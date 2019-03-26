Pete Buttigieg Dreams Of Brokering Chick-Fil-A 'Peace Deal' With LGBTQ Community

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg thinks he could one day make peace between the LGBTQ community and fast-food chain Chick-fil-A, which has a history of donating millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ causes.

Controversy over the Georgia-based fast-food company goes back to 2012 when CEO Dan Cathy’s homophobic views and denouncement of same-sex marriage, as well as the company’s extensive record supporting anti-LGBTQ causes, sparked nationwide boycotts. Consumers protested Chick-fil-A as the chain scrambled to promise customers that the private company was not pushing an anti-LGTBQ agenda. Still, the company has continued to donate large sums of money to discriminatory causes, with tax filings showing the fast-food chain donated $1.8 million in 2017 to organizations that openly preach anti-LGBTQ sentiments.

However, Buttigieg, a gay Afghanistan War veteran and Rhodes scholar, suggested he hasn’t sworn off the eatery entirely.

“I do not approve of their politics, but I kind of approve of their chicken,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said during a Tuesday interview on New York City’s Power 105.1 FM “Breakfast Club” radio show. “Maybe if nothing else, I can build that bridge. Maybe I’ll become in a position to broker that peace deal.”

Though Buttigieg has not yet formally announced a 2020 run, he has launched an exploratory committee, making a series of media appearances and speeches calling for unity and inclusivity. If nominated, Buttigieg would become the first openly gay major-party presidential candidate.

“We’ve got to find a way to use our identities to reach other people,” he said, asking listeners to focus on the commonalities they share rather than the differences that separate them.