What's Hot

Sen. Bob Casey Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

A Wisconsin Activist Just Got Accused Of Cosplaying A Person of Color

Billie Eilish Says She 'Felt Like My Body Was Gaslighting Me For Years'

Scott Perry, Top Kevin McCarthy Hater, Nearly Missed A Vote Because He Was On TV

South Carolina Supreme Court Strikes Down State Abortion Ban

Allison Williams Has The Best Response To Being A 'Nepo Baby'

Prince Harry Tells Anderson Cooper He Was 'Probably Bigoted' Before Meghan Relationship

Elizabeth Warren And Cori Bush Are Fighting For This Group's Abortion Benefits

Federal Trade Commission Proposes Historic Ban On Noncompete Agreements

Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' Doctors Say

Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay With Sweet 'Stranger Things' Allusion

Jeremy Renner Shares First Video From ICU Since Snowplow Accident

Politics
Fox Newspete buttigiegBret Baier

Pete Buttigieg Puts Fox News Anchor On Blast For Comments About His Husband

"Why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?" the transportation secretary sharply asked anchor Bret Baier.
Ben Blanchet

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg schooled Fox News anchor Bret Baier after he was asked why he brought his husband along on an overseas trip when other federal officials’ spouses have also gone to the same event (You can watch Buttigieg’s remarks below).

Buttigieg’s comments come after multiple conservative outlets recently reported that his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, accompanied him to lead a presidential delegation to the Netherlands for the 2021 Invictus Games, the sporting event founded by Prince Harry that holds competitions for “wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.”

Buttigieg remarked that Baier put “quite a spin” on the trip to the games, which often are visited by the spouses of U.S. public officials.

“Here’s what I want you to understand: Before me, it was the secretary of the Army under President Trump who took that trip with his wife. Before that, it was Mrs. Trump as first lady who went to the Invictus Games. Before that, Mrs. Obama did the same thing,” Buttigieg noted.

“And I guess the question on my mind is if no one’s raising questions about why Secretary [Mark] Esper and his wife led that delegation ― as well they should have ― then why is it any different when it’s me and my husband?”

“Understood,” Baier responded.

It’s not the first time Buttigieg has come to his husband’s defense on Fox News.

The transportation secretary went to bat for Chasten Buttigieg after he tweeted that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wanted “some privacy to make his own dining decisions” when a group of protesters interrupted his dinner in 2022. The tweet, a veiled reference to the court conservatives’ vote to overturn a woman’s right to choose abortion, drew criticism.

“Look, when public officials go into public life, we should expect two things — one, you should always be free from violence, harassment and intimidation. And two, you’re never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protests with people exercising their First Amendment rights,” Buttigieg said.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community