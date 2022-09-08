If a picture is worth a thousand words, a hand-painted portrait of a beloved pet must be worth a million. Commissioning a drawing of your furriest friend is a heartfelt and sentimental way to honor a pet — and it’s also more affordable than you may realize.

A pet portrait also makes for an amazing holiday present, but as an item that’s almost always made to order, it can often take a few weeks (or more) to get to your door. So if you’re thinking of treating yourself or a loved one to some animal art, you’re going to want to order it now.

To help you embark on your pet portrait journey, we found the highest-rated custom pet-art specialists across Etsy. With prices starting under $10, these creative, affordable works of art will honor your fur baby in style, and every shop listed has a boatload of 5-star reviews.

While some shops sell physical portraits, others offer the option of a digital file that you can print, frame and customize to your liking. We listed general shipping lead times for each seller, but it’s best to double check these before ordering as the busy holiday season approaches.