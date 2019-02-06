The Pet Shop Boys are back with a brand-new song that takes aim at political leaders in the era of President Donald Trump.
“Give Stupidy A Chance” is “a satirical song about the poor quality of political leadership in the modern world,” according to the British synth-pop duo’s frontman Neil Tennant.
It begins:
“Intelligent people have had their say,
It’s time for the foolish to show the way,
Let’s lead this world a merry dance,
Let’s give stupidity a chance.”
There’s also a pointed dig at Trump from Tennant and bandmate Chris Lowe with a subtle reference to his disgusting hot mic comments about women on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape from 2005:
“Forget political correctness, let’s talk man to man,
Chicks are always up for it, you gotta grab whatever you can,
We need a leader who knows that money means class,
With an eye for a peach-perfect piece of ass,
Not a total dumb-cluck, just one of the guys, let’s give stupidity a prize.”
Check out the song here:
The Pet Shop Boys, whose hits from the 1980s and 1990s include “West End Girls,” “It’s A Sin” and “Go West,” shared the song’s lyric video to YouTube on Tuesday.
It’s from new EP “Agenda,” which also features this critique of the internet called “On Social Media.”