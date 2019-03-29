We Have To Talk About This Wild PETA Ad That Features A Cow Breastfeeding A Man

PETA’s latest ad on drinking cow’s milk is quite a mooood.

On Thursday, in a bizarre visual representation, the animal rights organization posted an image of a cartoon cow with the breasts of a human woman breastfeeding a grown adult man. The image is both uncomfortable and impossible to look away from.

“Looks weird right? It’s what you’re doing if you drink cow’s milk,” reads the image’s caption.

Looks weird right?



It's what you're doing if you drink cow's milk ✋ Raise your hand if you know that humans shouldn’t be drinking cow’s breast milk. It was made for their babies—not you!



Now, there are countless articles on PETA’s website about the effects of milk production on cows.

One of PETA’s reports notes that cows ― which have a natural lifespan of about 20 years and can produce milk for eight or nine years ― may have their lives cut short when they’re involved in factory farming. The stress of the farms leads to “disease, lameness, and reproductive problems,” according to the report, rendering them “worthless to the dairy industry by the time that they’re 4 or 5 years old, at which time they are sent to be slaughtered.”

Perhaps in its crusade to stop people from drinking milk — and bettering the lives of dairy cows — PETA could lead with the above information as opposed to an image of a quasi-sexy cow breastfeeding a balding man.

We’re saying this to help you, PETA. If you don’t believe us, then maybe read some of the reactions your cartoon has garnered:

