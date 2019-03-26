COMEDY

How Do You Pronounce Pete Buttigieg? Here’s A Song To Help You Out

This little ditty will help you say it correctly.

Dark horse Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has been generating buzz on the campaign trail despite one nonpartisan hiccup: his tricky name

Even TV news hosts have struggled with the name of the South Bend, Indiana mayor:

Most people have trouble pronouncing my name so they just call me ’Mayor Pete,” Buttigieg wrote in a 2016 Medium post, adding that it’s a common surname in Malta, the island-nation where his father was born. 

Buttigieg even posted a pronunciation guide on his Twitter bio: BOOT-edge-edge.

That led Aaron Nemo, an associate producer on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” to record a song that will help people remember: 

