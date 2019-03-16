Pete Buttigieg Pens Message Of Love For Muslims: 'Would Be Poorer Without You'

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg sought to reassure the Muslim community of South Bend, the Indiana city of which he is mayor, with a letter following Friday’s terror attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

In an open note that Buttigieg shared to Twitter after an alleged white supremacist gunman killed at least 49 people, he said “this entire City has its arms around you, in love and peace” and “we support you as you practice your faith here in this community, our community, this home we share.”

Buttigieg hailed the diversity of the city as “its strength” and said it “would be poorer without you.”

He also explained why South Bend “very much needs you at a time like this, because you help to demonstrate the values and desires that we all have in common.”

He concluded:

“You are our teachers and our doctors; our neighbors and our friends. We all live here as one, and whether you grew up right here in South Bend or whether this is your first year in America, you have an equal claim on the blessings of life in this community, and a great deal to contribute. And so we are thankful to count you among us.”

Read Buttigieg’s full letter below:

Some words for South Bend's Muslim community. pic.twitter.com/CyLZOrah7b — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 15, 2019

It followed a thread of three tweets in which Buttigieg wrote that “an attack on people as they pray peacefully, however they worship and wherever they are, is an attack on us all.”

An attack on people as they pray peacefully, however they worship and wherever they are, is an attack on us all. May every New Zealander and every Muslim hurting today feel lifted up in love and solidarity. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 15, 2019

And yet again, the obvious bears repeating: white nationalism kills. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) March 15, 2019