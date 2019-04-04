Pete Buttigieg Calls For Death Penalty To Be Abolished

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, has called for the abolishment of the death penalty.

Buttigieg, while speaking at the 2019 National Action Network Convention in New York City, outlined his vision for reforming the criminal justice system if elected president, which includes ending capital punishment.

“As we work to end mandatory minimums for nonviolent offenses, as we work to put an end to prolonged solitary confinement, which is a form of torture,” he said, “here too we must be intentional about fixing disparities that have strong and deeply unfair racial consequences.”

He added: “Speaking of sentencing disparities, it is time to face the simple fact that capital punishment as seen in America has always been a discriminatory practice and we would be a fairer and safer country when we join the ranks of modern nations who have abolished the death penalty.”

Watch Buttigieg’s speech at NAN Convention 2019 below. He starts speaking around the 28:45 mark.