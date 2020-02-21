Pete Buttigieg Unveils Plan For Protecting America's Public Lands

The issue of protecting public lands came up during the Democratic debate on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Asked about critical minerals that will be required to boost renewable energy, Warren said she’s open to making exceptions to her proposed ban on new drilling and mining on federal lands in order to locate and obtain them, so long as it is done in a sustainable way.

“We cannot continue to let our public lands be used for profits for those who don’t care about our environment and are not making it better,” Warren said.