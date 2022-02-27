27 Things Pet Parents Say Are 'Must-Haves'

Popular items from this list
A cruelty-free pet ear cleanser that’ll gently (but effectively) flush out built-up dirt to keep your furry friend’s ears happy and healthy.
A concentrated allergen spray for a quick and easy way to reduce the presence of pet dander and other allergens.
A cordless nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog’s overgrown nails.
An elevated pet food bowl if your pet happens to be a messy eater
Promising review:
"If you like NEATNESS, this is GENIUS. My 18-pound cat enjoys playing hockey with his water dish. Tired of cleaning up after yours? This does the trick and is oh-so-easy to clean. A must-have.
I liked it so much I bought another." — Cat Swanson
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in two sizes, four styles and four colors).
A patented pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I got all my dog's hair off two couches and my queen comforter in under 10 minutes. Amazed at how good it works! I immediately texted my friends and family who have pets to get this product. This is a must-have for anyone who has shedding pets.
Love it, so excited about it, highly recommend it!" — Amazon customer
Get one from Amazon for $24.95.
A no-sting antifungal spray because watching your pup scratch endlessly isn't fun for anyone
Promising review:
"My vet was very pleased when I told her I was using this medication on my dog's hot spot. When I asked her for something additional such as a prescription, she said this medication was wonderful, and to continue using it. I did, my dog is healed, and I just bought another bottle so I would never be without it
. It helped my dog, and it gave him immediate relief when sprayed on the affected area. A 'must-have' in your home for your furry four-legged family member!!!!
" — Becca
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes).
An interactive dancing cat toy to help your feline friend work up a sweat without breaking one yourself
Promising review:
"Our kitten absolutely loves this toy!!! It's a very simple design/product but keeps our cat's attention for hours! We hold it and play with him or stick it down in the couch cushions and let it hang on its own; he can't get enough of this toy! Definitely, a must-have for anyone with a cat or kitten.
I will be purchasing a few more for family and friends' cats!!!!" — Dustin SederGet it from Amazon for $2.21.
A creamy paw butter for giving your pup the pedicure they so obviously deserve
Promising review:
"This product delivers. The scent is delicious and irresistible even for humans. The dog felt pampered and special and his paws felt smooth. This item is a must-have for dog owners who take their dog into the woods or running, etc.
Great product!" — South Kakalaki FamilyGet it from Amazon for $7.87.
A mounted self-grooming brush for your cat
Promising review:
"Might need more of these! My cat loves to rub on it and the catnip is a perk! It was easy to attach to the corner and hasn’t moved since I put it on. I like that I can snap it off to clean and change out the catnip. Definitely, a must-have!
" — SomeoneGet it from Amazon for $5.51.
A wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil
Promising review:
"I have original paneled doors in my home and they are in excellent condition except for the fact that they were seriously dried out and had deep scratching from pets. I had no idea I needed this in my life. Easy application with a microfiber towel and then a quick wipe down an hour later to remove any residue. This brought my interior and exterior doors back to life. If you have deep scratches in your wood, this is a must-have!
Very pleased." — VictoriaGet it from Amazon for $8.98.
An interactive snuffle mat if your active doggo needs a bit of extra mental stimulation
Promising review:
"A must-have for your dog!
One of the nicest snuffle mats I've encountered. Very sturdy, easy to store, and has cute rattles and squeakers for added engagement. My boys love it!" — Corey Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement
Promising review:
"A must-have for all dogs!
We bought a puppy that had never-ending stomach issues. I was looking for probiotics and came across these. Our vet suspected a low immune system and I love that these helped with that also. She has been regular since starting them and loves to eat them
and I make sure to never run out!" — J. Eddy
Get 90 chews from Amazon for $26.97.
Promising review:
"My dog has been dealing with ear infections off and on for the last couple of months. Other over-the-counter stuff only made it worse. As a last resort before heading to vets, I decided to give this a try after reading about it. Within two hours I noticed he wasn't scratching his ears any longer... Now on day two it's 100% better...Still can't believe it!
This product just saved me several hundred dollars in vet bills. A must-have in my house now!
" — Wishfulthinking
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
A portable Bissel SpotBot
This handy cleaning assistant is equipped with two hands-free cleaning modes: quick clean for fresh stains and deep clean for set-in stains. It also includes a hose attachment if you really wanna put some elbow grease into it. Promising review:
"I've read a ton of reviews here and the bottom line is this is a 'MUST-HAVE' if you have dogs or cats!
When there is an accident...put the Spot Bot on the stain, hit deep clean, and six minutes later it's done... Really bad stains you may run two cycles. When the cycle is done, use the hose to lift up any extra water leftover from the cycle, and you're done. Literally that simple! I LOVE IT and it has made life with my two pugs and German Shepard much easier because accidents do happen...Cheers!" — ANew M.
Get it from Amazon for $179.
A machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution
Sunny & Honey Store
is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups. FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one
they're using in the review photo! Promising review:
"This product is excellent! I have been using Carpet Miracle for years. I tried other carpet cleaners, and they did not compare.
When you have a cat that gets sick due to hairballs this is a must. It gets out stains and odor. Once I went for a walk and didn’t realize I stepped in dog doo-doo and got some on my shoes, went inside my house, and got some on the carpet. Carpet Miracle to the rescue! A must if you own pets.
" — S Trent
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes).
An automatic water fountain so your persnickety kitty will actually drink some water
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat. Promising review:
"Our spoiled and needy feline LOVES this fountain. She really increased her water consumption after purchasing this
, which in turn increases her bladder health. My only regret is I didn’t order it sooner. I wish I would have spent a few extra dollars to get the one that shows the water level, but it’s OK. We figured out that if you can hear it dripping it needs water. Definitely a must-have for finicky water drinkers.
" — Robyn L-B
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).
A dog shammy that's wayyyy more absorbent than regular cotton towels
Promising review:
"This is awesome! Dries my dog super fast and it dries really fast. Really easy to use. My dog loves it. Must have!
" — Yoli
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three colors).
A liquid tartar remover because your dog
Promising review:
" A must-have for pet owners.
I add this to my pet's water daily. I found on Amazon and have a small bottle shipped every three weeks. My pet's breath smells minty and this helps keep their teeth clean." — Kelly Schmitt
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in three flavors and three sizes).
An actually durable duck chew toy
Promising review:
"This is the only toy my 6-month-old puppy has not been able to destroy. She carries it with her into different rooms and can’t sleep without it in her crate. I’ve easily washed it twice and so far there is no sign of tearing. Given the price and value, this is a must-have.
" — Zach Rose-Heim
Get it from Amazon for $6.72.
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store
is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.Promising review:
"At home, we have two cats with relatively long fur/hair. My daughter is allergic to cats and this reaction can often trigger her asthma.
Ever since we purchased this, her coughing and wheezing are no more! This is a must buy! It's simple and easy to use and it doesn't have any sort of odor!
Two to three sprays in any room and you're good to go! I'd give this more stars if I could!" — Dr. McK
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
A poop bag dispenser that attaches to your dog's leash
This dispenser also comes with a 15-count roll of lavender-scented waste bags, a metal carabiner and a webbing loop fastener for hooking onto your dog's leash or harness!Promising review:
"Must-have for late-night walks.
I absolutely love this flashlight and poop bag holder. It's very bright and easy to turn on and off quickly. It's very lightweight and easy to attach to a leash. I normally turn it on and leave it hanging from the leash as I walk in the dark and hold it up as cars pass so they can see me." — Mackenzie
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four colors).
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
A gentle hair-removing glove if your dog is afraid of a comb
Promising review:
"AMAZING product. I have two dogs and this is by far the best hair remover I have ever purchased and I have purchased a lot of these types of items. This is well worth every penny spent.
The best part is I spent my hard-earned work money finally on a product that works. Thank you to whoever invented this glove. It is a must-have.
IT WORKS!!!!!!" — Susan Currie
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors).
Promising review:
"This is a must-have for pet owners!
I’m so glad I purchased this right away while my dog is a puppy. Price is the best compared to other brands and other units. I use it every other week. The storage bag is included and is perfect to have and keep everything together and organized. It’s lightweight and easy to use. The battery comes with a charger and works well. Who wants to trim their nails with clippers? I haven’t had any trouble shortening my puppy’s nails
." — Dorothy T.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
A leakproof dog water bottle to keep your active puppo hydrated
The water bottle also includes a sling rope and carabiner for clipping onto a bag or belt loop. Promising review:
"Best water bottle ever! No wasted water, no mess! Our pup loves it! Must have on every travel excursion!
Perfect on plane rides! Durable, it has taken some tumbles and not even a scratch!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
A length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles
Promising review:
"This is a must-have for any pet owner or anyone with hair.
I thought vacuuming and carpet cleaning would pick up all the fur in the carpet. No. This broom picks up more, even after doing both of those things. I have a husky and she sheds like crazy. I actually only bought this out of curiosity and thought it might be better for the stairs. Holy buckets of furballs. The carpet was a different color.
I will be buying a couple more just to have on hand. Works on hardwood and laminate flooring as well. And you can just wash/rinse the rubber bristles quickly to clean them." — KrisGet it from Amazon for $12.98.
A vegan snout soother stick
Promising review:
"My doggie had bumps on his snout that weren’t going away no matter what I tried! I bought this in a whim and it was a miracle-worker! Bumps are gone and his snout looks better than ever. This is a must-have.
" — Kindle customer
Get it from Amazon for $5.95 (or Subscribe & Save for $5.65/month).
A set of mini combs that'll help clear out the goop, crusties, and tear staining
Promising review:
"Surprisingly works to remove eye boogers/eye stains on white dogs effectively! A must-have!
Especially works well with saline solution." — Crissey
Get it from Amazon for $6.75.
A machine-washable car bench seat pet cover
It also comes with a seatbelt dog chain!Promising review:
"I’ve used several different seat covers over the years and this one is the best. It is thicker material and is water-resistant. I absolutely love that there is a skirt around the bottom which protects the sides of the seats and the area below the seats. This is a must-have if you travel with dogs that shed.
" — SuzyQ3333
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
A portable paw cleaner with silicone bristles you simply fill with water
Promising review:
"This is one of the best tools to have around if you have dogs! I have three large pups (about 60 pounds each) and of course they love to run in the mud and get their paws dirty. With this paw washer, it makes life a little simpler and cleaner. Just add water, stick their dirty paws in and move it about. Dry with a towel and you have clean paws. So no more muddy paw prints all over the place. A must-have if you have dogs.
I highly recommend this product!" — C
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three sizes and six colors).
A convenient waterless pet shampoo for freshening up your furry friend
Promising review:
"Bye bye, smelly dog. I love the smell. My fluffy girl smells very nice after this. I just use this like one to two times a week. For me, this is a must-buy if you have dogs.
" — She Yela
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two sizes and in three scents).