Pete Buttigieg's Encounter With A Bee Is Generating Buzz

Pete Buttigieg didn’t get bugged when he had an unexpected encounter on Monday with a bee.
The Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was speaking in Elkader, Iowa, when the insect suddenly appeared and landed right on his tie.
“Well, that’s an unexpected visitor,” he said. “I guess I’m just that sweet.”
When the bee refused to buzz off, Buttigieg carefully took off his tie so the bee could be taken safely outside without being harmed.
Buttigieg explained that his careful approach was based on personal experience.
“I’m proceeding cautiously because I may be the only person you know who actually knows what bee venom tastes like,” he said. “I bit into a sandwich once that had a visitor like this. And now I’m rather cautious around bees.”
Once the bee was taken to greener pastures, Buttigieg continued his speech without any more interruptions from the animal kingdom.
You can see the encounter here:
The calm way Buttigieg handled the moment appealed to his true “bee-lievers.”
However, one Twitter user suspected Buttigieg’s opponents might use the encounter to sting him.
Although it’s possible the sweet exchange might help Buttigieg win the support of America’s honeybees, it probably won’t translate to votes.
The average lifespan of a bee is between 122-152 days, well below the legal voting age of 18.