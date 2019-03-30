Pete Buttigieg Says Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Vow ‘Not Honest’

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has slammed the Trump White House’s claim that America’s problems can be solved by turning back the clock as a “false promise.”

“And we’re gonna ‘Make America Great Again?’ You know, what does that mean?” the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, asked at a Commonwealth Club of California event in San Francisco on Thursday.

“It means ‘we’re going to stop the changes so you don’t have to change anything’ and it’s not honest,” Buttigieg explained. “You can’t have an honest politics that revolves around the word ‘again.’”

Buttigieg had earlier noted how a “lost sense of identity” of Americans was only going to become a “more urgent” issue “as automation changes the way we relate to the world” and the workforce.

He said people “just can’t count on a lifelong relationship with a single employer to define where you fit into the world” anymore.

And if the problem isn’t tackled then, he predicted, “I think we’re going to continue to see this kind of disaffection” that has made people ripe for the “false promise” peddled by Trump’s administration that the solution is to “turn back the clock” and “stop these changes that are so disruptive for you.”

Check out the clip here: