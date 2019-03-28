Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has called out Vice President Mike Pence for what he says is a role in the revival of white nationalism.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told BuzzFeed’s “AM2DM” on Wednesday that he was “sure” the former governor of his state did “not consider himself to be a racist.”

“But I think the moment you come on board with a project like the Trump campaign or the Trump-Pence administration, you are at best complicit in the process that has given cover for flourishing and the resurgence of white nationalism in our midst,” Buttigieg added.

2020 candidate @PeteButtigieg on Mike Pence: "He's been consistently horrible and holds beliefs that are sincerely awful when it comes to LGBT equality and a lot of other issues." pic.twitter.com/Q9p2wrcic1 — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) March 27, 2019

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, also criticized Pence for being “consistently horrible” and for holding “sincerely awful” beliefs about LGBTQ equality.