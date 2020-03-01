Pete Buttigieg To Drop Out Of 2020 Presidential Race: Reports

Pete Buttigieg is ending his 2020 presidential campaign, according to multiple media reports.

HuffPost has reached out to Buttigieg’s campaign for comment.

The then-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, formally announced his presidential bid in April last year, when he was virtually unknown on the national stage, and steadily climbed to the top of a crowded Democratic field in the months that followed.

Despite nearly tying with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to win the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, Buttigieg fell behind in the more diverse Nevada caucuses, finishing with 14.3% of the vote compared to Sanders’ 46.8%.

Buttigieg, 38, was the youngest candidate in the Democratic presidential primary race and the the first openly gay person to seek the party’s nomination. His political platform served as a more moderate foil to Sanders’ and Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) more progressive agenda.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.