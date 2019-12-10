Pete Buttigieg Releases Names Of His McKinsey Clients

Several media reports in recent weeks have uncovered new disclosures about McKinsey’s work on behalf of President Donald Trump’s massive deportation efforts. The firm advised the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to save money by cutting spending on food, supervision and medical care to immigrants. Buttigieg’s former employer also helped ICE develop a plan to accelerate deportation proceedings.

The company has performed consultant work for Saudi Arabia’s autocratic government and corrupt groups in South Africa.

Buttigieg has said his focus at McKinsey ranged from dealing with consumer goods to government contracts. In 2009, he visited Afghanistan and Iraq on behalf of the U.S. government for a project focused on employment in those countries.

“I never worked on a project inconsistent with my values, and if asked to do so, I would have left the firm rather than participate,” he said.