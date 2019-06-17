Pete Buttigieg 'Almost Certain' There's Already Been A Gay American President

If South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg wins the 2020 election, he’s “almost certain” he won’t be the first gay man to serve as president.

“I would imagine we’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay — we just didn’t know which ones,” Buttigieg said in an interview Sunday on Axios’ weekly HBO program. “I mean, statistically, it’s almost certain.”

So, who were the gay presidents? Buttigeig, 37, took a pass on that question.

“My gaydar even doesn’t work that well in the present, let alone retroactively,” he quipped.

The issue came up as he addressed key factors that set him apart in the crowded Democratic primary field.

“We’ve had excellent presidents who have been young. We’ve had excellent presidents who have been liberal ... We’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay,” he said.

A 2018 Gallup poll found that 4.5% of Americans identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. If U.S. presidents conformed to that percentage, two of the 44 presidents (Grover Cleveland was counted twice because of nonconsecutive terms) could have been gay, bisexual or transgender.

An NBC-Wall Street Journal poll in April found nearly 70% of Americans would be “enthusiastic” or “comfortable” with a gay or lesbian president.

