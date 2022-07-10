30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Popular items from this list include:
A mounted brush that’ll satisfy your cat’s ceaseless demands for scratches.
A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed.
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement so dogs with skin sensitivities can just exist without scratching themselves until they bleed.
A mounted brush
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first, but we have two wall corners that our cats are always rubbing on that we have to constantly wipe clean. Assembly and installation took less than five minutes for both.
I placed them at two different heights, one that would be comfortable for them to rub their faces on, and the other so they could rub their body along. The cats were leery at first, but it didn't take long for them to figure out what was up. Now they're always rubbing against it when they go in and out or walk past. Glad they're enjoying it, and that we not longer have to keep wiping those walls down." — Jason Ross
A pet hair roller
Promising review:
"Having two dogs (beagles) there are days when I sit on the couch and get up looking like Bigfoot. Even after we sweep, the dogs roam through the house determined to undo anything that has been freshly vacuumed. I was kinda skeptical about how well this would work, but it’s honestly amazing!
On furniture, this picks up hair better than the plug in vacuum. We’ve had this for a year and would absolutely buy another one if we needed it!" — Mark B.
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement so dogs with skin sensitivities
Promising review:
"My dog loves these. We live in the south so allergies are pretty serious here. When spring came around I noticed he was constantly gnawing at his paw and wasn’t eating as much as he used to. I did some research and found this product. I was skeptical, as he’s kind of picky, but he is obsessed with them. He waits at the pantry door every morning for them.
He thinks they are treats. I noticed — within hours — that he was no longer gnawing at his paw and his appetite was also back to normal. When he finished his first tube of these, I decided to wait to order more and see if they really worked or if his allergies just wore off. A few weeks went by and I noticed him gnawing at his paw again and not eating. I ordered them Sunday and he’s back on them again. He was so excited to see them again and is no longer gnawing at his paw :)" — Alyssa
A broom for pet hair
Promising review:
"This is hands-down a must-have if you have dogs who shed
! I was skeptical but desperate. At the price point I thought why not try It. OHMYGOSH! Am I ever happy I did!! I have five dogs: three are golden retrievers. I can make five more dogs out of the shredding they do. A broom is fine, but the fur floats away and then you get the bonus of having to pull whatever is stuck in the bristles. GROSS! With the FurRemover Broom, you don’t have to, and the fur stays in a pile. The squeegee on other side helps clean under furniture that is too heavy to move.
You will NOT be disappointed! I have hardwood floors and big throw rugs. It works awesome on both! Paws down the best out there! Helps my vacuum not get all gnarled up with dog hair! It’s easy to clean and the perfect length. I hope I touched on most points without making this review too long! Two thumbs up!" — Beancrew
A nail grinder for trimming your pup's claws
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"Our dogs: one is nearly 15 years old and the other is 11 and blind. I could never clip their nails myself as they hate it so much. The only option was to bring them to the vet. I was skeptical with this device but gave it a chance to try to save $$. It's very quiet; I hardly hear any noise.
The grinder won't overheat after the continuous use. Very gentle and super easy to use. Both of my dogs couldn't care less while I was working on their nails.
They both were so relaxed and ended up falling asleep snoring. Thank you for making the nail trimming without stress for me and the dogs!" — MS
A pack of stain-removing pads
Promising review:
"WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously.
I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new.
I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars.
" — Matt
An interactive cat toy
Promising review:
"I was so skeptical but our cat LOVES this toy. He doesn’t get tired of it like he does with the other ‘dancing’ toys (feathers on a string tied to a stick, essentially). I also like it because his claws don’t get stuck in it so I don’t have to worry about ripping out his little hand.
Great purchase, will buy more!" — Kindra
An electric pet shaver
Available in six colors.
Promising review:
"I have been so stressed about grooming my poodle mix during quarantine while groomers are closed, because the last few times I attempted with Wahl clippers was stressful for both him and me. I impulse bought these hoping things would be different and they were! I was skeptical, but the cordless clippers were so light, easy to maneuver and cut through his curly, lightly matted fur so well I was pleasantly surprised.
One grooming appointment costs more than these clippers and I am very glad I made the investment." — Lisa Vandenberg
An easy-to-use dental powder
Promising review:
"I have to say I am amazed by this product. My dogs love the taste and the plaque is coming off of my older dog's teeth. My puppy didn't have any and I am hoping this will keep it off. You can see the plaque in the water bowl. I was skeptical but it is working. Not sure if it will take it all off but I am amazed that it is taking off what it has." — Kathleen Wal
A hair-removing glove
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"I was skeptical because I didn’t understand how the hair would stick to it since the bristles didn’t seems like they would catch hair easily. I was so wrong. I don’t understand the science on why it gets so much hair, but this got SO much hair off my cats
. And within just a few minutes
of using it." — Amazon customer
A Bissell Little Green machine
Promising review:
"I was super skeptical. My dog was not feeling well and started relieving himself on our bedroom rug. I had tried multiple spray cleaners and techniques but couldn’t get the smell out. I was convinced I’d need to get rid of my rug and this was my last shot. I honestly thought I’d have to return it. Nope!! Easy to assemble. Easy to use and clean.
I used it with the pet cleaning solution. My rug is clean and odor free!!!
I’m excited to use this on my couch and in my car now. So happy!" — Brittany
A pooper scooper
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first. It looked cheap and I didn’t think it would work as well as my old one with claws. I WAS WRONG! This was so much easier! Put the bag in, and rake it in. It’s also easier to get the 'stuck' stuff in the grass because of the rake action. Def recommended!" — Tina6875
A bottle of Burt's Bees dander-reducing spray
Promising review:
"I was really skeptical about this but I thought I would give it a try because my cats dandruff looked like she had snow on her back. I’ve used this twice and her coat is very shiny and soft now with little to no dandruff
. I will say the spray noise does freak her out so I have to do it quick before she runs off." — Rachel Patterson
An odor-eliminating spray
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.Promising review:
"I was skeptical of this product when I saw the price, but the reviews convinced me to splurge. I have a pup with a sensitive tummy, so I walk in to messes after work more than I’d like to. We recently moved to a new place that has much more carpet than my previous. This has posed a real issue, but this stuff got all the stains up within 45 minutes
. I was even more shocked that it COMPLETELY removed the odor
. Will definitely be keeping this on hand!" — Amazon customer
An anti-fungal antibacterial spray
Available in two sizes.
Promising review:
"I have spent thousands and thousands of dollars to try and get my dog's allergies under control. She’s allergic to everything environmental: grass, trees, dust, pollen, etc. She gets terrible skin reactions with itchy, red, and flaky patches all over her stomach and chest. The dermatologist (yes, I took her to a specialist) said her allergies were causing skin yeast. He started her on meds that would make it better while she was taking it but it always came back. She also takes Apoquel every day. And I got her some shampoo from the vet that is $50 for a tiny bottle that worked a little, but never cleared it up completely. I tried spraying her with an ACV and water mix, but she didn't like the smell. After reading some reviews, though skeptical, I decided to give this spray a try. It worked like a charm! Literally cleared up her skin overnight.
I've had it about two weeks and now and only use it every three or four days. Her hair is growing back and her skin is baby soft.
My dog also gets chronic ear infections, so I prayed some of this into a cotton ball and rubbed it in her ears. It cleared them up overnight and not a single ear infection since. Best thing I’ve purchased for her in years and it was the cheapest by far!
" — Kaylee
A devastatingly effective handheld vacuum
Promising review:
"I love this vacuum. I was definitely skeptical, but the little rubber brush is a dang miracle
. I have three cats with denser-than-normal fur who love to lounge all day on my couches. But this Pet Hair Eraser comes to my rescue every week. It takes a few passes sometimes, but it is really effective at picking up fur and it is much less work than lint rollers, handheld rubber/silicone brushes and a couple of other more expensive hand vacs
that I have tried. I have had cats all my life and this is a great affordable solution for quick cleanup, especially right before an unexpected guest is about to walk through the door!" — Kindle customer
A creamy paw butter
Promising review:
"One of my puppers is a super-athlete who lives to go for walks and on runs. She is about 9 now and the vet gave her a stellar bill of health save one thing: her pads were getting really rough and worn from paved trails and city walks and this may be uncomfortable, especially as summer comes and pavement heats up. I was skeptical about any kind of balm as I figured that it would leave a mess on my floors or one/both dogs would just lick it off their feet. No problems whatsoever, and after a single application, both dogs' pads are really soft and supple.
Hopefully the dogs can feel the difference. I can surely see it and feel it. Also, the balm smells like oatmeal cookies, so bonus for that." — LRL
Get it from Amazon for $7.87
A Wobble Wag Giggle ball
Promising review:
"I was skeptical when it first arrived and considered returning. My reason: my doggie did seem to know what is was at first 🐕 But in no time at all, she's wild about this goofy ball. I've examined its durability, and she (whose bite force is of pitbull) hardly put a mark on it
! Man those goofy sounds it makes 😆, as long as I hear that, I know my doggie is having a blast and keeping occupied." — Julius A Weatherspoon
A purring cat toy
Promising review:
"At first my cat was skeptical. It took her a minute to warm up to it but once she did, she loved purring back to it. She’ll snuggle right up with it, and I can tell that she instantly relaxes to the sound
. If your cat isn’t into it at first, keep placing her by it or on top of it while it purrs." — Sara P
A cat litter deodorizer
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first but this definitely takes down the litter box smell by 85%–90%. It also works in garbage cans. It has a minty smell, but I got used to it as it smells far better than dirty litter box smell." — Amazon customer
An automatic pet feeder
This automatic feeder can hold up to 12 meals depending on the size of each portion (you can choose from 1/8 cup to 4 cups). Promising reviews:
"I was skeptical about these because the price was so reasonable but we own three now! Easy to program, cats can't break into the food, and it goes off as scheduled. Love it." — David B
A waterless cat bath
Promising review:
"I have an overweight cat and it's difficult for him to groom his back. Even though I would try to help him by brushing him, he still had awful dandruff. I had never used as waterless cat bath foam before, and was very skeptical. I put it on my chunky monkey, let it dry, and then brushed him. The results were instant! He has a very soft coat, but now it is even softer, and the smell is very pleasant.
I did it twice in one week, and have seen such a huge reduction in his dandruff
that I probably won't have to do it again for a couple of more weeks." — Internet Shopper
A top entry litter box
Available in two sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"I was skeptical if my cats would use this since they came from the old school litter box, but they took to it right away
and I have not had any issues! One of my boys was peeing on the seam on the old litter box where the top met the bottom and it was driving me nuts! THIS WAS THE PERFECT SOLUTION!!! I wish I had changed to this a long time ago. This is a lot bigger than I thought it would be so I was very pleasantly surprised! One of my babies is a little chonky and he has no problems getting in and out. My boys are 2 so they’re full grown and can access it with ease. The top catches quite a bit of litter too when they hop out, which is nice.
I would definitely get it if you’re debating!" — Amazon customer
An automatic litter box
Each litter box comes with a pre-portioned package of litter that you pour into the tray. It will start cleaning 20 minutes after it's detected that your cat has left the box. When the tray is full, simply remove it and dispose of it. Available in three styles.Promising review:
"I was a little skeptical about paying so much for a litter box but definitely made the best decision. There is literally no smell and the litter lasts for at least 30 days for my cat.
Before we got this litter box, we were changing the litter every two days and that was sometimes stretching it out too far to where it smelled throughout part of the house. My cat is 14 and had trouble adjusting to the crystals so I called the helpline and they gave me some tips to get her using it and now we have no trouble what so ever. Would definitely recommend this litter box to anyone!! Easy to put together and comes with your first disposable tray and crystals.
" — Aldrich
A portable paw cleaner
Available in three sizes and six colors.
Promising review:
"I have to admit that I was skeptical...but this is worth EVERY PENNY and more
! Our great dane's paws would track in huge amounts of dirt/mud, and wiping them down with a towel was never good enough. This is definitely big enough for his huge feet, and he doesn't even fight it. I wonder if it feels good on his paws? The fact that the rubber 'bristles' are removable for cleaning out afterwards is an awesome bonus, too. You can actually see all the dirt it's cleaning off. My husband loves it, too. I'm sure it will also come in handy when we take our dogs RV-ing!! Thanks for a great product!!!!" — Bitsy C :-)
An automatic water fountain
It also comes with three replacement filters and a mat. Available in two colors.Promising review:
"My cats love this! I was skeptical that they would use it, but they both love it.
When I can hear it burbling, it needs more water, so that is a good indicator for when it needs filling. Otherwise, I never hear it. Being elevated they can't drop food into it so it stays clean
. I'm super happy with this." —Kikai
A set of mini combs
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical to buy this, but I'm so happy I did...and so is my little dog. It does a fantastic job of gently removing all her eye goop." — Michelle J
A cleansing wrinkle cream
Promising review:
"I was very skeptical to purchase this product and figured it wasn't expensive if it didn't work. I rubbed a small dab on my cream colored French bulldog's eye wrinkles every day for two weeks and saw amazing results. All the black tear stains were fading away and after about a month they are completely gone and now just use it about twice a week for maintenance.
I am thrilled with the results and still have quite a bit left in the tube. A little dab goes a long way.
Love love love!" — Amazon customer
A "Did you feed the dog?" sign
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first to buy this but after a month of using it, I have been amazed it’s helped me and my husband keep track of how often we feed the dogs
so we don’t overfeed them and has helped one of our overweight dogs lose some weight, which is great !" — Rachel Kay
A bag of premium clumping litter
Promising review:
"I was pretty skeptical about purchasing this litter at first, because I had never used odorless litter before. However, I quickly fell in love with this product. Not only is it 'odorless' in the true sense of the word (I hardly even smell the urine/feces in the litter box, even when I'm standing over it to clean it), but it clumps AMAZINGLY, far far better than any of the litters I've tried in my 10+ years as a cat owner. If you are on the fence about trying this product, I recommend that you take the leap and give it a shot! Chances are, you won't regret it." — Scott X