Pete Buttigieg And Husband Chasten Welcome Twins

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and husband Chasten Buttigieg have welcomed twins.

“We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” the 2020 presidential contender wrote in a tweet that featured a picture of Chasten and him holding their twin babies.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Cabinet secretary confirmed by the Senate, had announced last month on Twitter that he and his husband had become parents, but that the process wasn’t “done yet.”

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” he wrote at the time. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”

Both Buttigieg and his husband have spoken publicly about their desire to become parents.

Chasten told The Washington Post in an article published in July that he and Buttigieg had been trying to adopt for about a year, calling the process “a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope.”

The educator and author said he thinks he’d tell his future child: “We tried so hard for you. We waited so long for you.”

Chasten also shared a picture of the twins on Instagram on Saturday. He and Pete Buttigieg wed in June 2018 in South Bend, Indiana, where Buttigieg was mayor at the time.