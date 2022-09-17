Popular items from this list include:
An eye rinse that reduces irritation and magically removes tear stains (aka those annoying red marks under your pup’s eyes).
A tub of Musher’s Secret paw wax, a topical ointment formulated with all-natural ingredients to protect your pup’s paws from irritants like salt, heat, snow, ice, and sand.
A pet hair remover that’ll help you keep your furniture clean and clear of all the unwanted fur that’s been building up for weeks.
Promising review:
"I have two shih tzus. They had watery eyes and a little tear staining, but this eye solution has worked wonderfully.
One drop in their eyes every morning after I’ve cleaned them. At one point I stopped doing it for a while, and my male ended up with a stye, so back to every day.
" — CG
Promising review:
"My dog has had chronic ear infections for years now. Every other month or so she’d get an infection, and $200 later we’d have meds from the vet who confirmed what we already knew. I finally decided to give an unprescribed treatment a try, and it worked AMAZINGLY. Followed the instructions for a week, and her ear is completely healed! Much easier to pay $20 as opposed to $200 when you get the same results!
I highly recommend." — Fromal16
If you're worried about finding little paw prints all over your carpeting, don't worry, it's stain free. Promising review:
"I use to live in upper Michigan and used Musher's Secret regularly for my dogs. I bought some a while back though I live in Louisiana now because it blocks the ice and heat well. It also blocks salt from the dog pads. Love this stuff.
Recently went to Washington to visit my sister, and it was icy and it helped Charlie with his tiny paws
. My mom just got a new puppy recently, and she lives in Germany. She got a little pug. She was really concerned about her paws getting hurt from the snow, ice, and salt. I bought her this product. It really works. Just rub a bit into the paws. Wash it off when you get home if need be. I totally recommend this product and have been using it forever.
Most dogs don't like wearing boots, and this is the way to go. I had a lot of sled dog friends in Michigan, and they are the ones that got me to try it. I am glad they did." — K9rotehexe
Promising review:
"We live in a household that contains two humans, two dogs, and two cats. It's a real Noah's Ark furnished with a black sectional couch. Our dogs absolutely hate the vacuum. So much so they will attack the cleaner head with their vicious bite even before we power it on. This makes the task of cleaning our couch extremely unpleasant and nearly impossible. Thanks to Chom Chom, we no longer have this problem!
With a simple, quick, SOUNDLESS sweep, we're able to keep our couch pet-hair-free in blissful peace. This tool does an amazing job picking up pet hair but not so much with crumbs. We were so impressed, we gifted these for all of our pet-loving friends." — AnonM
Promising review:
"Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin.
My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time, so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo, and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur are now dry and soft.
" — Climbyourarms
Available in three sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!
I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws, and a standard labradoodle puppy who is still very fussy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy, and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking into the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" — Rachel
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"I love this thing! I posted photos of my dog’s legs before and after a quick rub with the towel before coming inside. In one quick rub, it gets most of the water and mud off their paws and legs, so no more muddy paw prints on my floors! Great shape. May seem weird, but it’s perfect for drying your dog! I have two poodle-mix dogs, and I use one towel to dry both their paws and legs when they come inside.
Haven’t had the chance to use it when their whole bodies are wet, but I can only assume this will definitely do the job! I used to do two loads of towels a day anytime it would rain, but now I only need this one small towel! Will be purchasing another!" — Caitlin
Many reviewers suggest freezing this with the peanut butter on it first so that your pup has to really
work at getting all that deliciousness out — which will keep them occupied for a little longer so you can do what you need to do! Promising review:
"Tried this with our lab puppy when I needed to sweep and vacuum the floors. This kept her busy for a while so I could clean in peace!
I filled it with peanut butter and placed it on the refrigerator door. She loves it! Also used this when we had company to keep her busy so she wouldn't be such a pest." — Amazon Customer
Promising review:
"My Frenchie chews on his paws night and day. I’ve tried raw diets, but it was not a food allergy. My dog just produces too much yeast in his paws and tail pocket that he just can’t help it but gnaw in his paws for hours on and scooting his butt to get that itch in that tail pocket. I’ve tried foot soaks, balms, and so many other products, wasting so much money. This is the first product that worked!
The smell is very pleasant and easy applicancation; be careful — don’t let your dog ingest it. I love this product and won’t be using any other product. Since I’ve been using it, his paws are starting to look normal and not all red/raw and chewed up.
I would recommend this to any animal owner to use this if the pets have skin issues." — Uyen Mai Thi Tran
Promising review:
"Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... Nothing worked long-term
. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great, and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been, which makes me a very happy momma.
He is also very picky and never eats treats, but he eats these every time, so that’s an added bonus!" — Darcie Nation
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product
. Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala.
A friend recommended Snout Soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days.
No one paid me to write this." — Brittany
Promising review:
"This tool really works! We have a Pomsky puppy (Pomeranian/husky) who is 'blowing his winter coat.' I have been cleaning up hair five times per day for two weeks now. Tried this tool, and what a difference it makes. Using it for 30 minutes resulted in combing off the hair. Combed him again the following day and got about one-third of the amount from day one. I think tomorrow's combing will result in over 90% of the loose hair being removed. And it is very obvious the amount of hair on the wood floor has decreased dramatically.
Highly recommend you put an old sheet or tarp down before you start and wear old clothes. It is unbelievable just how much fur they shed!" — STS2004
This portable carpet cleaner will spray, brush, and suction up any and all stains. It also comes with a hose and tool attachment for when you want to put in a little extra elbow grease. Promising review:
"This machine is amazing. I was shocked. My dogs had a severe diarrhea blowout from getting into some people food and garbage. My carpet looked beyond repair. We used the cleaning solution that came with it and also used Nature's Miracle carpet shampoo liquid
. I am sold on the SpotBot. It is fabulous and gets out any set-in stain. Not a trace left, and we didn't have to do a thing but move the machine to a different spot when it was done.
No work for us!" — MK
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"My Doberman had one pad, in particular, that was painfully cracked. He limped constantly. Took him to vet to make sure it was not a knee, shoulder, foot, etc. issue. I tried another product, and it did only so-so. WELL let me tell you after three days of this stuff NO LIMP. One week later NO CRACK. SOLD.
Just ordered the set with the protector too." – D Sal
Available in black or white.
Promising review:
“I don’t normally write reviews, but I felt this one warranted one! I have a 6-year-old mini dachshund, and trimming nails has always been rough!! Screaming and biting (from the dog). I’ve tried other nail grinders, and she was terrified of them. I came across this one and thought I’d give it a try. It took only five minutes to do ALL FOUR paws! She held perfectly still and didn’t fight me a single bit!! She even wagged her tail when we were done!!
Hallelujah, I think we found the tool for us!!!” – Carrie Cole
Promising review:
"This toothpaste actually works!
Our dog hates getting his teeth brushed, but he can actually somewhat stand it when I brush his teeth with this toothpaste. It’s clear that he enjoys the taste of it because he always wants to lick the toothbrush. I started using this toothpaste for our dogs every day, twice per day, for about one week and then used a dental scraper tool, and nearly all the plaque from their teeth came off.
I did NOT have to scrape very hard at all, and was very careful so I didn’t harm their gums." — April
Promising review:
"Fantastic dog grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff, but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog grooming glove is the right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" — DSP
Available with or without lint brush).Promising review:
"This thing just plain works. We got a mature golden retriever last year and were told he didn't shed. Then in the spring, he started shedding badly. We were tired of hair everywhere, and somehow I realized that dragging my shoe across the carpet balled the hair up. I found this product on a whim one day and knew it had to be better than my shoe! I ordered it and it was tough at first. The bristles pulled the hair up but then caught the tufts and spread them around. I found that using short, quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results.
The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile." — Nick V.
Promising review:
"My cockapoo had tear-staining as a pup, but as an adult, he just gets that goop in the corner of his inner eyes. Sometimes I don’t catch the goop fast enough, and it hardens in his muzzle. Even when I do, the goop is slimy and difficult to remove, even with dog wipes. This tool is a miracle! Small, lightweight, and a good value for the price. Just one comb-through and I got the sticky wet goop.
A few more comb-throughs and I found eye gunk that was buried in his muzzle. Most importantly, this comb removed the debris without causing any discomfort to my pooch. In fact, he seemed to enjoy it! Just look at the pictures." — Joanna
Available in three sizes.
Promising review:
"I got my puppy a couple months ago, and he was having some serious skin issues. At first we were trying everything on top of multiple vet visits to see why he was rashing out and scratching insanely (turns out he had a food allergy). With a combo of switching his food AND rubbing NDC’s Organic Skin Soother, he’s back to his normal self. The skin soother was easy to apply, and I could tell it helped relieve my pup. It also has a nice scent to it! I saw great results after three to four weeks
." — Robert Castillo
Promising review:
"Bought this for my 4-year-old, 70-pound English bulldog. He’s always had an odor from his wrinkles. Used it on his wrinkles two to three times, and the smell is completely gone
. I’ve been using wet wipes for years to clean the area, but it never got rid of the odor the way this wrinkle paste does. I’ll be using this for a long time." — Kpop
Features multilayered filtration and a 16-foot power cord. Includes two specially designed nozzles to pull out dirt and hair from areas like the stairs and upholstery. Available with or without a filter.Promising review:
"Holy crap!! Are you skeptical when it comes to buying stuff online? ME TOO! That's why I figured all of these rave reviews were a crock of crap. I've seriously bought every kind of vacuum out there. But I have four cats and a golden retriever, so I was getting desperate! I believe the saying is 'a picture is worth a thousand words.' Check mine out! Of note: The 'before' picture was taken of my dog's bed AFTER it went through the washer and dryer. Look at all of that left-behind hair! And the 'after' picture was taken after only THREE MINUTES spent vacuuming her bed. I. Am. SOLD! BTW, I've NEVER taken the time to review a product before, just FYI.
" — Luka Chan
Promising review:
"I’m a big fan! After hours of researching and debating, I took the plunge and ordered it. I just used it for the first time today and I’m in love. We just built a house with all tile floors — it’s very dusty from the new construction. My floors look amazing. If you’re on the edge, just do it. We have three dogs, and I’m very pleasantly surprised. The amount of dirt and dog hair it picks up is impressive.
" — kmjacobs
Promising review:
"I'm not going to lie — this stuff is significantly more expensive than most other available carpet sprays. You could probably buy four or five bottles of Febreze for the cost of this stuff, but the competition won't work nearly as well as Rocco & Roxie. This stuff is AMAZING." — Brian
Promising review:
"Where has this been my whole life? It took out the odor of dog urine when my puppy got sick and decided she could start peeing on the throw carpet.
Our rescue went backward on potty training, but this stuff after a couple treatments took the smell completely out. I love the smell of oranges so it was pleasant. It didn’t just mask; it removed the stain at its core on my thick shaggy-like carpet I thought I was going to have to throw out. I treated both the top and bottom twice, and the stain and smell are completely gone. I got the bottle first to try it out and then a day later ordered a gallon of the magic." — Jamie