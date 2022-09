A tub of Musher's Secret paw wax

If you're worried about finding little paw prints all over your carpeting, don't worry, it's stain free."I use to live in upper Michigan and used Musher's Secret regularly for my dogs. I bought some a while back though I live in Louisiana now becauseRecently went to Washington to visit my sister, and. My mom just got a new puppy recently, and she lives in Germany. She got a little pug. She was really concerned about her paws getting hurt from the snow, ice, and salt. I bought her this product.Most dogs don't like wearing boots, and this is the way to go. I had a lot of sled dog friends in Michigan, and they are the ones that got me to try it. I am glad they did." — K9rotehexe