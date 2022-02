27 Things Pet Parents Say Are 'Must-Haves'

A portable Bissel SpotBot

This handy cleaning assistant is equipped with two hands-free cleaning modes: quick clean for fresh stains and deep clean for set-in stains. It also includes a hose attachment if you really wanna put some elbow grease into it.When there is an accident...put the Spot Bot on the stain, hit deep clean, and six minutes later it's done... Really bad stains you may run two cycles. When the cycle is done, use the hose to lift up any extra water leftover from the cycle, and you're done. Literally that simple! I LOVE IT and it has made life with my two pugs and German Shepard much easier because accidents do happen...Cheers!" — ANew M.