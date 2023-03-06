Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Trump, Critics For Ripping East Palestine Visit

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called out former President Donald Trump and his supporters for a “bullshit” suggestion that they could have played a role in influencing his own visit to the disaster-stricken East Palestine, Ohio.

Buttigieg, who has previously gone after critics of his response to the train derailment, told CNN that Trump’s visit didn’t influence his decision to go to the community himself.

Advertisement

“We were already going to go,” Buttigieg said.

The transportation secretary, who visited the community 20 days after the derailment and one day after Trump, also took aim at the former president’s water bottle-promoting stop last month.

″[It was] somewhat maddening – to see someone who did a lot try to gut not just rail safety regulations, but the EPA, which is the number one thing standing between that community and a total loss of accountability for Norfolk Southern and then show up giving out bottled water and campaign swag?” he remarked.

Buttigieg also gave his two cents on conservative criticism over his choice of footwear during the visit.

“Who cares what shoes I was wearing, when I was there to draw attention to an agenda that will save lives on our railroads?” the transportation secretary said.

Advertisement

CNN exclusive: An angry Pete Buttigieg is punching back at critics who have attacked his response to the East Palestine train disaster. @IsaacDovere joins @abbydphillip to discuss his new interview #InsidePolitics pic.twitter.com/rhbuszh2Z9 — Inside Politics (@InsidePolitics) March 5, 2023

Buttigieg’s comments come after House Republicans accused him of having a slow response to the train derailment.

He told CNN that it’s rich to see the former president as well as Fox News hosts act as though they “genuinely care about the forgotten middle of the country.”

He said he should’ve visited the community sooner and didn’t foresee the “political fallout” of the disaster.

“Sometimes people need policy work, and sometimes people need performative work,” he said of the response.

Advertisement

“And to get to this level, you’ve got to be ready to serve up both.”

CNN noted that Buttigieg is the first transportation secretary to visit a train derailment site, a visit that Buttigieg said felt different.

“I could get technical readouts, information about the response,” he said.