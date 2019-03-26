How Do You Pronounce Pete Buttigieg? Here’s A Song To Help You Out

Dark horse Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been generating buzz on the campaign trail despite one nonpartisan hiccup: his tricky name.

Even TV news hosts have struggled with the name of the South Bend, Indiana mayor:

“Most people have trouble pronouncing my name so they just call me ’Mayor Pete,” Buttigieg wrote in a 2016 Medium post, adding that it’s a common surname in Malta, the island-nation where his father was born.

Buttigieg even posted a pronunciation guide on his Twitter bio: BOOT-edge-edge.