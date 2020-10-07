Pete Buttigieg Drops Firebomb On Trump And Pence In Fox News Interview

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg dropped a no-holds-barred zinger on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during an interview Wednesday on Fox News.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, appeared on the conservative network ahead of the night’s vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City, and was asked by host Martha McCallum to explain what Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California might say to justify how her stance has evolved on issues on which she and the Joe Biden, the top of the party’s ticket, previously differed. Smith mentioned Medicare for All, which Harris, during her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, was more willing to embrace than Biden.

“Well, there’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates,” Buttigieg replied. “If people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star.”

After his reference to Trump’s affair with the pornography actress who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, Buttigieg continued by wondering how Pence “feels about the immigration policy he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night.”

Buttigieg has played a key role in Harris’ debate preparations, playing Pence, a fellow Hoosier, in mock run-throughs before Wednesday’s face-off.

Buttigieg added: “I think what most Americans want to hear about is: Are our families going to be better protected than they have been by (Trump), who’s failed to secure America in the face of one of the most dangerous things ever to happen to our country,” referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Trump tapped Pence to be his running mate, Pence said in 2015 that Trump’s proposed ban on Muslims from entering the U.S. was “unconstitutional.” But when Trump announced the order in 2017, his vice president was silent.

