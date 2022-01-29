Popular items from this list
An adorable animal-themed snood that’ll earn them all the compliments from your neighbors as they patter around the block.
A heated cat bed that automatically heats up to your kitty’s natural body temperature when they crawl inside, keeping them warm and toasty.
And a heated, weatherproof kitty shelter for cats who go in and out of the house — or that stray who keeps coming around because you feed it.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of waterproof dog shoes
Promising review:
"I was so skeptical that my dog would actually wear these, but I put them on and immediately took him out to play fetch. Once he realized that he could run and jump with them on, he was sold. It snowed a few days later and we put them on again and ended up walking six miles without any sore or red spots on his feet after
. I did make it a point to not laugh at him and only put them on for fun stuff. He’s getting to the point where he knows they mean fun and will even give me his paws so I can put them on
. You have to make sure that you tighten them enough, but once they are on, they should stay
. I will be ordering another pair if these get run through." — Emiliey
Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in eight sizes and six colors).
A heated cat bed that automatically heats up to your kitty's natural body temperature
If your cat isn't a fan of the hood on this bed, it zips off easily.Promising review:
"As a cat owner, especially an old cat, I was skeptical he wouldn't use this but OMG!! He loves this thing!!! And I love that I can keep it plugged in without it getting too hot.
I have a big Maine Coon cat who's really hating the cold and he's just enamored with this. Definitely a winner! When I took it out of the box I plugged it in and put him in after 20 minutes. Once it was warm I think I had to deliberately put him in two or three times before he realized how cozy it was. It's now his #1 sleep spot.
Couldn't be happier! Worth it!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
A chic pullover dog scarf
Promising review
: "I have a bull terrier that hates wearing jackets or any covering, despite her clearly freezing when we go out in the winter. She rubs her body against anything she can when wearing a sweater just to remove it. This scarf was perfect for her. It seems to provide a small measure of warmth, yet she doesn’t go nuts that she’s actually wearing something." — K. Steven
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A humidifier, because you're not the only one who struggles when humidity levels drop
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman
says, "I have this baby at home (though my apartment is currently pet-less), and I love it. It has two strength settings and then you can opt to have the light on or off. I like to use it while I sleep so I wake up the next morning and I don't feel like it's a desert up in my nose. Another plus is that it's practically silent and has never kept me up due to noise."Promising review:
"My poor old dog has developed breathing problems and when the polar vortex sucked all the moisture out of the air, her cough got really bad. This has definitely helped her breathe easier during these dry times
. As for the humidifier itself, it's super quiet, easy to use, and also works as a great night light!
" — K. Williams
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
A lightweight insulated dog vest
Promising review:
"This jacket is truly awesome. It is felt-lined and well insulated. When I slide my hand underneath while he's wearing it I can feel how toasty it is.
The top zipper is ingenious. It keeps my pup's chest warm. I can actually see that he loves it. He doesn't stand around awkwardly like he does with every other jacket and wait for me to take it off when we walk in the door. He's happy to go trotting into the house with the jacket on. He loves to sleep in it." — Bianca F.S.
Get it from Amazon for $32.50+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 12 colors).
A reversible dog coat with a bit more flair
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! I ordered two for my Scotties (above) and the size large fits them perfectly. It is also well made
; the fabric is thick
. I like that they have a Velcro at the bottom since my other dog is wide and my other one is slimmer, so you could make this a loose or snug fit with the Velcro attachment
." — Karen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and eight colors).
A heavy-duty full-body coat
Promising review:
"This jacket keeps Timmy warm, dry, and comfortable in a Chicago winter
. When the temps dip down below freezing and into the single digits, I put on a thermal underjacket for added insulation as well as MuttLuks boots
. It isn't the easiest to get on, so take your time and do it right. I suggest putting on boots first, then this jacket. I'm very glad I made the purchase, and highly recommend the vendor." —Tom Fields
Get it from Amazon for $41.60+ (available in sizes XS–XL and four colors).
A soft, handknit sweater for your kitty's winter adventures
Promising reviews
: "Sweaters are great quality! We take our hyperactive cats out on a leash, and these sweaters have been keeping them warm
(they choose to stay out longer now)." — Clara
"I literally cried when I put this sweater on my cat. It’s so cute!! The sweater is great quality and fits perfectly!
My boy is pretty big, so I was worried that the large size wouldn’t fit him. The seller was super helpful when I asked for help. I would definitely buy from here again!!" — ShelbyhaverGet it from Stylish Cat Designs on Etsy for $29+. Stylish Cat Designs is a small biz based in Russia and specializes in a variety of hand-knit apparel for kitties.
A heating pad, great for fur babies who need a little extra help getting warm
Promising review:
"Bought this for my cat... she loves being outside in warm weather, she will stay outside in 100-plus-degree weather for HOURS, but will barely go outside in the winter. Instead she follows sun spots around the house, and when the sun goes down she will find the warmest corner of the house (usually upstairs and not where my fiancé and I are hanging out). I thought if she had a warm spot to sit downstairs, she would stay with us longer/be more social. I was right. She stays on the heating pad all evening until we go upstairs to go to bed! I love that the heating pad allows us to set it to turn off after a certain number of hours. That provides peace of mind to leave it on for a couple of hours (or longer) when we leave the house so she can still enjoy it.
Kitty has even started to meow if she's not on the heating pad and someone walks too close to it, as if to say 'Hey, that's mine!' Worth every cent!" — Heidi Fulp
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in S–XL).
An adorable animal-themed snood
Promising review:
"I couldn’t have asked for a more adorable item for my puppy to wear! It not only is adorable but it is also comfortable for her when it is cold out. It fits well and stays on her and keeps her ears cozy
. She is a puppy and I did need to train her to want to keep it on, but it did not take long. I now have just about purchased all the different styles for her to wear and she couldn’t be any more adorable while wearing them!! Highly recommend. If your puppy or dog does not like snug things around their head, then order the next size up. It is a little struggle to keep it staying on and ears up. Have fun!!" — Darla Rohde
Get the bunny snood from Amazon for $15.99+ and the unicorn snood for $17.99+ (available in sizes S–L and 15 different animal styles).
A more low-key snood with an adjustable neck opening
Promising review
: "I got this for my girl for a weekend in the mountains. We had weather from FREEZING COLD to nice warm weather! This scarf is great for it all! When it was freezing cold, I was able to put this scarf over my dog's ears to keep them warm! It worked perfectly!
Didn’t slip off and she was surprisingly okay with it being on over her ears! I’d say this scarf is definitely a win!" — T_riot
Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in sizes S–L).
A burrowing cave bed for puppies and kittens
The covering on this bed can be used as a blanket or converted into a cave, depending on your pet's preference! The interior is lined with insulating sherpa fleece with an orthopedic foam base to help relieve pressure on their joints — basically, they might just want to doze in this forever.Promising review:
"This bed is amazing. I have had it for about three months now, and it is by far my dog's favorite thing to lay in
(including furniture). She’ll even pass up the opportunity to sleep in my bed 80% of the time so she can sleep in her burrow bed. The inside is very soft and keeps her warm. She doesn’t have a thick coat and I keep the apartment cold at night so that was important for me.
The plastic tubing is pretty cheap but she likes it better without it so that wasn’t a concern. So far, the bed has held up well but she also doesn’t chew up her beds. Even if I have to buy this bed again in six months, it is still the best money I’ve spent on my dog and she’s pretty spoiled
. I would highly recommend." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six sizes, five styles, and 11 colors).
A plush fleece blanket you can wrap your fur babes up in like a burrito
It's machine-washable and OK to tumble-dry as well! My cats pretty much refuse to lay on anything that's *not* a fleece blanket in the winter. Even if they're just laying on top of the blanket, it can really help keep their precious belly and toe beans from getting chilly.Promising review:
"I gifted this to my daughter's tuxedo cat, thinking it would satisfy his love of soft blankies and provide a nice background to show him off in pictures. However, his striped brother has taken it over, smiling as he stretches out on it, sound asleep. Very soft on both sides, polyester for easy washing, and lightweight enough that it will dry quickly.
The design is very cute on the grey background, and I'll probably be buying another so all the boys can enjoy their own blankie." — Linnie
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and four colors).
A hooded bath towel robe so they'll be ready for their next "spaw" day
Promising review
: "My dog absolutely loves this. It's great to use after giving them a bath, although they did get annoyed when I tried to take it off. Can't blame them since the material feels so strong and is very soft. Glad I bought it!" — Alex GrGet it from Weenie Warmers on Etsy for $24.95. Based in Palm Desert, California, Weenie Warmers is a small biz making products aimed at dachshunds, from apparel to accessories.
A heater to place in your dog house
Though Bluetooth-enabled models of this product are available as well, reviewers say the connection isn't the strongest or requires close proximity.Promising review:
"Purchased this after researching something that would keep my one outside farm dog warm in the winter since she has been diagnosed with Addison's Disease and has trouble regulating her temperature in extreme heat/cold. We built an insulated dog house inside the old drafty barn and purchased this heater. With this heater turned on medium it keeps it about 50 degrees inside when it was -20 with the wind chill outside. After putting this in and getting my dog to sleep in it, she came out the next morning and did a big ol' stretch. I'd say she is sleeping quite comfortably with it.
" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $129.95+
(available in two sizes and with or without Bluetooth).
A heated, weatherproof kitty shelter for cats who go in and out of the house
It's really meant for one cat, but it's so cozy you might end up with multiple cats trying to squeeze into it at once!Promising review
: "This is by far the best thing we have purchased on Amazon yet. The thought that went into making this house is amazing. The people who made this thought of everything. It's durable, easy to put together, and it has two openings
— which, if anyone knows cats, especially feral ones, they need two openings if they want to go inside something — andit heats up
. What's not to love? This was something we were able to purchase because it wasn't too expensive, and now we get to help a homeless kitty stay warm for the winter. You guys rock." — Angela S.
Get it from Amazon for $93.45+ (available in three styles).
The Kitty Tube, a fully insulated cat shelter made of recycled materials
Its small, protected entrance also ensures any outdoor kitties can escape from predators — it's basically a mini fortress.Promising review:
"I love the shelter that this provides my outside cats. I should have bought it sooner. My cats come out of it every morning. They love it and they forgot about their old house. It can get very cold and windy here so this is the perfect solution." — Khalei
Get it from Amazon for $174.99.
A heated water bowl designed to prevent water from freezing in low temps
Promising review:
"I purchased this to use in an unheated shed for our 13-year-old outdoor cat. I would prefer if the cat would come into the house, but she's always been a 'barn cat' and refuses to stay indoors. She does, however, enjoy the shed with the special small flap door that only she can fit through. She's got an insulated Kitty Tube
with special heating pad to sleep in, and this water dish was the perfect solution for keeping her hydrated without worrying about the water freezing
. Our kitty drinks LOTS of water and loves this dish. Safe, economical and does the job for us.
" —Honest Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $28.01+ (available in four sizes).
A dog carrier backpack for small- to medium-sized pups
It can hold pets up to 25 pounds (if you're really committed!). Promising review:
"I've used this snowshoeing and bicycling and so far it's been great. There's a little pocket I can keep a hand warmer and as long as the winds weren't blasting, the little pup kept warm and happy. I use a hydration pack in the laptop compartment, it works great!" — Amanda Slocum
Get it from Amazon for $144.95 (available in two colors).
A pack of pee pads
Promising review:
"Great deal! Nice heavy duty super large potty mats. We have a small dog, and we use these in the garage in the winter and on rainy days. She never has to venture out in the snow or rain and these pads work great, even one for an entire day, sometimes two days." — Renny
Get 50 pads from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three sizes, eight pack sizes, and four styles).
A luxury puffer jacket so they'll be ready to brave the next snowstorm in style
Promising review
: "Love this snowsuit! Cutest ever, and seems very warm! So happy I purchased this for my puppy! It’s a little snug, wish there was an XL, but purchased a large and still fits nicely and my puppy is still comfortable to move around in. Still so happy I purchased this! So adorable, and great for the snow and cold winters!" —Lauren SlepskyGet it from Toke Mates Shop on Etsy for $50.99. Toke Mates Shop is a Chicago-based small biz on Etsy offering an assortment of pet apparel, home goods, and smoking accessories.
An Insta-worthy fruit tart pet bed they can curl up in
Note that this bed is on the smaller size, measuring 15.7 inches wide! That means it's ideal for smaller animals, though that probably won't stop larger ones from trying to crawl in. Check out one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's review of the fruit tart bed
for more deets (that's her kitty above!).Promising review:
"My kitties love this bed, and it’s adorable seeing them snuggled in the 'tart.' My grandkids play with it too, putting the fruits around the kitties while they lounge. It’s also very padded and warm
. Love this; it’s a very clever idea. I hope they come up with more beds like this!" — Joanna Krajewski
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.