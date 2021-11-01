Pete Buttigieg Spends Halloween In Hospital With Son Gus Dressed As Traffic Cone

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spent Halloween in the hospital with his infant son Gus, who got to celebrate in a costume that’s a funny nod to his pop.

Buttigieg and husband Chasten dressed Gus as a traffic cone. (See the photos below.)

“Happy Halloween from these #twinfrastructure safety advocates! 🎃🚗 🚧🚸,” Chasten Buttigieg captioned photos from the hospital, riffing on his spouse’s advocacy for the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill.

On a serious note, Chasten added: “As you can see, we’re spending this Halloween in the hospital. Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction. We’re so thankful for all of the love and support shown to our family these last few months. And also, for the dedicated and kind medical professionals who have helped take care of our two little pumpkins as they’ve grown stronger, healthier, and cuter.”

He didn’t elaborate on Gus’ medical condition.