Pete Buttigieg Roasts Himself, Trump On Coronavirus-Hit 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

From mayor to monologue.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday’s broadcast of his late-night show (as Kimmel filmed “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” ).

And, in front of a sparse studio audience due to coronavirus fears, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, poked fun at himself, President Donald Trump and others.

“That’s going to be me in three months, isn’t it?” he joked after airing footage of GOP former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin singing “Baby Got Back” in a bear costume on “The Masked Singer” earlier this week.

