Pete Buttigieg Jets To The Top As Clear Frontrunner In New Iowa Poll

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has gained 16 percentage points since September to rocket to the top of a new Iowa poll, making him the current front-runner ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

“That’s extremely encouraging,” Buttigieg told reporters Saturday. “We’ve felt a lot of momentum on the ground. At the same time, there’s a long way to go.”

Among likely Democratic Iowa caucus participants, Buttigieg is the first choice for president, taking 25%, according to the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom survey. Rivals Joe Biden, Rep. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are all in contention for second place about 10 percentage points behind Buttigieg. Warren was in first place in September with 22% backing her, but has slipped to 16%, according to the Des Moines Register. Biden and Sanders currently both stand at 15%.

“This is the first poll that shows Buttigieg as a stand-alone front-runner,” J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll, told the Register. “There have been four candidates that have sort of jostled around in a pack together, but he has a sizable lead over the nearest contender — 9 points. So this is a new status for him.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is next closest to the top group in the latest poll with 6% backing. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Andrew Yang all scored 3%.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who only recently expressed an interest in running, has 2%. Among those surveyed, 5% are not sure who’ll they’ll pick.

The frontrunner in Iowa has switched a number of times in the poll in the past months. It’s the first time Buttigieg has led the survey. But just 30% of likely caucus participants — compared to 20% in September — now say they’ve made up their mind and are unlikely to switch their selection.

A Monmouth poll earlier this week found Buttigieg rising into the state’s crowded top tier of frontrunners.

The Feb. 3 caucuses, the first of the Democratic contests, can serve as an early kingmaker by rocketing a candidate ahead of the pack for extra exposure before state primaries.

The poll of 500 likely Democratic caucus participants was conducted Nov. 8-13 using live interviewers to reach both landlines and cell phones, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.