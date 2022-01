A heating pad, great for fur babies who need a little extra help getting warm

"Bought this for my cat... she loves being outside in warm weather, she will stay outside in 100-plus-degree weather for HOURS, but will barely go outside in the winter. Instead she follows sun spots around the house, and when the sun goes down she will find the warmest corner of the house (usually upstairs and not where my fiancé and I are hanging out). I thought if she had a warm spot to sit downstairs, she would stay with us longer/be more social. I was right. She stays on the heating pad all evening until we go upstairs to go to bed!Kitty has even started to meow if she's not on the heating pad and someone walks too close to it, as if to say 'Hey, that's mine!' Worth every cent!" — Heidi Fulp