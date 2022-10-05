Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) recently attacked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for trying to “emasculate the way we drive.” Asked about the remark, he said he could barely make sense of her complaint.

At a Michigan rally Saturday for former President Donald Trump, Greene griped that “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you to rely on electric vehicles.”

In an appearance Tuesday on Fox News, host Neil Cavuto asked Buttigieg what he thought of the comment.

“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” Buttigieg replied. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether or not my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity.”

“It was a strange thing to say,” he added. “You know, to be honest, there are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.”

Greene, who recently made headlines for saying Pride Month “needs to end,” has previously targeted the transportation secretary with bizarre and nonsensical homophobia. In March, she told Trump rally attendees in Georgia that “Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms.” The following month, she said that “mom and dad have been replaced by Chasten and Pete Buttigieg and their designer babies. Our society is sick.”

She also seems obsessed with traditional definitions of masculinity. In July, she complained that “woke training” in the U.S. military meant that “toxic masculinity is completely not accepted” anymore, when “I would think toxic masculinity would be a No. 1 requirement” to sign up.