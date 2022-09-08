Shopping

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsypetportrait-griffinwynne-09062022-631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F680402330%2Fcat-portrait-custom-cat-portrait%3Fclick_key%3D6862277624bb7812b7da8957fffae59f3baff12b%253A680402330%26click_sum%3D923b383a%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_2%26frs%3D1&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" cat painting from GreatPetsPortraits" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsypetportrait-griffinwynne-09062022-631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F680402330%2Fcat-portrait-custom-cat-portrait%3Fclick_key%3D6862277624bb7812b7da8957fffae59f3baff12b%253A680402330%26click_sum%3D923b383a%26ref%3Dshop_home_feat_2%26frs%3D1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> cat painting from GreatPetsPortraits</a>, <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsypetportrait-griffinwynne-09062022-631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1098672765%2Fcustom-hand-painted-pet-portrait-custom%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_-art_and_collectibles%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjw39uYBhCLARIsAD_SzMTDvftcNmXWSINvGtIHNkyyC2m_TSQldnzt6hj0UslOZWeojKDPuTAaApkxEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12665398257_121762925993_511610210343_aud-527605611032%3Apla-314954651933_c__1098672765_113170889%26utm_custom2%3D12665398257%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw39uYBhCLARIsAD_SzMTDvftcNmXWSINvGtIHNkyyC2m_TSQldnzt6hj0UslOZWeojKDPuTAaApkxEALw_wcB&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="dog watercolor from Kribro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsypetportrait-griffinwynne-09062022-631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1098672765%2Fcustom-hand-painted-pet-portrait-custom%3Fgpla%3D1%26gao%3D1%26%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dcpc%26utm_campaign%3Dshopping_us_-art_and_collectibles%26utm_custom1%3D_k_Cj0KCQjw39uYBhCLARIsAD_SzMTDvftcNmXWSINvGtIHNkyyC2m_TSQldnzt6hj0UslOZWeojKDPuTAaApkxEALw_wcB_k_%26utm_content%3Dgo_12665398257_121762925993_511610210343_aud-527605611032%3Apla-314954651933_c__1098672765_113170889%26utm_custom2%3D12665398257%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw39uYBhCLARIsAD_SzMTDvftcNmXWSINvGtIHNkyyC2m_TSQldnzt6hj0UslOZWeojKDPuTAaApkxEALw_wcB&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">dog watercolor from Kribro</a> and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsypetportrait-griffinwynne-09062022-631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F936940031%2Fpersonalized-80s-style-pet-portraits%3Fclick_key%3D7a50ae837f50b7ed56e1abb99688d2682edec7d8%253A936940031%26click_sum%3Dc425c405%26rec_type%3Dss%26ref%3Dpla_similar_listing_top-1&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="&#x27;80s digital portrait from OlanMeows" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=etsypetportrait-griffinwynne-09062022-631753c3e4b0eac9f4d05e66&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F936940031%2Fpersonalized-80s-style-pet-portraits%3Fclick_key%3D7a50ae837f50b7ed56e1abb99688d2682edec7d8%253A936940031%26click_sum%3Dc425c405%26rec_type%3Dss%26ref%3Dpla_similar_listing_top-1&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">'80s digital portrait from OlanMeows</a>.
Etsy
A cat painting from GreatPetsPortraits, dog watercolor from Kribro and '80s digital portrait from OlanMeows.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a hand-painted portrait of a beloved pet must be worth a million. Commissioning a drawing of your furriest friend is a heartfelt and sentimental way to honor a pet — and it’s also more affordable than you may realize.

A pet portrait also makes for an amazing holiday present, but as an item that’s almost always made to order, it can often take a few weeks (or more) to get to your door. So if you’re thinking of treating yourself or a loved one to some animal art, you’re going to want to order it now.

To help you embark on your pet portrait journey, we found the highest-rated custom pet-art specialists across Etsy. With prices starting under $10, these creative, affordable works of art will honor your fur baby in style, and every shop listed has a boatload of 5-star reviews.

While some shops sell physical portraits, others offer the option of a digital file that you can print, frame and customize to your liking. We listed general shipping lead times for each seller, but it’s best to double check these before ordering as the busy holiday season approaches.

1
MovchunArtStudio on Etsy
For museum-ready oil paintings: MovchunArtStudio
You don't have to go to a museum to see a stunning oil painting every day. These portraits from MovchunArtStudio use masterful brushstrokes and shading to truly capture your furry friend.

Lead time: 7-14 weeks

Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend who lost his pet last year.. just received the painting today. Words cannot describe how satisfied and happy I am with Oleksii's work! It exceeded my expectations. The painting looks so much like the picture I provided yet more vibrant. He captured her happy personality just as I requested. It's absolutely beautiful!! I also had a good experience during the process, he was very nice and kept me up to date. I HIGHLY recommend Oleksii." — Brenda DeLuna
$218+ at Etsy
2
GreatPetsPortraits on Etsy
For super detailed watercolors: GreatPetsPortraits
With all the charm of a watercolor painting and the hyper-precise details of a pencil-shaded drawing, these likenesses from GreatPetsPortraits perfectly encapsulate your pet's personality.

Lead time: 1-4 weeks

Promising review: "This is my second time now purchasing from this shop and I cannot say enough good things. Alex is communicative, going above and beyond to remain in contact with me throughout the process. Also, this time around, my pictures were a bit blurry because this particular cat never sits still; it's like he knows you're trying to take a picture of him so he moves on purpose. Alex worked with the pics I provided with zero complaints and created the most perfect portrait of Max, accurately capturing his personality and judgmental stare." — Sofia Donovan
$84+ at Etsy
3
OlanMeows on Etsy
For '80s-inspired digital art: OlanMeows
Grab your leg warmers and your boom box; this vintage-inspired digital pet portrait is like a time machine to the '80s. OlanMeows (named, we presume, for the now-defunct school and family photo company Olan Mills) creates a variety of whimsical throwback pet imagery inspired by grade school picture day. (Note this listing is only for a digital download and not for a physical product.)

Lead time: 1 week

Promising review: "This shop is awesome. I had a couple special requests since I was using multiple photos, and they nailed it! The response time was quick and helpful, and my requests were portrayed wonderfully. 5/5 stars! I will be ordering from this shop again for sure. Wonderful quality and great work ethic." — Emily
$72.06 at Etsy
4
SheppardPortraits on Etsy
For black and white charcoal drawings: SheppardPortraits
Portraits don't need colors to capture your beloved furry friend. These hand-drawn black and white charcoal drawings from SheppardPortraits are almost photo-realistic, capturing every detail.

Lead time: 3-4 weeks

Promising review: "The portrait is beyond words. This is such quality; it brings me to tears. He captured the pure essence of my fur baby, Bridgette who is in Heaven now. Her eyes, omg, they are looking right into my soul ! He captured all of the love she had and all of the love we had for her. There is no possible way to describe how beautiful her portrait is. If you want something special to remember someone special; have it done here, you will not be sorry. A regular picture is just a memory but this is magical." — Sandra
$89.75+ at Etsy
5
Kribro on Etsy
For stylish watercolors: Kribro
These watercolor, gouache and ink portraits from Kribro showcase your furry friend with impressionistic brush strokes painted on high-quality, heavyweight watercolor paper.

Lead time: 2-4 weeks

Promising review: "ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!! I am beyond pleased with my pictures of my sweet baby. Kristina was amazing to work with, she sent me a final picture and the picture arrived much faster then I expected! I would definitely purchase a portrait from Kristina anytime!!" — Dani Williams
$94+ at Etsy
6
ScottieInspired on Etsy
For a poppy digital portrait: ScottieInspired
Colorful and vibrant, these Pop Art-inspired digital portraits from ScottieInspired are the perfect smile-inducing addition to any pet lover's home. The seller hand-paints your pet’s portrait and will deliver digital files in four different sizes for wrapped canvas printing, in addition to cropped versions for printing on paper.

Lead time: 1 week

Promising review: "Iain is the best! He was so patient with my endless queries and responded promptly every time. The portrait turned out perfectly. Highly recommended!" — Natasha Baig
$43.24+ at Etsy
7
Martiliosarts on Etsy
For embroidered portraits: Martiliosarts
If you're looking for a totally unique pet portrait, you'll be thrilled to find Martiliosarts. They make embroidered portraits of your furry friend, which can be delivered stretched on an embroidery hoop (shown here) or on your favorite jacket or pillow.

Lead time: 2-4 weeks

Promising review: "I cannot tell you how amazing this portrait is. It looks exactly like my cat baby, and I am entirely in love! The seller was phenomenal to work with, the art was done quickly, and despite international shipping, it got here sooner than I expected! 12/10 do recommend you purchase from this shop!" — Jessi Massey
$103.66+ at Etsy
8
SilhouettesbyElle on Etsy
For shadow silhouettes: SilhouettesbyElle
A Victorian-inspired silhouette image of your pet is the perfect addition to any gallery wall. Each likenesses is cut by hand and mounted on acid-free archival silhouette paper, and comes with a classic black wood frame. The seller can also customize the image with your pet’s name in calligraphy.

Lead time: 1-2 weeks

Promising review: "This is my third silhouette purchase from Elle. I have chosen to honor each of my pets' passing with her gorgeous artwork. She is always very prompt, kind, and detail oriented. I get so many compliments on all of them. It was particularly hard to lose my only dog Moe on my birthday last month. Having such a personal piece of art to remember my babies with has brought me more healing than I ever could have imagined. Thank you, Elle!" — skbc2207
$120+ at Etsy
9
GestuelStudio on Etsy
For line drawings: GestuelStudio
These cartoon-like pet portraits by GestuelStudio are sweet and stylized, capturing your favorite pet in expressive lines rendered with pigmented archive inks on high-quality matte paper. (Frames are not included.)

Lead time: 2-3 weeks

Promising review: "Very happy with my order! The seller sent me the drawings prior to shipping them, and she happily made some edits I asked for to make the drawings resemble my pets a little more. Will definitely purchase again when we get our next dog." — Amanda Uttech
$18+ at Etsy
10
LCIllustrationShop on Etsy
For color-blocked portraits: LCIllustrationShop
Available either digitally or in an A4 or A5-size physical print, these color-blocked digital pet portraits by LCIllustrationShop look like they're from an adorable children's book. Masterful and bright, the illustration captures your pet in a modern style. Prints arrive on high-quality glossy photo paper.

Lead time: 2 - 4 weeks

Promising review: "These images came out so far beyond my expectations. Our sweet pups look identical to the illustrations and Lotte could not have been more of a sweetheart. Thank you so much! You’ve made our wedding so very special with pieces to last a life time." — Brianna Lucciano
$9.61+ at Etsy
11
JessicaRichterArt on Etsy
JessicaRichterArt for funky watercolors
A beautiful balance of abstract and photorealistic, the pet portraits from JessicaRichterArt are colorful and creative while still showcasing a pet's true personality.

Ship time: 2-4 weeks

Promising review: "Absolutely marvelous creation! The whole experience was wonderful, from beginning to end! I love the end result, highly recommend everything she does! Thank you so much for spreading your light and sharing your gift!" — Sebastian Åkesson
$60+ at Etsy
