like it’s actually a part of your decor.

So you can reclaim your space and step up your pet’s style, we’ve found 10 pet items that aren’t hideous and won’t clash with all of your other home decor.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A luxe leather couch
Chewy.com
Let your pet snuggle up in style with this Keet Fluffly Deluxe Dog Bed Sofa that comes in multiple sizes and colors.
2
This elegant litter box enclosure
Chewy.com
Disguised as a side table, this Designer Pet Products Catbox Enclosure Litter Box hides your cat’s litter box while containing any odors.
3
An adorable apartment just for them
Chewy.com
This Precision Pet Products Extreme Outback Country Lodge Dog House is perfect for keeping your pet shaded and dry when they’re enjoying the outside.
4
This minimalist tower
Chewy.com
Your cat can lounge, leap, and play with this Frisco 52-in Cat Tree that comes in a neutral fleece.
5
This woven storage container
Chewy.com
Gather all of your pets toys and more in this Bone Dry Bone-Shaped Hyacinth Storage Basket that works with any decor.
6
A wooden food tray
Chewy.com
Fine dining deserves the proper dishes and this sleek PetFusion New Zealand Pine Elevated Dog & Cat Bowl is the perfect place setting for your pet in short and tall sizes.
7
A window hammock
Chewy.com
Take back your window sill with this Oster Sunny Seat Window Mounted Cat Bed that gives your cat a suspended spot to lounge.
8
A sleek water fountain
Chewy.com
Filter your pet's water and avoid bacteria build up with this Pioneer Pet Big Max Style Stainless Steel Drinking Fountain that matches your appliances
9
This neutral toy
Chewy.com
Keep them entertained with this eco-friendly Catit Cornhusk & Raffia Mice Cat Toy that won’t clash with your color palette.
10
This trendy treat jar
Chewy.com
Keep their cookies and kibbles tidy in this trendy PetRageous Designs City Pets Bone Pet Treat Jar.
