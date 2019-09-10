Pete Buttigieg Teases United For Seating Him Near Amy Klobuchar

Politics not only makes strange bedfellows, but it also makes for some bizarre seating arrangements on airlines.
Democratic presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar know this firsthand.
On Tuesday, the two were on their way to Houston to prepare for Thursday’s debate when they found they were seated near each other on the United Airlines flight.
Buttigieg couldn’t help but rib the airline for seating him just behind the Minnesota senator, who, to be honest, seemed very pleased by the coincidence.
The United Airlines social media team quickly responded with a more corporate-sounding version of the schoolyard taunt: “I meant to do that.”
Others weighed in on the photo as well:
One sage person then predicted what might happen next ― at least on Twitter.