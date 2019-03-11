Democratic Hopeful Pete Buttigieg Says He’s Only Married By The ’Grace Of A Single Vote’

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Sunday his recent marriage to his husband demonstrated the importance of having representation at the highest levels of the political sphere.

Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, was asked at a CNN town hall event at South by Southwest how his potential election would impact LGBTQ Americans around the country. The lawmaker came out as gay in 2015 in the midst of a re-election campaign and, if elected, would be both the youngest and the first gay president in U.S. history.

“First of all, I think it helps me to understand what’s at stake in politics,” Buttigieg, 37, said. He then described the circumstances around his marriage to his husband last year, what he called “the most important thing in my life.”

“You know, that intimate thing in our lives exists by the grace of a single vote on the U.S. Supreme Court,” Buttigieg continued. “That really important freedom in my life, the freedom to marry, came about because of choices that were made by policymakers who had power over me and millions of others.”

Buttigieg lambasted former Indiana governor Vice President Mike Pence several times through the evening.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Vice President Mike Pence's support of Trump: "How could he allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency. Is it that he stopped believing in scripture when he started believing in Donald Trump?" https://t.co/U5M97n0AnM #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/NsIBbt7mNh — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2019

“Frankly, when I first got into politics, elected politics at the beginning of this decade, in Indiana, in Mike Pence’s Indiana, I thought you could either be out or you could be in office, but you couldn’t be both,” Buttigieg said. “Let’s be under no illusions: There are attacks on, for example, transgender Americans from the Oval Office, picking on troops, people willing to lay down their lives for this country, not to mention teenagers in our high schools.”

He continued: “So we’ve got to end the war on trans Americans. And we need a federal equality act that would say that you cannot be fired just because of who you are or just because of who you love.”