Why Pete Buttigieg Thinks More Democrats Should Go On Fox News

Pete Buttigieg, 2020 presidential hopeful and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, thinks his fellow Democrats are overlooking the value of Fox News.

During an appearance on “The View” Friday, the candidate said it was time for other challengers in the field to use the network as a platform to reach conservatives.

“An election is supposed to be about our whole country,” Buttigieg said, stressing that “we can’t just concentrate on those areas where people, for the most part, already agree with us.”

Though Buttigieg claimed he was “the only one who’s been on Fox so far,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) accepted an interview with host Brett Baier in February to discuss her run.

Still, that means only two of the party’s candidates have appeared on the channel.

Buttigieg said it was his Indiana upbringing that showed him how to appeal to those with different opinions “by explaining in good faith why I believe what I believe to people who maybe believe differently.”

When it comes to Fox News, he noted, “there are so many viewers who may never hear what our party has to say at all if we’re never going on those channels and explaining what we believe.”

Meanwhile, the network’s ties to the White House, reported in an exposé earlier this month by The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, have aroused controversy.

The Democratic National Committee has since announced that it plans to block Fox News from hosting or televising any of the party’s primary debates.