While we love our pets, sometimes we aren’t in love with all of their stuff.

Among all of the fluorescent feathered cat toys and bone covered bowls — it can be difficult to find pet items that aren’t tacky. It’s even harder to find pet items that won’t clash with your decor or look like an eyesore.

House Beautiful

Why not get a luxe litter box enclosure that doubles as furniture so your cat can do their business in style? Organize all of your dogs bones, balls, top-rated treats and other toys in a chic woven storage bin that looks like it’s actually a part of your decor.

So you can reclaim your space and step up your pet’s style, we’ve found 10 pet items that aren’t hideous and won’t clash with all of your other home decor.