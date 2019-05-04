Beto O'Rourke Blasts 'Hatred' Spewed By Pete Buttigieg's Anti-Gay Hecklers

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke defended his fellow challenger, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg after he was reportedly heckled by anti-gay protesters who crashed his campaign event on Friday in Texas.

“Texans don’t stand for this kind of homophobia and hatred,” O’Rourke, who formerly represented the state as a congressman, tweeted. “Mayor Pete, we are grateful you came to Texas and hope to see you and Chasten back again soon.”

Texans don’t stand for this kind of homophobia and hatred. Mayor Pete, we are grateful you came to Texas and hope to see you and Chasten back again soon. https://t.co/IhRDtIBREb — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 4, 2019

According to a CNN reporter, Buttigieg, who is openly gay, Christian and married to husband Chasten Buttigieg, was confronted at the Dallas County Democratic Party Dinner by opponents who shouted phrases like “repent” and “marriage is between a man and a woman.”

Buttigieg has spoken out about the need for tolerance and acceptance, not only taking on his detractors during public speeches but even Vice President Mike Pence, who has repeatedly expressed anti-gay views.

Last month, the mayor called Pence out during the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual brunch where he told “the Mike Pences of the world” that “if you’ve got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, Sir, is with my creator.”

If elected, Buttigieg would be the nation’s first openly gay president.